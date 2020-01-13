SSM Health and Strive Health partner to transform kidney care

Kidney care in the U.S. has historically been fragmented and patients have not always experienced the coordinated and personalized care they need. In fact, 90 percent of patients with kidney dysfunction are unaware of their disease and more than 40 percent of chronic kidney disease patients have never seen a nephrologist by the time their kidneys fail. The new joint venture seeks to change that by providing early intervention and a holistic approach to care.

Together, SSM Health and Strive Health will establish specialized care centers for these patients that serve as a medical home – and will also pursue the new CMS Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting Model announced last summer. Their goal is to slow the progression of disease, prevent unnecessary hospitalization and improve each patient's quality of life through early diagnosis and treatment, fully integrated care plans and increased adoption of home dialysis.

"SSM Health is committed to improving the lives of our patients and the health of our communities, especially those who are most vulnerable," said Carter Dredge, chief transformation officer of SSM Health. "By partnering with like-minded organizations, like Strive Health, we are able to rapidly transform care delivery to better meet the needs of those we serve. We are thrilled to be able to offer this unprecedented level of kidney care to our communities."

The new SSM Health Kidney Care centers, with Strive Health as the operating partner, will introduce a value-based, high-touch care model that surrounds patients with a team of specialists including nephrologists, nurse practitioners, dietitians, pharmacists and social workers to develop integrated care plans and provide education to patients who often suffer from other conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

"Strive's mission is to deliver expert and compassionate kidney care," said Chris Riopelle, chief executive officer of Strive Health. "By combining Strive's specialized kidney care model with SSM Health's innovative mindset and broad community-based network of providers, we can develop a comprehensive and integrated delivery system that transforms the patient journey across the continuum of care."

In addition to world-class care, this new, value-based partnership seeks to bring hope to patients, since early intervention is key to giving people time to seek a living donor among family members and others who may be a match.

SSM Health Kidney Care will open its first centers in St. Louis later this spring and explore opportunities to expand to SSM Health's other markets in Illinois, Wisconsin and Oklahoma over the next year.

About SSM Health

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization's nearly 40,000 employees and 11,000 providers are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God's healing presence to everyone they serve.

With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes 23 hospitals, more than 290 physician offices and other outpatient and virtual care services, 10 post-acute facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. It is one of the largest employers in every community it serves. For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is a built-for-purpose company working with innovative payors and providers to deliver clinically integrated kidney care. Strive Health significantly improves patient outcomes and experience with a high-touch, technology-enabled clinical model that cares for chronic kidney disease patients across their entire healthcare journey, from primary care-level engagement through dialysis. Strive was launched out of Oxeon's Venture Studio and is backed by New Enterprise Associates, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures. For more information, visit Strive's website or email info@strivehealth.com.

SOURCE SSM Health & Strive Health

Related Links

https://strivehealth.com

