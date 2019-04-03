Sripad H. Dhawlikar, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With its inception in 1969, Ocean Orthopedic Associates is comprised of a team of well trained professionals that are well versed in all facets of orthopedic medicine. Devoted to providing their clients with the quality healthcare service they deserve utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology, Ocean Orthopedic Associates remains a frontrunner in the healthcare industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

With over twenty eight years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Sripad H. Dhawlikar is revered for his exceptional contributions to the orthopedic industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Dhawlikar has attained extensive experience in the areas of Spinal & Scoliosis Surgery and Pediatric Orthopedics.

Board Certification by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Dhawlikar attended Medical School at Gandhi Medical College in India. Thereafter, Dr. Dhawlikar would go on to complete his Internship at the State University of New York-Buffalo as well as his Residency. Dr. Dhawlikar completed his Fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery at Cornell University.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Dhawlikar is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including Community Medical Center, Toms River, Ocean Medical Center, Brick, Raritan Bay Medical Center, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, North American Spine Society, American Medical Association, and American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin of which he was previously served on the Board of Trustees and fundraised.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Dhawlikar was the honorary recipient of numerous awards including the nomination of Money Magazine's "Top Surgeon."

When he is not working, Dr. Dhawlikar enjoys running marathons, spending time with family, traveling and reading.

Married with two children, Dr. Dhawlikar dedicates this recognition to his wife, Sunita for all her love and support, to Dr. Robert Gillepsie, Dr. Ohneba Boachie, and in memory of Dr. Leon Root.

For more information, please visit http://oceanortho.com/

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

