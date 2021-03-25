SSC Venture Partners raises $4M Fund III

BOSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC Venture Partners, a seed stage fund investing in Boston College alumni, announces its first close of $4M in SSC Fund III. Fund III is made up over 40 LPs that are all BC alumni and active participants in the technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem as investors, operators, lawyers or accountants.

Founded in 2017 by General Partners Tom Coburn, Peter Bell, and Miguel Galvez, SSC Venture Partners was formed to invest in startups founded by Boston College alumni with the goal of creating a broad ecosystem of BC alumni to help fund, mentor, and support the next generation of successful entrepreneurs. To date, SSC has deployed $1.3M in over 20 startups from a wide variety of industries ranging from synthetic biology to real estate. In addition to making seed stage investments, SSC also runs an accelerator program to help turn current BC students into the next generation of venture-backed founders.

"The new capital in Fund III will enable SSC to make larger bets and better support our growing portfolio of successful startups," said Peter Bell. "Our belief has always been that BC alumni are strongly positioned to build big disruptive businesses and we are eager to continue to partner with and invest in our most promising alumni," said Tom Coburn.

In recent years BC alumni have founded and exited category-defining companies such as Drizly, which was recently acquired by Uber for $1.1B, and WePay, which was acquired by JP Morgan Chase for $400M. "The BC ecosystem has been instrumental in our growth at Drizly and I am happy to be an investor in SSC to help the next generation of BC-alumni founders," said Justin Robinson, co-founder of Drizly.

Fund III aims to invest between $100k and $500k in early stage companies that are actively raising pre-seed, seed, or series A investment rounds.

