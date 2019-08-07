SRAX to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results at 1:30 p.m. PT on August 14, 2019.

SRAX's CEO and Chairman Christopher Miglino, COO Kristofer Nelson and CFO Michael Malone, will provide an operational and financial summary of the second quarter of 2019.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the internet and accessible at the company's website at www.srax.com. The webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 451-6152, if calling from the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 if calling internationally. The conference ID is 13691889. A replay of the call will be available until August 28, 2019, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, if calling from the United States or Canada, or (412) 317-6671, if calling internationally. Please use the passcode 13691889 to access the replay.

Contact Information

Kirsten Chapman/Mary Magnani, LHA Investor Relations , +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

