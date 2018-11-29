SSH.COM and Ubisecure Partner to Drive Higher Automation for Privileged Access Management

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit – Booth #224) -- SSH.COM and Ubisecure today announced a partnership designed to help organizations connect strong identity with Privileged Access Management to provide unified, identity-driven, automated, role-based access controls for administrators, developers, DevOps teams and third-party personnel.

Ubisecure is a pioneering B2B and B2C Identity & Access Management (IAM) software provider and cloud identity services enabler, dedicated to helping its customers realize the true potential of digital business.

PrivX®, SSH.COM's patented lean Privileged Access Management solution for cloud and on-premises, extends Ubisecure's Identity Platform to enable a new, more secure approach to the management of privileged access to business systems. Privileged users (including third-party employees) gain secure, role-based, on-demand access to critical development and production resources, helping improve security and reduce administration.

PrivX is a credentialless on-demand solution that solves one of the biggest concerns for CIOs and CISOs today: how to manage an endless number of privileged access credentials, usually created ad hoc, that waste resources and expand the threat surface.

Charles Sederholm, VP business development at Ubisecure, said: "Growing trends in mobility and cloud bring opportunities to drive efficiency and quality through the use of external operational resources end experts, but these trends also bring new threats. In this partnership, Ubisecure Identity Server delivers seamless security, policy-driven strong authentication and role management for external identities. Working in concert, PrivX and the Ubisecure Identity Server combine to improve the reach, quality and efficiency of policy-based governance. This combination extends the scope of Ubisecure Identity Server controlled policies to include services with Privileged Access Management that DevOps and server admins require to be productive and safe."

Sami Ahvenniemi, chief customer officer at SSH.COM said: "Working with Ubisecure is a natural choice for us, as this cooperation complements their core offering and helps bring PrivX to an ever-widening audience. Ubisecure is particularly strong in Northern Europe, and together we bring the one-two punch of digital identity and next-generation Privileged Access Management to developers and admins who create and manage digital customer experiences and drive digital transformation."

Meet us at Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit

SSH will demonstrate the integrated solution at the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit in Las Vegas, December 3 to 6, 2018.

SSH.COM will be exhibiting at Booth #224. To schedule a demo or meeting, please go to https://events.ssh.com/gartner_iam_2018 and make a booking.

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com .

About Ubisecure

Ubisecure is a pioneering European b2b and b2c Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) software provider and cloud identity services enabler dedicated to helping its customers realize the true potential of digital business. The company provides a powerful Identity Platform to connect customer digital identities with customer-facing SaaS and enterprise applications in the cloud and on-premise. For more information, visit www.ubisecure.com .

SSH Contact: Ubisecure Contact: SSH Agency Contact: Simo Karkkulainen Steve Waite Laura Schaub SSH Communications Security Ubisecure Nadel Phelan, Inc. for SSH.com +358 40 738 9406 +1 603-502-8299 +1 831-440-2414 simo.karkkulainen@ssh.com steve.waite@ubisecure.com laura.schaub@nadelphelan.com

SOURCE SSH Communications Security

Related Links

https://www.ssh.com

