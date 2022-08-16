SRI International Launches Commercialization Group, Announces New President

Suresh Sunderrajan to lead, define and accelerate SRI's commercialization opportunities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI International, an independent non-profit research institute, today announced the launch of its expanded commercialization group, led by incoming President, Commercialization, Suresh Sunderrajan. This new group will integrate and scale SRI's efforts to bring innovations to market through ventures, technology productization and licensing, corporate partnerships and innovation consulting.

Suresh Sunderrajan

SRI has a rich history of bringing deep technology to the marketplace, including Siri (acquired by Apple), Nuance communications (acquired by Microsoft), LeoLabs and Intuitive Surgical as well as a suite of successes in drug discovery and development. The expanded commercialization team will be uniquely positioned to grow SRI's portfolio of innovative spin-outs and establish additional pathways for the institute's research breakthroughs to reach the market.

"Suresh's leadership will be pivotal in implementing SRI's strategy to translate its pioneering research into world-changing solutions," said SRI CEO, David Parekh. "This strategic focus will enable SRI to make an even greater impact beyond its fundamental scientific discoveries and early-stage innovations."

Sunderrajan brings over 25 years of experience and a passion for innovation at the intersection of technology and business. He was most recently Associate Lab Director for Advanced Energy Technologies at Argonne National Laboratory, where he led an organization of scientists, engineers and analysts working to enable a sustainable, secure, equitable and prosperous energy future. Earlier in his career at Argonne, Sunderrajan served as Chief Commercialization Officer and Associate Laboratory Director, Partnerships and Outreach. He earned a doctorate in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University and a master's degree in system design and management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"This new commercialization group will directly impact the institute's opportunities for growth," said Suresh Sunderrajan. "I'm thrilled to be a part of SRI with the opportunity to build on its stellar track record of driving impactful innovations to commercial applications.

Sunderrajan will join SRI at the end of September of this year and will oversee SRI Ventures, Global Partnerships, the Nomura-SRI Innovation Center and the Center for Innovation Strategy and Policy.

