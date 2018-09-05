SS&C to Speak at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq : SSNC ), a global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services, today announced that Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at The Bellagio, in Las Vegas, NV at 10 am PT.

Webcast and presentation materials will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies



SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services industry. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 11,000 financial services organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

