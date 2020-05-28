(SRNE) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Sorrento Therapeutics; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sorrento" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRNE).

On May 20, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled "Sorrento's Pandemic Profiteering: Experts and Former Employees Speak Out on Sensational Claims of Covid-19 Cure." Specifically, Hindenburg Research stated that "Sorrento Therapeutics appeared to celebrate discovering a cure for the coronavirus in a widely disseminated Fox News article. The company's stock rose 243% that day on about 78x its daily average volume." The report claimed, "former company employees and experts at Mt. Sinai, the NIH, and the Rockefeller Foundation confirmed to us that the news is likely too good to be true."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Sorrento shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

