SRI International Names Dr. David E. Parekh as CEO

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI International announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. David E. Parekh as CEO, effective December 1st, 2021. David Parekh has had a storied career in technology research and development, most recently as an independent consultant as well as serving on various boards, including those of the Connecticut Science Center and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Dr. Parekh will succeed Dr. William Jeffrey, who has served as CEO since 2014.

Dr. David E. Parekh

"Dr. Parekh brings a broad background of working in research at both nonprofit and for-profit companies as well as working with both government and commercial clients over the last 30 years. David is the right leader at the right time for SRI International. His energy and passion for research along with his strong leadership experience will support and accelerate SRI's mission to create world-changing inventions that make people safer, healthier, and more productive," said Leslie Kenne, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Prior to his consulting role Dr. Parekh served as Corporate Vice President, Research, and as Director, United Technologies Research Center (UTRC), providing global leadership for United Technologies Corporation's (UTC) central research organization. Under his leadership, UTRC developed a broad portfolio of advanced aerospace, energy, and digital technologies for the UTC business units. Prior to joining UTRC, Parekh served as Deputy Director of Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) and Associate Vice Provost for research at the university. Early in his career, he led various advanced technology programs at Boeing Phantom Works and McDonnell Douglas Research Laboratories. A Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), Dr. Parekh is also a member of the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering (CASE). He earned a doctorate in mechanical engineering and master's degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering from Stanford University in California as well as a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Regarding his appointment, Dr. Parekh remarked, "I am honored to be selected as the next CEO of SRI International. It will truly be a pleasure to work with the distinguished researchers and senior leadership at SRI to create the transformative solutions our customers need. I am excited about the mission of the organization and look forward to joining this great institute that I have admired for many years."

"The Board of Directors also wants to thank Dr. William Jeffrey for his very successful leadership of this Institute for the past seven years," said Leslie Kenne, Chair of the Board. "Bill's leadership brought a strategic vision and solutions-focused research to support the important mission of SRI to make the world a better place for all people to live."

