SS&C Technologies to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WINDSOR, Conn., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) ("SS&C"), a global provider of investment, financial, and healthcare software-enabled services and software, today announced that due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to protect the health and well-being of its employees, shareholders and the broader community, SS&C will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast. The virtual Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Stockholders and guests will not be able to attend in person.

Stockholders and guests will be able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, vote their shares, and submit questions during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SSNC2020 and entering the 16-digit control number that was included in their notice of internet availability of proxy materials, voting instruction form or on their proxy card.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage all stockholders to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting is being filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in conjunction with this press release.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

