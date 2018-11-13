SSM Health Signs Agreement with Empiric Health to Reduce Unnecessary Clinical Variation

The agreement is designed to improve clinical outcomes, create operational efficiencies, and reduce overall cost of care in surgical and procedural services for SSM Health. The scope of the engagement will span ministries across the health system and will focus on reducing unnecessary clinical variation.

Empiric Health's cohort methodology groups clinically comparable procedures to make true like-for-like comparisons in cost, quality, and outcomes measures. Empiric and SSM Health are working directly with surgeons to accurately analyze and compare their cost and outcomes data to those of their peers in order to identify areas of opportunity and best practice.

"SSM Health is known for providing high-quality healthcare services through the engagement of our exceptional physicians and caregivers," said Michael Gray, System Vice President – Supply Chain for SSM Health. "Our data-driven relationship with Empiric Health will help further this work by identifying and reducing clinical and operational variation. By widely implementing physician-led best practices that exist within our health system, we expect to further optimize our clinical outcomes and continue to provide the quality care for which we are known."

Rick Adam, Chief Executive Officer for Empiric Health, said: "SSM Health is a market leader with a strong history of providing high quality care, and we are proud to collaborate with them to reduce variation and improve outcomes for their patients."

About Empiric Health

Empiric Health is a technology-enabled service platform that lowers costs and improves outcomes for health system customers through data-driven physician practice change. Empiric differentiates with a proprietary comparative analytics methodology and proven ability to change physician behavior, so that care providers can understand and optimize for high-value, episodic care. Empiric was formed by Intermountain Healthcare with assistance from Oxeon. For more information, visit www.empirichealth.com.

About SSM Health

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization's more than 40,000 employees and 10,000 providers are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God's healing presence to everyone they serve. With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes 24 hospitals, more than 300 physician offices and other outpatient and virtual care services, 10 post-acute facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. It is one of the largest employers in every community it serves. For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

