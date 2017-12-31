SRAX Reports Second Quarter of 2018

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, reported results for the three ended June 30, 2018.

SRAX's CEO and Chairman Christopher Miglino, stated, "As promised, 2018 is turning out to be pivotal. Proving our strategy of building and monetizing data verticals, we successfully completed the sale of our healthcare vertical, SRAXmd, for up to $52.5 million in total consideration. Most significantly, we retained a 31% ownership stake in the new SRAXmd entity through $10 million in preferred shares. MD is a great business that has built a solid foothold in healthcare. And, we believe with its recapitalization, MD will flourish and continue to return value to shareholders.

"Now, using our same successful formula, we are investing our sale proceeds in the continued development of our other verticals and our blockchain initiative BIGtoken.com. We are very excited about BIG, a consumer-powered data marketplace, that will enable people to own, verify and sell access to their data, providing the Internet ecosystem with choice, transparency and compensation to manage and access verified data. We believe BIG's data and media transparency offers a tremendous differentiator and increases the growth potential of our other verticals. We expect BIGtoken.com to revolutionize the consumer view of their data with the possibility that it becomes our first billion-dollar business.

"Ultimately, we believe our verticals and BIGtoken.com, could all achieve valuations similar to SRAXmd, if not greater. Overall, we are in the strongest position we have ever been, and now we are well capitalized to drive product growth and achieve significant shareholder value," concluded Miglino.

Financial Results: Second Quarter 2018 Compared to Second Quarter 2017

Gross revenue was $4.7 million , compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, which included high volume, low-margin revenue.

, compared to in the second quarter of 2017, which included high volume, low-margin revenue. Gross margin was 72%, compared to gross margin of 56% in the year ago quarter.

Operating expenses were $5.4 million , compared to $3.3 million , reflecting a one-time $860,000 non-cash consulting fee paid in stock and ongoing headcount additions.

, compared to , reflecting a one-time non-cash consulting fee paid in stock and ongoing headcount additions. Net loss was $3.0 million , which, in addition to the aforementioned consulting fee, included a one-time $267,000 charge associated with certain registration obligations, or $0.29 cents per share, compared to $394,000 , or $0.05 cents per share in the second quarter of 2017.

, which, in addition to the aforementioned consulting fee, included a one-time charge associated with certain registration obligations, or per share, compared to , or per share in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $798,000 , compared Adjusted EBITDA gain of $221,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

, compared Adjusted EBITDA gain of in the second quarter of 2017. Cash and cash equivalents were $41,000 at June 30, 2018 , compared to $1.0 million at December 31 , 2017. The company renewed its $4 million credit facility with FastPay in April. And, subsequent to quarter end, the company received $33.5 million in gross proceeds from the sale of SRAXmd.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain additional one-time expenses. It is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). A detailed description and reconciliation of EBITDA and management's reasons for using this measure is set forth at the end of this press release.

Other Recent Corporate Highlights:

Sold its healthcare and pharmaceutical business, SRAXmd for up to $52.5 million in total consideration including $33.5 million in cash less transaction expenses, up to $9 million in gross profit earn-out and $10 million in preferred shares in the new SRAXmd entity, representing 31% ownership.

in total consideration including in cash less transaction expenses, up to in gross profit earn-out and in preferred shares in the new SRAXmd entity, representing 31% ownership. Announced a contest to rewarded participants for Beta testing BIGtoken.com, which is planned to begin in September. Beta testers will have the unique opportunity to earn Bitcoin for participating. Anyone interested in becoming a Beta tester can sign up at http://www.bigtoken.com/signup.

Hired David James Stewart as vice president of business development to drive commercial adoption of BIGtoken.com.

as vice president of business development to drive commercial adoption of BIGtoken.com. Named George Stella vice president of SRAXshopper to fuel growth in the CPG vertical.

Conference Call



Management will review the results on a conference call with a live question and answer session today, August 14, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT.

If calling from the United States or Canada , please dial Dial-In Numbers: 1-877-407-9716 to access the live call and 1-844-512-2921 for the replay, code 13682568 available until August 28, 2018 .

or , please dial Dial-In Numbers: 1-877-407-9716 to access the live call and 1-844-512-2921 for the replay, code 13682568 available until . If calling internationally, please dial 1-201-493-6779 to access the live call and 1-412-317-6671 for the replay, code 13682568.

The call will be webcast over the internet and accessible at the Company's website at http://srax.com/investors/ for at least 90 days.

About SRAX



Social Reality, Inc.(NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX is developing a consumer-powered data marketplace where people will own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem transparency, choice and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the healthcare, CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

SOCIAL REALITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,036 $ 1,017,299 Accounts receivable, net 2,723,472 4,348,305 Prepaid expenses 515,397 468,336 Other current assets 300,898 300,898 Total current assets 3,580,803 6,134,838 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 155,303 154,546 Goodwill 15,644,957 15,644,957 Intangibles - net 1,743,763 1,642,760 Other assets 31,270 28,598 Total assets $ 21,156,096 $ 23,605,699 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,001,672 $ 5,010,815 Total current liabilities 7,001,672 5,010,815 Secured convertible debentures, net 2,516,393 1,711,146 Total liabilities 9,518,065 6,721,961 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) — — Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively — — Class A common stock, authorized 250,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 10,274,220 and 9,910,565 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 10,274 9,911 Class B common stock, authorized 9,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively — — Common stock to be issued 869,500 879,500 Additional paid in capital 38,514,429 37,143,033 Accumulated deficit (27,756,172) (21,148,706) Total stockholders' equity 11,638,031 16,883,738 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,156,096 $ 23,605,699

SOCIAL REALITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 4,697,351 $ 5,979,688 $ 6,808,201 $ 11,305,852 Cost of revenue 1,320,464 2,644,208 2,138,569 5,923,327 Gross profit 3,376,887 3,335,480 4,669,632 5,382,525 Operating expense General, selling and administrative expense 5,414,790 3,344,445 9,545,048 7,754,252 Write-off of non-compete agreement — — — 468,751 Restructuring costs — — — 377,961 Total operating expense, net 5,414,790 3,344,445 9,545,048 8,600,964 Loss from operations (2,037,903) (8,965) (4,875,416) (3,218,439) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense) (486,758) (197,267) (921,543) (330,573) Amortization of debt issuance costs (472,589) (187,568) (805,247) (765,708) Total interest expense (959,347) (384,835) (1,726,790) (1,096,281) Exchange Gain or Loss (596) — (5,260) — Total other income (expense) (959,943) (384,835) (1,732,050) (1,096,281) Loss before provision for income taxes (2,997,846) (393,800) (6,607,466) (4,314,720) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (2,997,846) $ (393,800) $ (6,607,466) $ (4,314,720) Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29) $ (0.05) $ (0.65) $ (0.54) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 10,213,618 8,025,017 10,126,247 7,954,294

SOCIAL REALITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Six Months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (6,607,466) $ (4,314,720) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Stock based compensation 1,161,760 621,327 Amortization of debt issue costs 187,178 612,168 Amortization of debt discount 618,068 153,540 Write-off of non-compete agreement — 468,751 Provision for bad debts (5,426) (21,433) Depreciation expense 20,036 6,182 Amortization of intangibles 350,165 226,205 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,630,258 835,025 Prepaid expenses (47,060) 8,443 Other assets (2,672) 1,115 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,140,856 (1,058,976) Unearned revenue — 135,032 Cash used by operating activities (554,303) (2,327,341) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of equipment (20,793) (14,235) Development of software (451,168) (270,328) Cash used in investing activities (471,961) (284,563) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net — 3,820,001 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in conjunction with warrant exercised 50,001 - Repayments of note payable and PIK interest — (3,996,928) Proceeds from secured convertible debentures, net — 2,136,629 Net cash provided by financing activities 50,001 1,959,702 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (976,263) (652,202) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,017,299 1,048,762 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 41,036 $ 396,560 Supplemental schedule of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 313,791 $ 649,199 Cash paid for taxes $ — $ — Supplemental Schedule of noncash financing activities: Common stock issued for preferred stock conversion and vesting grants $ — $ 52 Vesting of common stock award $ 150,000 $ — Issuance of placement agent warrants $ — $ 249,028 Issuance of common stock to be issued $ 869,500 $ 100

SOCIAL REALITY, INC.



NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION



THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017



(Unaudited)

Social Reality's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income from operations before depreciation and amortization expenses, stock-based compensation and one-time financing and transaction expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about Social Reality's operating results. The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP measure should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

For the Three Month Period Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net Loss $ (2,997,846) $ (393,800) plus Equity Based compensation 995,630 108,885 Adjusted net loss $ (2,002,216) $ (284,915) Exchange Gain or Loss 596 — Interest Expense 959,347 384,835 SRAXmd Transaction Fees 49,513 — Depreciation and amortization 194,576 131,433 Adjusted EBITDA $ (798,184) $ 221,353

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

