SS&C to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences.

Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the D.A. Davidson Software and Internet Conference virtually on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 1:50 pm ET.

Patrick Pedonti, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Software Conference virtually on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET.

Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the UBS Virtual Fintech Conference on Thursday, September 16th, 2021.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

