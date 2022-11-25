SSFF & ASIA Announced Japan Cultural Expo Project: Creation of Stories All Around Japan

Read 3 short stories that are based on Traditional Japanese Folktales

One of the short stories will become a short film

Now streaming worldwide a discussion between the 3 authors as well

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Awards® accredited Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), is collaborating with Japan Cultural Expo on a project about short stories based on Japanese folktales.

In the frame of this project, young contemporary writers create short stories inspired by local legends set in various locations around Japan.

Images of Iwate, Shizuoka and Fukuoka panel discussion thumbnail

This year, the project introduces 3 exciting short stories set in Iwate, Shizuoka, and Fukuoka that can be read in English.

One of the short stories will become a short film produced by SSFF & ASIA and will be premiered in 2023.

Moreover, the festival hosted a panel discussion with the three writers involved in this project.

The authors: Masami Kakinuma, Kento Norikane, and Bin Sugawara talked about the background, development, and writing of the stories, as well as which folktales they based it on. This discussion is now available online with English subtitles.

We hope to deliver the wonders of Japan through this project.

URL：https://www.shortshorts.org/japanculturalexpo/en/creation-of-stories-all-around-japan/

CREATION OF SHORT STORIES ALL AROUND JAPAN: 3 SHORT STORIES

Iwate Pefecture × Masami Kakinuma

"Go for it"

Years have passed since Yuto last visited his grandmother in Iwate Prefecture. The first evening at her house, he encounters a little girl; along with fond memories, a deep-seated worry comes rushing back to him. The worry haunts him until he takes his leave...

Shizuoka Prefecture × Kento Norikane

"The Two of Us, in a Town with a View of the Sea"

Close friends since childhood, Kanna and Miya grow up running through Atami. One day they decide to post on social media a photo of themselves posing in front of the statue of OMiya and Kan'ichi. Hard feelings ensue.

Fukuoka Prefecture × Bin Sugawara

"Jars of Amber"

When the protagonist moves into a home she bought in the suburban neighborhood outside of Fukuoka where she and her parents lived when she was small, she brings along cuttings of plum trees that her mother had tenderly cared for before she passed away. A story that follows plum trees between Fukuoka and Tokyo and the family memories that go with them as well as the beginning of the protagonist's new lifestyle.

Panel Discussion: Creation of stories all around Japan Project (English subtitled) is now on YouTube.

URL https://youtu.be/KDgNcsDihMY

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival