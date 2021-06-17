SSEK Law Firm Continues to Investigate Broker-Dealers That Sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Products

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (SSEK Law Firm at investorlawyers.com) is continuing to speak with investors of Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) who suffered significant losses because their broker failed to conduct the proper due diligence when they recommended these products.

Already, we have filed a number of Financial Industry Regulatory Arbitration (FINRA) claims against many of the broker-dealers whose registered representatives sold these offshore investments.

List of Firms That Sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Products:

Our team of experienced securities fraud attorneys is concentrating their attention and resources on fighting for our clients, including those who live abroad, that were unsuitably recommended these investments by US-based firms.

Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) has declared bankruptcy and was recently ordered into liquidation by the Bermuda government. Its owner Greg Lindberg is in prison and likely misappropriated funds from this company and funneled them into his other companies.

However, the broker-dealers and their registered representatives that sold these products from this obscure entity in Bermuda can be held liable. Northstar (Bermuda) products have proved to be the opposite of secure even though financial advisors touted these fixed- and variable-rate annuity and investment products as CD-like and stable. Clearly, there were misrepresentations and omissions made.

Many of those who invested in Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) are seniors and retirees that took six-figure sums out of their savings and retirement funds to participate. They are now grappling with significant financial losses.

Meanwhile, brokers and their firms earned high commissions and fees from marketing and selling these offshore investments.

Our Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) investment fraud law firm has spent more than 30 years fighting for investors to recover their damages. We have successfully pursued FINRA arbitration claims and lawsuits against the largest firms on Wall Street, as well as broker-dealers and investment advisors throughout the country. SSEK Law Firm has recovered many millions of dollars on behalf of thousands of clients.

For more information visit our Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) FAQs page.

