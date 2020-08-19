SS&C Increases Its Common Stock Dividend to $0.14 Per Quarter

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.14 per share, up from $0.125 per share. This is payable on September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, commented: "SS&C is a strong company with powerful cash flow characteristics. We expect in 2020 to generate over $1 billion in operating cash flow, which represents a 30.0% compound annual growth rate over the past 10 years. Effective capital allocation is core to SS&C's strategy, and we prioritize shareholder returns. In the absence of high quality acquisitions at a fair price, we will increase cash dividends, allocate more capital towards stock buybacks, and continue to pay down debt."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

