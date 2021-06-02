SS&C Unveils Advanced In-Region Data Storage for Japanese Clients

WINDSOR, Conn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) announced a strategic investment in Japan with its deployment of Distributed Storage Node technology. This innovative technology will enable customers of the market-leading Intralinks VDRPro™ offering to store data in-region and provide faster access. The Tokyo-area storage node will host SS&C Intralinks' offerings for syndicated loans, M&A, and investor reporting.

Mizuho Bank is one of Japan's leading financial institutions and a current SS&C Intralinks customer. "SS&C Intralinks' launch of local data storage in Japan will help accelerate digital transformation for syndicated loan administration," said Mr. Kaya Saeki, Joint General Manager, Planning and Administration Team Syndicated Finance Department of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank is a member of the Japan Syndication and Loan-Trading Association (JSLA) whose goals include supporting standards to assist the healthy expansion of the loan markets in Japan. SS&C Intralinks works closely with the JSLA to develop industry best practices to digitize syndicated loan administration.

"As data privacy regulations evolve, such as the recent amendments to Japan's Act on Protection of Personal Information (APPI), it is evident that regulators are becoming more stringent," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Customers such as Mizuho Bank are at the forefront of implementing technology solutions that help them remain compliant with global regulations and protect their clients' data. Delivering data locality options is just one of many ways we are helping customers execute their data sovereignty strategies."

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

