SRAX to Present at the Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ : SRAX ), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, is scheduled to present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. on September 4-6, 2018 being held at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

SRAX's CEO and Chairman Christopher Miglino will provide an overview of the company's business during the live presentation on Thursday, September 6th at 12:30 p.m. ET in Maisonnette I (Lower Level) and be available on Wednesday and Thursday, September 5th and 6th to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ : SRAX ) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX is also developing a consumer-powered data marketplace where people will own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem transparency, choice and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

