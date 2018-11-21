SSH.COM Extends the Power of Privileged Access to Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments with PrivX 4

HELSINKI and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SSH.COM today announced the release of version 4 of PrivX®, the company's enterprise privileged access management (PAM) solution. Four major new features and improvements extend PrivX's capabilities, usability and disruptive influence on the privileged access software market.

Privileged users have access to particularly valuable data. Their work might include maintaining critical infrastructure, developing enterprise software and connecting to sensitive databases. SSH.COM PrivX makes privileged access management lean, scalable and cost-effective for hybrid and multi-cloud R&D and DevOps. It overcomes the weaknesses of bloated password-based systems that cannot scale to the cloud cost-effectively. With PrivX, businesses get faster software development and compliant processes and can scale at the speed of cloud.

The enhancements in PrivX 4 were driven by customer feedback and demand in line with SSH.COM's vision for credentialess cloud access. The four major new features are:

Session recording and playback: Users can now record and play back user SSH and RDP sessions direct from the PrivX admin interface. A must-have for compliance and forensics, playback can also be used as an assessment and training tool.

Users can now record and play back user SSH and RDP sessions direct from the PrivX admin interface. A must-have for compliance and forensics, playback can also be used as an assessment and training tool. Single Sign-On via OpenID Connect : PrivX now supports OpenID Connect, giving users Single Sign-On to any of the myriad systems out there supporting various OIDC providers, such as Ubisecure, Microsoft Azure, AWS Cognito and Okta.

: PrivX now supports OpenID Connect, giving users Single Sign-On to any of the myriad systems out there supporting various OIDC providers, such as Ubisecure, Microsoft Azure, AWS Cognito and Okta. PrivX Extender: This feature extends the power of PrivX to virtual private clouds that have no public IP address and sit behind firewalls. This is particularly useful for users of hybrid clouds that combine public and private cloud elements.

This feature extends the power of PrivX to virtual private clouds that have no public IP address and sit behind firewalls. This is particularly useful for users of hybrid clouds that combine public and private cloud elements. Audit Trail Summary and Event Log: Admins now have a convenient way of inspecting connections and related events via a single-pane view of the most important connection information on a summary page.

Markku Rossi, chief technical officer, SSH.COM, said: "The problem with PAM software for most companies is that it's expensive, heavy to deploy and vulnerable to tunneling. In addition, password vaults are a single point of failure and not M2M-ready. PrivX 4 solves these problems by introducing a trust model based on just-in-time provisioning of role-based certificates, valid for only a short time and automatically trusted by the endpoints. It is at once lean, agile and powerful, without the complexity and the price tag attached to a legacy PAM solution."

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

