SRI Records Releases a New Frankie Valli Hit Song

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI Records is pleased to announce the release of another wonderful hit song by the great Frankie Valli. This is previously lost gem is sure to join the ranks of so many other hit songs by Frankie Valli, one of the great voices of our time. This recording was unearthed by the legendary arranger Charles Calello, who was a member of the Four Seasons at one time.

SRI Records

SRI Records CEO Shelly Liebowitz says, "Frankie Valli's voice shines here and this performance provides all the proof that anyone needs to guarantee his place in our hearts and music history." The track recorded is the song "The River Runs Deep" and was written by Kenny Nolan.

"We are proud to be a record label that releases rare and previously unheard songs, alternative versions of known songs and other important, long-lost treasures," says Liebowitz. As a veteran in the industry, Liebowitz states the importance of SRI Label Group's mission to provide quality music in both collectible and new music. "Our exclusive agreements marketing lost catalogs, like the Monad Catalog that allows us to offer albums like 'It's A Blues Thing' by Ray Charles, 'Live On Memory Lane' by Albert King, 'Clark Terry Live At Ratso's' and many more classic recordings that in the past only had limited release finally allows these magnificent recordings to be heard and purchased by the public."

SRI Jazz, SRI Records and Flamingo Jazz are all part of SRI Label Group, celebrating twenty years of providing quality, collectible Blues, Jazz, Country and Rock & Roll from major artists past and present. As one of the first websites on the internet to offer great new and collectible music, srirecords.com has established itself as a music pioneer on the internet. With industry veteran Shelly Liebowitz at the helm, SRI has strived to provide a standard of excellence in the world of music.

For additional information contact Shelly Liebowitz at shelly@srirecords.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

Related Links

Featured Artist - Frankie Valli

SOURCE SRI Records