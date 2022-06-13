SRI International Developing First-Ever Quantum Manufacturing Technology Roadmap

SRI and QED-C® to leverage team of industry, national lab and academic partners to develop roadmap funded by NIST

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI International, an independent non-profit research institute, today announced its selection by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to create the first-ever quantum technology manufacturing roadmap (QTMR). Under the $300,000 grant from NIST, the roadmap will identify pre-competitive development and supply chain gaps in U.S. quantum-related fields to benefit multiple quantum technology application areas.

The QTMR is focused on identifying barriers to advanced manufacturing of quantum-related devices, components and systems in the U.S. It will identify common needs and challenges, assess supply chain barriers and provide a detailed analysis of various technology and manufacturing gaps.

"This will be a large effort to engage stakeholders, including quantum system integrators who are building competing platforms, to develop this industry roadmap," said Navin Lingaraju, research scientist at SRI's Applied Physics Laboratory and QTMR PI. "Within the last year, there has been rapid convergence within organizations around plans to build large-scale quantum systems. This adoption of internal product roadmaps now puts system integrators in the quantum space on a clear development timeline, signaling an increasing focus on engineering and manufacturing challenges."

The roadmap effort will help identify shared manufacturing challenges and facilitate planning for potential manufacturing USA institutes to support the scale up of quantum technologies.

SRI will leverage its team of industry, national lab and academic partners—as well as pledged member companies of the SRI-managed Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C)— to define needs and set targets to ensure U.S. competitiveness and identify opportunities for investment to guide both government and private organizations. The effort has over 30 pledged collaborators at the outset, including Rigetti, Quantinuum, IonQ, Cisco and Keysight.

"SRI's industry-leading experience in quantum technology and leadership role in QED-C positions us to facilitate U.S. adoption of critical manufacturing technologies that shape the rapidly evolving quantum industry," said Celia Merzbacher, executive director of QED-C and QTMR co-PI. "This roadmap will guide investments across the quantum supply chain and by public and private investors. The QTMR expects to define critical gaps in infrastructure, standards, test and measurement, as well as critical technologies."

The industry roadmap is a government-funded effort that is of national security and economic importance. If interested in participating in QTMR's development, please contact [email protected]. A kick-off of the roadmap effort is planned in September of 2022.

About SRI International

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures, and new product solutions. Visit www.sri.com.

About the Quantum Economic Development Consortium

The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), is an industry-driven consortium managed by SRI International with the mission to enable and grow a robust quantum-based industry and related supply chain. QED-C is supported by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce and its more than 200 members, including more than 150 corporations from across the quantum supply chain including component suppliers/manufacturers, software and hardware system developers, service providers, and end-users. Visit www.quantumconsortium.org.

