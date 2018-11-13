SRY Casino chooses Table Trac's CasinoTrac system

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SRY Casino of Lovelock, Nevada has contracted with Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) to replace their existing online slot system with the CasinoTrac system. The SRY Casino joins the growing number of Nevada casinos that have chosen Table Trac's casino management system since its successful Nevada trials completed in August of 2017.

The Lovelock location will feature many of your favorite games and will enjoy the enhanced customer service experience that their new state-of-the-art players club provides patrons. The CasinoTrac system provides new exciting ways to win and receive extra rewards.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. said, "I am very pleased to be serving the SRY Casino and am very excited to have them join our casino system customers. We are dedicated to making our system easy to use and easy to own, with a commitment to service and value."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 140 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

