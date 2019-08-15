SSPR Partners with Tech Impact for Conscious Capitalism Program

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SSPR LLC, a PR agency, today announced it will be providing pro bono PR services for nonprofit organization Tech Impact, a 501(c)(3) provider of nonprofit technology solutions and the operator of award-winning IT training programs for underserved youth, as its next client partner in its Conscious Capitalism program.

The agency decided to partner with Tech Impact because of its mission to empower communities and nonprofits to use technology to better serve our world. By working together, SSPR will help to generate awareness for Tech Impact's ITWorks program, a free, 16-week tech training program for young adults in Philadelphia, PA, Wilmington, DE and Las Vegas, NV. Over 75% of their graduates are employed within six months as Help Desk technicians, End User Support Techs or IT Specialists.

"As the CEO of a tech-focused PR agency, I'm thrilled to be partnering with Tech Impact as we continue our Conscious Capitalism program to support nonprofits and startups that do good," says CEO of SSPR, Heather Kelly. "SSPR is looking forward to increasing brand awareness of Tech Impact's ITWorks program with media outreach and social media management services."

"We're excited to begin working with the SSPR team and grateful for their help in spreading the word about the success of Tech Impact's ITWorks program," says Patrick Callihan, Executive Director of Tech Impact. "What a terrific way for SSPR to make an impact in the Philadelphia community!"

This is SSPR's third client partner for its Conscious Capitalism program. The company aims to continue establishing strong community ties with nonprofits and startups in need of pro bono PR services to improve organizational effectiveness in resource saving, brand messaging and media opportunities.

About SSPR

SSPR LLC is an agile, innovative public relations agency that specializes in executing media and social media strategy for businesses ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices across the U.S., emphasizing strong workplace culture and inclusion. SSPR's business goal is to, "work with clients we love, organizations we believe in and projects where making something great together can happen." Recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Stars of PR Awards and Business Insider, SSPR pushes the boundaries of conventional public relations.

About Tech Impact

Tech Impact is a nonprofit on a mission to empower communities and nonprofits to use technology to better serve the world. The organization is a leading provider of technology education and solutions for nonprofits and operates award-winning IT and customer experience training programs designed to help young adults launch careers. Tech Impact offers a comprehensive suite of technology services that includes managed IT support, data and strategy services, telecommunications, and cloud computing integration and support. In 2018, it expanded its education and outreach capabilities by merging with Idealware, an authoritative source for independent, thoroughly researched technology resources for the social sector. Tech Impact's ITWorks and CXWorks training programs have graduated hundreds of young adults with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to start their careers in the technology and customer experience industries. The organization also operates Punchcode, a coding bootcamp based in Las Vegas, NV.

SOURCE SSPR LLC