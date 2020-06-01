srcLogic Awarded Pega® Gold Partner Status

VIENNA, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- srcLogic, a Pega Ventures company, today announced that it has been named a Gold Premier Consulting Partner in the Pega partner program.

Pegasystems Inc. is the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises. As a Pega Premier Consulting Partner, srcLogic provides a broad range of professional services including strategy, implementation, and support of Pega solutions to drive digital transformation, increase customer lifetime value and lower costs.

"Our commitment to Pega, our customers, and their mission is a top priority," said Jason Noker, Principal, srcLogic. "Continued investment in the training and professional development of our team has helped extend the reach of the Pega PlatformTM and improved customer experiences for our clients. This award of Gold Partner status is the latest recognition of that commitment. "

Pega's Premier Consulting Partners earn one of four tiers based on customer satisfaction, certified professionals, and successful Pega implementations. Gold is the second highest tier.

"srcLogic has elevated itself to be one of our most strategic go-to-market and implementation partners in the public sector. The team's delivery excellence and client-focused commitment has proven that they are wholly deserving of Gold Partner status," said Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems.

For more information about srcLogic's Pega services, please visit www.srcLogic.com.

About srcLogic:

srcLogic, a Pega Ventures Company, provides Pega implementation and training services with 100% US-based, Pega Certified Consultants. Pega is all we do. Our commitment to innovation and continuous training delivers production applications to clients with highly skilled surgical teams in months not years. In addition to expert Pega delivery, srcLogic is one of three Pega Authorized Training Partners (ATP) in North America. We provide hands-on, immersive Pega developer training, mentoring, governance, and best practices to ensure long-term sustainable success.

