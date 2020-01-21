TOMS RIVER, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sripad H. Dhawlikar, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon in the field of Orthopedic Medicine in recognition of his role as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Ocean Orthopedic Associates.

Established in 1969, Ocean Orthopedic Associates is comprised of a team of well-trained professionals who are well versed in all facets of orthopedic medicine. The office is devoted to high-quality patient care, utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology. On account of its innovation and excellence, the office is a forerunner in the healthcare industry.

With over twenty-eight years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Sripad H. Dhawlikar is revered for his exceptional contributions to the orthopedic industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Dhawlikar has attained extensive experience in the areas of spinal and scoliosis surgery and pediatric orthopedics.

In light of academic achievements, Dr. Dhawlikar attended the Medical School at Gandhi Medical College in India. Thereafter, Dr. Dhawlikar would go on to complete an internship and a residency at the State University of New York-Buffalo. To complete post-education training, Dr. Dhawlikar had a fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery at Cornell University. Shortly after, the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery awarded him board-certification.

Further enhancing his professional development, Dr. Dhawlikar is an esteemed member of several elite organizations. Including the Community Medical Center, Toms River, Ocean Medical Center, Brick, Raritan Bay Medical Center, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, North American Spine Society, American Medical Association, and American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, where he previously served on the Board of Trustees and participated in fundraising.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Dhawlikar was the honorary recipient of numerous awards including the nomination of Money Magazine's "Top Surgeon."

When he is not at work, Dr. Dhawlikar can be found running marathons, spending time with family, traveling, and reading.

Married with two children, Dr. Dhawlikar dedicates this recognition to his wife, Sunita, for all her love and support, Dr. Robert Gillepsie, Dr. Ohneba Boachie, and in memory of Dr. Leon Root.

