SSH.COM and Fujitsu to Present at Gartner IAM Summit 2018

HELSINKI and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SSH.COM today announced that it will present at Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2018 with its partner, Fujitsu, on Wednesday, December 5 at 10:45 a.m.

Sami Ahvenniemi, VP of Global Sales at SSH.COM, and Petri Heinälä, Security Offerings Architect at Fujitsu, will lead a solution provider session based on PrivX®, SSH's next-generation Privileged Access Management solution for multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

The session, "Customer Perspective: Why Fujitsu left traditional PAM for something better," describes why the current generation of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions just doesn't work in dynamic and disposable multi-cloud and hybrid environments and what better alternatives there are for DevSecOps. Ahvenniemi and Heinälä also discuss the inevitable unification of IAM and PAM and what might lie ahead in the not-so-distant future with emerging paradigms such as containerization, immutable infrastructure and serverless computing.

Ahvenniemi is a software industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in global sales, business development and product management. He currently serves as a board member for several successful technology companies, including Behaviosec, Negen, and Verto Analytics. He has also been a partner and board member in one of the most successful Finnish venture capital firms, Conor Venture Partners.

Heinälä has worked at Fujitsu for more than two decades in software and service development, product management, offerings development and pre-sales across all sectors. His specialty is Identity and Access Management focusing on a wide range of identity-related services and solutions, authentication, federation, Single Sign-On, Identity Lifecycle Management, Privileged Access/Account Management and Public Key Infrastructure.

SSH.COM will also exhibit at Booth #224. To schedule a demo or meeting, please go to https://events.ssh.com/gartner_iam_2018 and make a booking.

About SSH Communications Security

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

