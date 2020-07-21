SS&C Announces ALPS|CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities® Strategy Fund Achieves Ten-Year Milestone

WINDSOR, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:SSNC) today announced the tenth anniversary of the ALPS|CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities Strategy Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund is an open-ended mutual fund managed by SS&C ALPS Advisors, a subsidiary of SS&C.

The Fund seeks to provide comprehensive access to global commodities and commodity equity markets, collateralized by U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Bonds ("TIPS"), U.S. Treasuries, and cash. Over $2.6 billion has been invested in the fund strategy for over ten years. The firm's total assets under management were more than 3.2 billion as of June 30, 2020.

"Our team is gratified to celebrate ten years of working together with SS&C ALPS Advisors to outperform the major commodity indexes in nine of the past ten years," commented Bradford L. Klein, Co-Founder and President of CoreCommodity Management LLC. "The Fund employs a distinctive mix of commodity futures-related investments, physical commodity ETFs, and equity securities of commodity-related companies to maximize real returns."

The Fund provides investors with comprehensive access to leading commodities such as oil, gold, copper and corn, offering investors the opportunity to benefit from global growth and increasing demand. Additionally, the CoreCommodity team managing the Fund averages more than 28 years of experience in commodities.

"We are pleased to mark a decade of rewarding partnership with CoreCommodity Management," said Laton Spahr, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "The Fund's performance in comparison to sector benchmarks reflects the strength of CoreCommodity's investment acumen and management experience. As investors increasingly look toward commodities to diversify their portfolios, we believe the Fund will continue to prove attractive to investors seeking diversification benefits and the potential to hedge against inflation."

The ALPS|CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities Strategy Fund is a part of the SS&C ALPS family of funds, advised by SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc. CoreCommodity Management, LLC, acts as sub-advisor to the Fund. The Fund's investment objective seeks to maximize real returns, consistent with prudent investment management, by seeking to optimize the Fund's allocation among investments in the commodity futures markets, commodity equities, and TIPS. This combination aims to provide complete access to the global commodity markets and offers three layers of inflation-hedging potential from commodities, commodity-related equities and TIPS.



About SS&C ALPS

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $12 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, the firm provides access to asset classes and boutique asset managers in real assets, alternatives, thematic/factor, and fixed income through both ETF and open-end mutual fund structures. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About CoreCommodity Management, LLC

CoreCommodity Management, LLC is an independent investment advisor which provides investment management services to institutional and individual investors seeking commodities exposure. CoreCommodity's Co-Founders, Adam De Chiara and Bradford L. Klein have extensive experience in building, managing, and innovating investments in commodities. Among their notable accomplishments, CoreCommodity's executive team was responsible for the design of the now Bloomberg Commodity Index (formerly the Dow Jones – AIG Commodity Index) and the current Thomson Reuters / CoreCommodity CRB Index*, two of the most renowned commodity indices globally.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

*Thomson Reuters changed its name to Refinitiv on 4/20/2020

Investors should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing, including "Additional Risks" as described in the prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 1.866.759.5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks

ALPS Advisors, Inc. and CoreCommodity Management, LLC are registered with the CFTC as the Commodity Pool Operator and respectively as the Commodity Trading Advisor and both are NFA members.

The Fund's investments may subject the Fund to significantly greater volatility than investments in traditional securities and involve substantial risks, including risk of a significant portion on their principal value.

The commodities markets and the prices of various commodities may fluctuate widely based on a variety of factors. Because the Fund's performance is linked to the performance of highly volatile commodities, investors should consider purchasing shares of the Fund only as part of an overall diversified portfolio and should be willing to assume the risks of potentially significant fluctuations in the value of the Fund. The Fund invests in commodity futures related investments, which are derivative instruments that allow access to a diversified portfolio of commodities without committing substantial amounts of capital. Additional risks of Commodity Futures Related Investments include liquidity risk and counterparty credit risk. Counterparty Risk is the risk that a party to a transaction will fail to fulfill its obligations. The term is often applied specifically to swap agreements in which no clearinghouse guarantees the performance of the contract. Liquidity Risk is the risk stemming from the lack of marketability of an investment that cannot be bought or sold quickly enough to prevent or minimize a loss.

Another principal risk of investing in the Fund is equity risk, which is the risk that the value of the securities held by the Fund will fall due to general market and economic conditions, perceptions regarding the industries in which the issuers of securities held by the Fund participate or factors relating to specific companies in which the Fund invests. The Fund's investments in non-U.S. issuers may be even more volatile and may present more risks than investments in U.S. issuers. Equity investments in commodity-related companies may not move in the same direction and to the same extent as the underlying commodities.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the ALPS | CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities® Strategy Fund. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor to the Fund and CoreCommodity Management, LLC, is the investment sub-advisor. ALPS is not affiliated with CoreCommodity Management, LLC. CoreCommodity Management, LLC, serves as investment advisor to the Fund's Cayman Islands subsidiary. "CompleteCommodities" is a service mark of CoreCommodity Management, LLC.

The Fund is a series of Financial Investors Trust.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

