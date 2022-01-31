SSR MINING ACHIEVES TOP END OF 2021 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, BEATS AISC GUIDANCE, OUTLINES THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK AND INTENDS TO INCREASE 2022 DIVIDEND BY 40%

Stable Three-Year Production Profile of Over 700,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces Annually

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce full year 2021 production and costs as well as the Company's outlook for 2022 to 2024. In 2021, SSR Mining's four operating assets produced 794,456 gold equivalent ounces, delivering strong fourth quarter performance of 211,140 gold equivalent ounces and approaching the top end of the Company's guidance range of 720,000 to 800,000 gold equivalent ounces. The Company's 2021 unaudited all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were approximately $982 i per ounce (or approximately $955 per ounce under U.S. GAAP), beating the previously lowered AISC guidance range of $1,000 to $1,040 per ounce.

In 2022, the Company expects to sustain its strong and stable production base with consolidated production of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces at consolidated U.S. GAAP AISC of $1,120 to $1,180 per ounce. Beyond 2022, SSR Mining expects to maintain a production base in excess of 700,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2023 and 2024, showcasing a robust long term outlook without requirements for material capital investment.

Following positive exploration results in the second half of 2021 at near-mine and greenfield growth projects including Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich), C2 Copper-Gold, Seabee, Copper Hill and Marigold, SSR Mining's 2022 exploration and resource development budget will increase by approximately 45% over 2021. The increased budget is expected to enable resource and reserve expansion and the acceleration of activities across SSR Mining's prospective exploration portfolio in Canada, U.S., Turkey and Argentina.

Rod Antal, President and CEO, said, "2021 was a year of operational and financial outperformance for SSR Mining as we showcased the quality and resiliency of our globally diversified business in an inflation-challenged landscape. We successfully delivered production at the top end of our guidance range and concurrently beat our reduced AISC guidance. This outperformance allowed SSR Mining to generate more than $400 million of free cash flow and drove peer leading shareholder returns of nearly $200 million over the course of the year, resulting in a 5%+ yield. We also executed a number of strategic transactions which increased our presence in core jurisdictions, while divesting non-core assets. When completed, these transactions will cumulatively realize over $235 million in total consideration for SSR Mining.

As we look to the year ahead, we expect to deliver another year of stable and consistent production with a cost profile and capital intensity that ensures continued strong free cash flow generation and capital returns. While we were able to manage and offset inflationary pressures in 2021, we expect cost increases across the portfolio in 2022. These pressures reflect increases in consumables, energy prices, and wages in addition to capital deferrals from 2021. Despite these sector-wide inflationary headwinds, we intend to increase our 2022 base dividend by 40%, and will continue with our share buyback program implemented in 2021. We also look forward to beginning to delineate the value associated with some of our recent brownfield exploration success in our upcoming technical reports.

As promised, in 2023 and 2024 we expect to maintain a stable production profile in excess of 700,000 gold equivalent ounces. The steady three-year production profile highlights the quality of our existing portfolio, and we expect to illustrate opportunities for longer-term step-change growth through our ongoing exploration programs."

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Operating Guidance (100% basis) (1,2)

Çöpler (3) Marigold Seabee Puna Other Consolidated Gold Production koz 255 - 285 215 - 245 115 - 125 — — 585 - 655 Silver Production Moz — — — 8.0 - 9.0 — 8.0 - 9.0 Gold Equivalent Production koz 255 - 285 215 - 245 115 - 125 115 - 125 — 700 - 780 Cash Cost per Ounce (4) $/oz 735 - 785 960 - 1,010 525 - 575 12.0 - 13.5 — 790 - 850 Sustaining Capital Expenditures (5) $M 43 57 43 16 — 159 Sustaining Exploration Expenditures $M 3 6 1 3 — 13 General & Administrative $M — — — — 55 - 65 55 - 65 All-In Sustaining Cost per Ounce (4) $/oz 915 - 965 1,245 - 1,295 895 - 945 14.75 - 16.25 — 1,120 - 1,180 Growth Capital Expenditures $M 17 — 5 — — 22 Growth Exploration and Resource

Development Expenditures (6) $M 17 18 14 — 5 54 Total Growth Capital $M 34 18 19 — 5 76

(1) Full year 2022 guidance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, stripping costs that were previously capitalized are now included in cash costs. (2) Figures may not add up due to rounding. (3) Figures are reported on a 100% basis. Çöpler is 80% owned by SSR Mining. (4) SSR Mining reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold and silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Çöpler, Marigold, Seabee and Puna. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures". AISC includes reclamation cost accretion and amortization and certain lease payments. (5) Excludes sustaining exploration and evaluation expenditures. Includes approximately $11.0 million in lease payments at Çöpler. Includes mine development at Seabee. (6) Growth exploration and resource development expenditures are shown on a 100% basis, of which SSR Mining attributable amount totals $50M.

Three-Year Production Outlook

Operating Guidance (100% basis) (7)

2021A 2022E 2023E 2024E Çöpler (8) koz 329 255 - 285 220 - 250 300 - 330 Marigold koz 235 215 - 245 245 - 275 200 - 230 Seabee koz 119 115 - 125 120 - 130 95 - 105 Puna Moz 8.0 8.0 - 9.0 8.5 - 9.5 7.5 - 8.5 Gold Equivalent Production koz 794 700 - 780 700 - 780 700 - 780

(7) Figures may not add up due to rounding. (8) Figures are reported on a 100% basis. Çöpler is 80% owned by SSR Mining.

2022 Outlook - Priority Operational and Development Targets and Catalysts

Çöpler: Extend 20 Year Mine Life and Increase NAV

Issue updated Çöpler Technical Report including Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) Feasibility Study featuring maiden reserves and updated resources

Issue Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") at C2 Copper-Gold

Ramp-up of the flotation circuit

Pending Board and regulatory approvals, commence development work at Çakmaktepe Extension

Marigold: Increase Oxide Reserve Grades

Issue Marigold Technical Report

Increase exploration drilling target by ~20%, focusing on higher-grade oxides, resource expansion and reserve conversion at New Millennium, Mackay, Valmy , Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley

, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley Continued measured and systematic exploration of high-grade sulfide targets

Seabee: Establishing a Future and Longer-Term Mine Life

Issue Seabee Technical Report

Continuous improvement program driving sustained increase to production levels

Increase exploration drilling target by ~20%, focusing on first reserves at Gap Hanging Wall, potential resources at Santoy Hanging Wall, and delineation of new targets

Closing of the previously announced proposed acquisition of Taiga Gold Corp expected in Q1/22

Puna: Ramp-up Near-Mine Exploration

Issue Puna Technical Report

Further optimize plant efficiency & throughput above the 4,500 tonnes per day target

Near-mine exploration with the potential to complement the existing production profile

Refocused regional exploration targeting mine life extension

Investigate improvements to base metal recoveries through mill optimization

Global:

Sustainability Report highlighting progress of ESG priorities

Increase base dividend by 40% and continue share buyback program

Continue operational excellence and supply chain management

Copper Hill exploration and advancement

Substantive increase in exploration spend across regional platforms: Turkey , Nevada , Saskatchewan and Argentina

, , and Complete portfolio rationalizations (i.e. complete sale of Pitarrilla, expected to close in H1/22)

Production in 2022 is expected to be 55 - 60% weighted to the second half of the year driven largely by a stronger second half at Marigold. AISC is expected to be above the consolidated guidance range in the first half of 2022, before trending below guidance in the second half. Free cash flow generation in 2022 is expected to be approximately 80 - 90% weighted to the second half of the year due to mine sequencing, timing of capital expenditures across all sites, working capital seasonality at Seabee, and tax and royalty payments that are paid in the first half of the year. Operating cash flow in 2022 is expected to be 60 - 70% weighted to the second half of the year, while earnings distribution is expected to largely follow the aforementioned production weighting throughout the year.

Çöpler, Turkey

For 2021, gold production for Çöpler was 329,276 ounces, in-line with the midpoint of full-year guidance. Gold production was 92,069 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In 2022, Çöpler is expected to produce 255,000 to 285,000 ounces of gold at mine site AISC of $915 to $965 per payable ounce, in line with the 2020 Çöpler District Master Plan technical report ("CDMP20"). For the full-year, gold production is expected to be highest in the first and fourth quarters of 2022 due to a lower grade profile in the middle of the year. Accordingly, AISC in the second and third quarters of 2022 are expected to be above the full-year 2022 guidance range. Scheduled maintenance is currently planned for the Çöpler autoclaves in the second quarter of 2022.

As noted previously, oxide gold production will generally trend lower throughout the year, with first production from the Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) oxides expected to commence in 2023. As highlighted in the CDMP20, a PEA case for Çakmaktepe Extension included approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold production over the Çöpler life of mine. Over the three-year period, Çöpler's production profile largely reflects the mine plan outlined in the CDMP20.

While unit costs at Çöpler have been impacted by inflationary pressures, the associated devaluation of the Turkish Lira has partially offset those cost increases in the near-term. Sustaining capital expenditures are planned to total $43 million in 2022, which includes ongoing construction of the tailings storage facility ("TSF"), oxygen plant lease payments and for continued optimization work on the sulfide plant. Growth capital expenditures are planned to total $17 million in 2022, which is attributed mainly to heap leach pad expansions and development at Çakmaktepe Extension.

Marigold, USA

For 2021, gold production for Marigold was 235,282 ounces, meeting full-year guidance. Gold production was 57,405 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, a strong finish to the year despite a build-up of gold in inventory.

In 2022, Marigold production is expected to be 215,000 to 245,000 ounces of gold at mine site AISC of $1,245 to $1,295 per ounce. For the full-year, production is expected to be 60% weighted to the second half of the year. Development and dewatering at Mackay continues, but SSR Mining now expects to access higher-grade material later in 2022, with recovery of much of this material realized into 2023. As a result, Marigold's AISC is expected to trend well above guidance in the first half of 2022, particularly in Q1, before reducing significantly in the second half.

SSR Mining has assessed the Marigold mine plan and worked to address large year-over-year production variability. While optimization efforts are ongoing, Marigold is expected to deliver more than 200,000 ounces of gold production annually over the three-year period, including 245,000 to 275,000 ounces in 2023.

Sustaining capital expenditures are planned to total $57 million in 2022, which includes investments in permitting, fleet maintenance, scheduled equipment replacements, and continued construction of de-watering water wells.

Seabee, Canada

For 2021, gold production for Seabee was a record 118,888 ounces, exceeding full-year guidance. Gold production was 35,570 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In 2022, Seabee is expected to produce 115,000 to 125,000 ounces of gold at mine site AISC of $895 to $945 per ounce. Seabee's production profile is expected to remain largely consistent throughout the year. Due to continued strong performance in the mine, Seabee is targeting record throughputs above 1,100 tpd through 2022.

Seabee's outperformance is expected to continue, as strong grades drive production of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces in 2023. Continued exploration in the Santoy mine is aimed at increasing grade and production in 2024 and beyond, as the operation has managed to do for many years.

Sustaining capital expenditures are planned to total $43 million in 2022 which includes mining and surface equipment purchases and infrastructure, as well as increased capitalized mine development to support higher mining rates. Growth capital expenditures are planned to total $5 million in 2022. Capital expenditures are expected to be concentrated in the first half of the year, particularly the first quarter, during the ice road season.

Puna Operations, Argentina

For 2021, silver production from Puna was 8.0 million ounces, exceeding full-year guidance. Silver production was 2.0 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In 2022, Puna is expected to produce 8.0 to 9.0 million ounces of silver at mine site AISC of $14.75 to $16.25 per ounce. Production is expected to be slightly weighted to the second half of 2022, driven largely by grades as tonnes processed are targeted to remain at or above 4,500 tpd throughout the year. Due to a first half weighted capital spend profile, AISC are expected to be above guidance in the first half of 2022 before decreasing in the second half.

Over the three-year period, Puna is expected to sustain strong silver production including 8.5 to 9.5 million ounces in 2023 and 7.5 to 8.5 million ounces in 2024. Silver grades are expected to remain at or above reserve grades over the three-year period.

Sustaining capital expenditures, excluding sustaining exploration, are planned to total $16 million in 2022 and are expected to primarily relate to maintenance of mining equipment and plant maintenance.

Exploration and Resource Development

In 2022, total exploration and resource development expenditures, including sustaining exploration, are expected to total nearly $70 million, of which $54 million represents discretionary growth expenditures to advance exploration opportunities across the portfolio.

At Çöpler, 2022 consolidated exploration and resource development expenditures are estimated at $20 million, with a primary focus on Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) Mineral Resource expansion and conversion, C2 Copper-Gold, Çöpler Saddle, and Mavialtin exploration.

At Marigold, 2022 total exploration and resource development expenditures are estimated at $24 million, focusing on oxide Mineral Resource additions and conversion at Mackay, Valmy, New Millennium, and Trenton Canyon. Growth exploration expenditures also include studies and test work at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley.

At Seabee, total 2022 exploration and resource development expenditures are estimated at $15 million with a focus on expansion and definition of the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall and surface drill programs at the Seabee and Fisher properties. The Company announced the proposed acquisition of Taiga Gold Corp. in the fourth quarter of 2021, which, upon completion, will provide SSR Mining with 100% ownership of the now unencumbered Fisher properties.

At Puna, 2022 total exploration expenditures are anticipated to total $3 million. Other exploration and development expenditures total $5 million as SSR Mining targets greenfield opportunities across its portfolio. In 2022, greenfield exploration programs are planned at Copper Hill, Amisk, as well as regional opportunities in Peru, the U.S., and Canada.

Assumptions

All figures are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. Gold equivalent figures for operating guidance are based on a gold-to-silver ratio of 72:1 in 2022, 75:1 in 2023 and 78:1 in 2024. Gold equivalent figures for 2021 are based on a gold-silver ratio of 76:1. Cash costs and capital expenditure guidance is based on an oil price of $65 per barrel, an exchange rate of 1.26 Canadian dollars to one U.S. dollar and an exchange rate of 13.0 Lira to one U.S. dollar. All figures are presented on a 100% basis.

i All references to 2021 AISC based on costs reported under IFRS. All references to 2022 AISC based on costs reported under U.S. GAAP.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Peru, and Canada. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

