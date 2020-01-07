SōRSE Technology Announces Two New Members to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SōRSE Technology, the leading water-soluble CBD, hemp and terpene emulsion provider for infused CPG brands, announced today the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Mary Wagner and Allen Hsieh's tenures on SōRSE's selective board will begin effective immediately.

Mary Wagner is a recognized executive leader and board director who has established a reputable career in the food industry for creating innovative products, managing risks and developing measures to ensure food quality and safety. Wagner is an industry veteran that has held key positions including Senior Vice President of Global Product Innovation, Food Safety, and Quality for Starbucks Coffee Company, General Manager of Mars Botanical, a division of Mars Candy, and Chief Technology and Quality Officer at E. and J. Gallo. She currently leads MK Wagner and Associates Inc., a solutions provider in innovation and food safety. In addition to serving on SōRSE Technology's Board, Ms. Wagner also serves on the Board of Directors at Griffith Foods International, Jones Dairy, and Skagit Valley Malting. She also chairs the Food Safety Advisory Board for Ecolab. "I hope to contribute my knowledge in food and beverage, as well as my years of experience and connections with industry, government and academics to help make cannabinoids mainstream sooner rather than later," said Wagner.

Allen Hsieh brings over 25 years of experience in business and finance to SōRSE's board and has managed companies that generated $100 to $500 million in revenue annually. Mr. Hsieh's broad financial background has spanned various industries, including all aspects of financial operations, reporting and internal controls, sale or divestitures of businesses and raising capital. Most recently, Mr. Hsieh served as the Chief Financial Officer for A Place for Mom, North America's largest senior living and care referral service, where he successfully led the sale of the company from Warburg Pincus to Silver Lake Partners and General Atlantic. Mr. Hsieh has also served as the Chief Financial Officer for two publicly traded companies, Flow International and InfoSpace, Inc. He has successfully managed relationships between company boards and private equity groups with their respective stakeholders and currently serves as a Board Advisor to Ultrata based in Seattle. "Given how much progress has been made in the cannabis industry, this is an exciting space to work in, and I look forward to strategically positioning the company and its technology in the marketplace."

"We are excited and honored to have attracted such a high caliber of talent to SōRSE Technology's Board since both Mary and Allen have been associated with the best technology, food, and beverage brands in the world," said SōRSE Technology CEO Howard Lee. "Our company has had a longstanding mission to make cannabinoid consumption as safe, accessible and enjoyable as possible and we look forward to tapping into Mary and Allen's invaluable industry and business expertise to reach wider audiences."

About SōRSE Technology

SōRSE Technology is a water-soluble CBD, hemp extract and terpene emulsion technology designed for producers to provide consumers with a better cannabis experience with near-perfect dosing, stability, and safe ingredients. Their patented technology converts oil into SōRSE, a proprietary water-soluble emulsion, for seamless integration as an ingredient in a beverage, food item or topical. For more information, visit www.sorsetech.com

