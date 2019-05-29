SRC Wins EPA Contract to Assess Chemical Hazards

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRC, Inc., has been named the sole awardee on an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a potential value of $100M over five years, to continue performing chemical hazard assessments for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics.

Under this contract, SRC will support EPA evaluations of environmental and health hazards for new and existing chemicals. Specific activities include evaluating new chemicals entering the marketplace, developing computerized tools to predict environmental fate and adverse toxicological effects, investigating new methodologies to identify safer products, and developing strategies and guidance to assess human health risks from chemical exposure.

"We are proud of the crucial work our environmental health analysis team is doing to protect both our environment and people around the world," said Paul G. Tremont, CEO of SRC. "We look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions and analysis to support the EPA as we work together to build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future."

"SRC has proven time and time again that it can provide superior services and products to the United States government, so it's no surprise that the EPA picked them for this important work," said U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer. "I will continue to work with SRC to bring more federal work — and more jobs — to Central New York through partnerships like these."

This work is a continuation of work that SRC has been performing for the EPA since the early 1990s, but the amount of work performed is expected to increase significantly due to the requirements of the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act.

SRC is growing and has opportunities with more than 300 positions to fill over the next year. The company anticipates adding up to 25 chemists, biologists, and toxicologists, primarily at its Syracuse, NY and Arlington, VA offices. Details on employment opportunities can be found at www.srcinc.com/careers.

