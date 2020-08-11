SS&C to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference virtually on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 9:40 am ET.

Webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

