SRAX Takes the Next Step in Giving People the Power to Own and Earn from Their Data - U.S. Currency and Gift Card Payments Now Live in BIGtoken

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, today announces that users of the BIGtoken app can officially be paid in cash or gift cards in exchange for giving brands access to their anonymized data. Many users who've been dedicated to answering questions, checking into locations, recruiting new members, and more, can deposit their earnings directly into their PayPal accounts or be paid through gift cards from their favorite retailers, such as Walmart.

"Today, BIG has changed the consumer data ecosystem forever," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "Allowing consumers to experience the value of their own data, in real dollars, not cents, is the final component in the transparency, choice, and compensation consumer promise we made when we created BIGtoken. As of now, there are some consumers who have hundreds of dollars in their BIGtoken wallet which they can now claim for their verified data. That is simply unheard of in any other platform and we're proud to be the first to make this a reality for consumers everywhere who deserve to be compensated for the data provided to brands – now with true consumer consent."

U.S. users can sign in to the BIGtoken app where they'll see exactly how much they have earned. Their earnings reflect the value of their data in U.S. currency. From there, they have two choices, they can enter the email address associated with their PayPal account and submit a transaction for money to be deposited, or they can choose the gift card amount they'd like to receive from their favorite retailers and have digital gift cards sent to them via email. The best part is earnings do not expire, so users can continue to build up the value of their data with no pressure to take action or use immediately.

Other Requirements:

Users must be a BIGtoken member for at least 30 days

Users can only be paid 25 percent of their total wallet value every 30 days

Users must have a minimum of $21.00 in their wallet to participate in using this feature

in their wallet to participate in using this feature Users must have a verified U.S. phone number and email address

Users must have a U.S. PayPal account to use points in their wallet in exchange for U.S. currency

Currently, payments are limited to U.S. users, but the Company expects that users in other countries will be able to receive payments by the end of summer

To download the application, please visit:https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload, or to access BIG from the web you can visit: my.bigtoken.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken , SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken , built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own, verify, and earn from their data. Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, srax@lhai.com

Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group, 650-815–5069, Nicole@nrprgroup.com

SOURCE Social Reality, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.socialreality.com

