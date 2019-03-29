SRAX to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on April 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results at 1:30 p.m. PT on April 1, 2019.

SRAX's CEO and Chairman Christopher Miglino, CFO Michael Malone, COO Kristofer Nelson and VP of Shopper George Stella will review recent accomplishments and provide updates on the business.

The call will also be accompanied by live presentation and webcast accessible at

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133504 and

and the company's website at www.srax.com/investors .

. The webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716, if calling from the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 493-6779 if calling internationally. The conference ID is 13688165. A replay of the call will be available until April 15, 2019, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, if calling from the United States or Canada, or (412) 317-6671, if calling internationally. Please use the passcode 13688165 to access the replay.

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken , SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

