SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Seabee, Including 19.16 g/t Au Over 6.98 Meters

SSR Mining Inc.

Sep 13, 2021, 06:00 ET

Gap Hanging Wall Maiden Mineral Reserves and Santoy Hanging Wall Maiden Mineral Resources Expected in 2022

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") is pleased to announce positive results from 127 drill holes for its Seabee mine and adjacent targets in Saskatchewan, Canada. SSR Mining is actively exploring its sizeable land positions surrounding its existing operating mines in Turkey, Canada and the US to leverage its existing infrastructure to advance low cost, brownfield development targets. This has been a very successful strategy for the Seabee operation historically, and the area continues to showcase additional exploration upside. The Santoy Mine is the current production feed for the Seabee processing plant, connected by a 15km haul road.

The Gap Hanging Wall (GHW) is being drilled from underground drives extending from the Santoy Mine. The GHW is targeted to be the next extension of the Santoy mine, with 300,000 ounces already classified as Indicated Mineral Resources and another 167,000 ounces classified as Inferred Mineral Resources. Current drilling is aimed to extend these Mineral Resources and convert them into Mineral Reserves in 2022. Intercepts in the GHW included:

  • SUG-20-920: 19.16 g/t Au over 6.98 meters
  • SUG-20-017: 12.14 g/t Au over 9.47 meters

The Santoy Hanging Wall (SHW) is the most recent discovery and current drilling from both surface and underground drives within the Santoy mine is aimed at proving the viability of this mining area as a potential future development of the Santoy Mine. If successful, a Mineral Resource will be declared in 2022. Intercepts in the SHW included:

  • JOY-20-918: 12.75 g/t Au over 2.83 meters
  • SUG-21-011: 11.31 g/t Au over 2.24 meters
  • SUG-21-018: 16.31 g/t Au over 3.56 meters

The Joker target sits to the south of the Santoy mine and drilling is focused on the continuity to the Santoy Mine. The Joker target has the potential to provide a substantial extension of the Santoy Mine beyond the GHW and SHW (potentially by more than 1km – See Figure 3). The exploration strategy is to prove continuity in 2021 and potentially proceed to resource definition drilling in 2022. Intercepts at Joker included:

  • BAT-20-017: 25.97 g/t Au over 1.49 meters from 8.52 meters
    • and 21.48 g/t Au over 0.75 meters from 12.55 meters

Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "These results support our view that Seabee continues to host potential for significant mine life extension, well beyond that of the defined resources and reserves. Our teams are accelerating the exploration effort at Seabee to facilitate longer term investment decisions, including the possibility of increasing annual production rates. Future increases to Seabee production levels will be cost-effective given the combination of our excess capacity at the processing plant and the recently completed tailings dam expansion which provides capacity through 2031 at current production levels."

In addition, SSR Mining continues exploration on the Fisher Properties, located immediately to the south of the 100% SSR owned Seabee claims. The Fisher Properties are 80% owned by SSR Mining and 20% by Taiga Gold Corporation. Targets on the Fisher property have the potential to provide additional plant feed beyond the Seabee license area. Early exploration at Fisher has been encouraging. Intercepts from the Fisher Properties included:

Yin (Fisher Properties - Seabee Mine - Canada)

  • YIN-20-002: 10.03 g/t Au over 2.50 meters from 87.00 meters

Mac North (Fisher Properties - Seabee Mine - Canada)

  • FIS-20-057: 3.95 g/t Au over 6.00 meters from 318.00 meters
  • FIS-20-061: 10.37 g/t Au over 1.00 meter from 613.00 meters
  • FIS-21-062: 3.51 g/t Au over 2.83 meters from 260.95 meters
  • FIS-21-064: 4.04 g/t Au over 2.98 meters from 134.90 meters
  • FIS-21-065: 22.99 g/t Au over 1.46 meters from 348.47 meters

Seabee, Saskatchewan

SSR Mining's mineral holdings comprise a 100% owned parcel referred to as the Seabee claims and the 80% owned Fisher property. Since 2016, SSR Mining's growth and development strategy has been to increase production by optimizing the milling and mining processes and exploring new mill feed sources.

Near mine exploration during the Exploration Period (May 14th, 2020 to June 30th, 2021) focused on Mineral Resource conversion at the Gap Hanging Wall (GHW) and exploration drilling along strike of the GHW resource in search of similar mineralized chutes along the Lizard Lake Pluton/Santoy Volcanic contact. The drilling efforts along strike of the GHW have successfully identified multiple, felsic-hosted, plunging chutes of economic interest. These new discoveries are collectively referred to as the Santoy Hanging Wall (SHW).

During the Exploration Period, 19 holes were drilled from underground drives infilling the GHW for a total of 7,180 meters. Drilling at the SHW was conducted from surface and underground. A total of 84 holes totaling 27,020 meters were drilled into the SHW target area during the Exploration Period.

Table 1. Select significant mineralized drill hole gold intercepts from Seabee Property.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Interval
(m)

EOH
Depth
(m)

Zone

JOY-20-918

238.20

242.00

12.75

2.83

261.00

SHW

JOY-20-919

179.60

184.80

7.63

4.54

237.00

SHW

JOY-20-922

183.00

188.50

4.38

4.52

246.00

SHW

JOY-20-924

173.90

178.10

5.42

3.91

216.00

SHW

JOY-21-933

187.60

198.10

3.92

8.13

252.00

SHW

JOY-21-934

201.80

211.00

4.49

7.48

240.00

SHW

JOY-21-938

229.30

235.50

3.11

4.37

273.00

SHW

JOY-21-940

232.90

236.80

4.06

2.68

330.00

SHW

SUG-20-009

298.90

300.70

11.28

1.16

360.00

GHW_C

SUG-20-016

177.90

193.50

4.94

9.71

258.00

GHW

SUG-20-017

213.50

226.70

12.14

9.47

297.00

GHW

SUG-20-018

258.70

263.00

3.84

3.18

333.00

GHW

SUG-20-019

305.70

309.00

12.96

2.56

355.50

GHW

SUG-20-022

234.10

266.00

5.21

21.10

294.00

SHW

SUG-20-027

266.20

286.10

3.71

8.38

384.00

SHW

SUG-20-029

241.50

250.50

7.67

6.38

324.50

SHW

SUG-20-602

538.50

541.00

4.93

2.06

699.00

GHW

SUG-20-920

157.90

166.80

19.16

6.98

228.00

GHW

SUG-20-921

190.20

204.00

4.64

11.40

273.00

GHW

SUG-20-922

234.00

244.50

4.65

8.74

330.00

GHW

SUG-20-924

136.40

156.00

5.03

14.11

216.00

GHW

SUG-20-932

168.50

174.00

9.32

5.31

213.00

SHW

SUG-21-007

228.50

240.20

4.12

8.58

291.00

SHW

SUG-21-011

209.00

211.50

11.31

2.24

275.00

SHW

SUG-21-018

247.00

252.00

16.31

3.56

300.00

SHW

SUG-21-021

227.60

230.50

8.64

2.54

273.00

SHW 1

SUG-21-024

255.50

259.10

6.72

2.96

288.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-026

285.90

288.00

8.48

1.66

328.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-027

279.50

282.50

5.75

2.34

342.00

SHW 1

And

291.50

299.60

9.68

6.35

342.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-031

219.50

223.50

3.75

3.84

280.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-032

219.00

222.00

3.40

2.87

247.50

SHW 1

And

225.60

230.00

3.44

4.22

247.50

SHW 2

SUG-21-900

212.70

215.00

6.56

1.90

270.00

SHW

SUG-21-903

229.20

236.00

3.82

4.36

300.00

SHW

SUG-21-907

176.00

184.00

3.54

7.80

255.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-908

201.50

203.90

4.08

2.26

236.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-910

166.90

169.50

4.30

2.55

210.00

SHW 1

BAT-20-013

31.70

35.30

58.94

3.60

54.00

Joker

And

31.70

32.70

183.20

1.00

54.00

Joker

BAT-20-017

8.52

10.01

25.97

1.49

333.00

Joker

And

12.55

13.30

21.48

0.75

333.00

Joker

Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram meter product greater than 9 and grade of at least 3 g/t gold with a maximum internal dilution of 2m. For the GHW and SHW targets, interval width represents true width intersections. For the Joker area, width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Gold values cut to 75 g/t gold for SUG drillholes at Seabee. For complete drillhole results for the GHW, SHW, and Joker targets during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Tables 3 and 4.

Outside the mine area, superseding screen fire assay (SFA) results were received for an intersection previously reported for Batman Lake diamond drilling completed in Q1 2020. The SFA method more accurately measures the coarse gold contribution than standard fire assay.  The previously reported Joker Zone intersection from BAT-20-013 (3.6 meters of 37.95 g/t gold) increased in grade to 58.94 g/t gold in the results, including a 1 meter interval of 183.2 g/t gold from SFA analysis (Table 1).  A new Joker Zone result from 40 meters north step-out hole BAT-20-017, drilled in Q1 2020, contained 1.49 meters grading 25.97 g/t gold and 0.75 meters grading 21.48 g/t gold.

In Q1 2021, a 907m drill program tested approximately 400m of strike-length along the Joker target north of the high-grade intercepts reported below (Figure 3). Gold mineralization was intersected in 4 of 8 holes completed along the Joker trend in zones up to 3m wide with visible gold and will be followed-up with additional drill testing in 2021.

Overview of Joker Mineralization Style

Located approximately 1km south of the Santoy Mine Complex, the Joker Zone occurs within a sheared diorite-phase of the Lizard Lake pluton. Joker surface exploration results include several high-grade soil samples up to 7 g/t gold coincident with rock samples up to 29 g/t gold, and SSR Mining is now in the early stages of drill testing the target. The mineralization style shares similarities to the Gap Hanging Wall deposit characterized by quartz veins hosting significant visible gold with up to 10% sulfide as found in both BAT-20-013 and BAT-20-017.  Common accessory sulfides include pyrite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite. 

Fisher Gold Property, Saskatchewan

SSR Mining's exploration objective at Fisher is to discover additional sources of ore feed for processing at the Seabee mill. During the Exploration Period, superseding SFA results were received for an intersection previously reported in the 9,463 meter Fisher drilling program completed in Q1 2020.  The intersection from FIS-20-053 previously reported 1.92 meters at 9.1 g/t gold in the Mac North target, which increased in grade to 10.26 g/t gold, including a 0.50 meter interval grading 31.82 g/t gold from SFA analysis. At the Yin Zone, YIN-20-002 was resampled after yielding anomalous grade in widely spaced composite sampling. Resampling results yielded 2.50 meters at 10.03 g/t gold. This hole is approximately a 250 meter step-out hole from a previously reported zone in YIN-20-004 that assayed 2.29m at 13.74 g/t gold. Table 2 shows several other new SFA results from the Q1 2020 Fisher drill program along with more recent results described below.

Table 2. Significant mineralized drill hole gold intercepts from Fisher Gold Property, Saskatchewan for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Interval
(m)

EOH
Depth
(m)

Zone

FIS-20-051

170.09

170.59

18.70

0.50

225.00

Mac N
HW

FIS-20-053

253.63

255.55

10.26

1.92

462.00

Mac N

Including

255.05

255.55

31.82

0.50

462.00

Mac N

FIS-20-057

318.00

324.00

3.95

6.00

486.00

Mac N

Including

320.50

324.00

4.82

3.50

486.00

Mac N

FIS-20-061

613.00

614.00

10.37

1.00

761.00

Mac N

FIS-21-062

260.95

263.78

3.51

2.83

314.12

Mac N

FIS-21-064

134.90

137.88

4.04

2.98

155.00

Mac N

FIS-21-065

348.47

349.93

22.99

1.46

412.97

Mac N

YIN-20-002

87.00

89.50

10.03

2.50

159.00

Yin

Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram meter product greater than 9 and grade of at least 3 g/t gold with a maximum internal dilution of 2m. Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. For complete drillhole results for the Fisher property during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Table 5.

Since late 2020, SSR Mining completed a 4,726 meter diamond drill program at the Mac North target to build continuity on Q1 2020 drill intersections. New results from the program include the widest visible gold bearing intercept drilled to-date on the Fisher Gold Property in FIS-20-057. This hole assayed 6.0 meters at 3.95 g/t including 3.5 meters at 4.82 g/t. Mineralization includes multiple occurrences of visible gold within sheeted quartz veins over a drilled width of 8.7 meters. The intersection is approximately a 100 meter step-out from hole FIS-20-053 noted above (1.92 meters at 10.26 g/t Au). Drilling also yielded deeper intercepts at the Mac North target below 500 vertical meters such as FIS-20-060 hosting visible gold and FIS-20-061 assaying 1.0 meter at 10.37 g/t Au, further demonstrating the structural continuity of this early stage target.

The Mac North program included four holes exploring the up-plunge continuity below Oolong Lake that yielded three economic intercepts including the highest gram meter zone intersected to-date at the Fisher property in hole FIS-21-065. This zone assayed 1.46 meters at 22.99 g/t gold with significant visible gold further confirming the high-grade potential of the Mac trend. Additionally, hole FIS-21-062 hosted visible gold and assayed 2.83 meters at 3.51 g/t gold. Hole FIS-21-064 pierced approximately 100 meters above the next-to-shallowest drill hole and was successful in extending known mineralization to within 80 meters from surface assaying 2.98 meters at 4.04 g/t gold.

The 2.5km long Mac trend will continue to be drill tested in 2021 targeting the discovery of new high-grade mineralized shoots.

Fisher Overview of Mac North Mineralization Style

The Mac North area is located approximately 9km south of the Santoy Mine Complex along the same Santoy Shear zone. The host-rocks to the Mac North zone, consisting of mafic meta-volcanic rocks intruded by a granodiorite sheeted sill complex, appear nearly identical to those of the Santoy Gap and 8 Deep deposits that are currently in production. Shear-hosted quartz-veins containing fine to coarse visible gold with up to 10% sulfide are the dominant mineralization style. Accessory sulfides are pyrite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite. Meta-volcanic rocks show a diopside-plagioclase-titanite alteration assemblage, which envelopes the Mac North mineralized zone similar to that observed at the Santoy Mine Complex.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All drill samples in respect of the Seabee Gold Operation ("SGO") underground drilling program and some samples from the surface program were assayed by our onsite non-accredited assay laboratory, which is not independent from SSR Mining. Surface drilling samples not analyzed by our onsite assay laboratory were analyzed at TSL Laboratories Inc. ("TSL") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which also serves as the QAQC laboratory for our onsite lab. Duplicate check assays were conducted at site as well as at TSL, which is independent from SSR Mining. Mean results of the spot checks were consistent with those reported. Sampling interval was established by minimum or maximum sampling lengths and geological and/or structural criteria.

SGO site lab typically prepares two hundred-gram samples that were pulverized until greater than 80 percent passed through a 150-mesh screen. Thirty-gram pulp samples were then analyzed for gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish (0.01 g/t gold detection limit). TSL prepares a minus-150 mesh pulp (95% passing) weighing 250 grams from a minus 10 mesh coarse crush reject. Fire assay with Atomic Absorption finish was completed on a 30-gram aliquot to produce gold analytical results with a 0.005 g/t gold detection limit. Fire assay with gravimetric finish was prepared on those samples with greater than 3 g/t gold.

External review of data and processes relating to Seabee, Fisher and Amisk exploration data has been completed by independent consultant Jason Craven in November 2020. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Qualified Persons

The exploration results disclosed in this document were prepared under the supervision and approved by Dr. Cengiz Y. Demirci, AIPG Registered Member and a CPG (Certified Professional Geologist), and VP Exploration at SSR Mining. Dr. Demirci has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and is a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Kulas, P. Geo., a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Kulas is our Manager Geology, Mining Operations at the Seabee Gold Operation.  All technical data related to regional exploration at the Seabee Gold Operation, on the Fisher property and on the Amisk Property has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, P.Geo., a qualified person under NI 43-101, Mr. Craven is a Senior Geologist at Axiom Exploration Consulting.  The qualified persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

Table 3. All reported drillholes completed at Gap Hanging Wall (GHW) and Santoy Hanging Wall (SHW) during the Exploration Period

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

True
Width
Intercept
(m)

EOH
Depth
(m)

Zone

JOY-20-916

730.40

736.40

1.51

2.38

762.00

GHW

JOY-20-917

160.00

164.20

0.86

3.52

225.00

SHW

JOY-20-918

238.20

242.00

12.75

2.83

261.00

SHW

JOY-20-919

179.60

184.80

7.63

4.54

237.00

SHW

JOY-20-920

269.30

272.50

3.89

2.16

342.00

SHW

JOY-20-921

171.70

177.60

0.25

5.41

210.00

SHW

JOY-20-922

183.00

188.50

4.38

4.52

246.00

SHW

JOY-20-923

227.90

237.10

0.68

5.60

345.00

SHW

JOY-20-924

173.90

178.10

5.42

3.91

216.00

SHW

JOY-20-925

178.60

184.60

1.19

4.77

282.00

SHW

JOY-21-932

212.00

222.10

0.75

7.09

261.00

SHW

JOY-21-933

187.60

198.10

3.92

8.13

252.00

SHW

JOY-21-934

201.80

211.00

4.49

7.48

240.00

SHW

JOY-21-935

188.60

196.40

0.92

6.58

240.00

SHW

JOY-21-936

228.60

238.90

1.57

6.74

282.00

SHW

JOY-21-937

220.80

229.10

1.16

5.72

279.00

SHW

JOY-21-938

229.30

235.50

3.11

4.37

273.00

SHW

JOY-21-939

293.50

298.00

0.86

2.61

387.00

SHW

JOY-21-940

232.90

236.80

4.06

2.68

330.00

SHW

JOY-21-941

268.30

273.80

0.92

3.66

321.00

SHW

JOY-21-942

223.80

227.00

0.83

2.58

276.00

SHW

JOY-21-943

294.40

295.50

2.05

0.62

390.00

SHW

JOY-21-944

55.50

56.50

0.01

0.71

115.00

SHW

JOY-21-945

66.90

71.00

0.01

2.37

135.00

SHW

JOY-21-946

43.40

47.40

1.83

3.31

72.00

SHW

JOY-21-947

58.00

59.50

0.27

0.97

84.00

SHW

JOY-21-948

115.40

119.00

0.72

1.50

185.00

SHW

SUG-20-009

249.30

252.50

0.01

2.07

360.00

GHW_A

And

264.00

272.00

1.97

5.17

360.00

GHW_B

And

298.90

300.70

11.28

1.16

360.00

GHW_C

SUG-20-010

324.60

336.30

0.22

8.58

480.00

GHW_A

And

366.80

372.40

0.01

4.08

480.00

GHW_B

And

414.80

418.60

0.03

2.71

480.00

GHW_C

SUG-20-012

288.00

319.50

0.21

20.67

336.00

GHW

SUG-20-013

366.00

387.60

0.49

16.42

457.00

GHW

SUG-20-015

167.50

179.70

2.09

7.07

243.00

GHW

SUG-20-016

177.90

193.50

4.94

9.71

258.00

GHW

SUG-20-017

213.50

226.70

12.14

9.47

297.00

GHW

SUG-20-018

258.70

263.00

3.84

3.18

333.00

GHW

SUG-20-019

305.70

309.00

12.96

2.56

355.50

GHW

SUG-20-020

364.70

378.00

0.08

9.79

420.00

GHW

SUG-20-022

234.10

266.00

5.21

21.10

294.00

SHW

SUG-20-023

261.80

277.50

0.01

9.90

359.00

SHW

SUG-20-024

338.50

347.80

0.01

4.04

426.00

SHW

SUG-20-025

186.10

211.80

1.17

21.02

264.00

SHW

SUG-20-026

232.50

244.70

0.01

7.47

321.00

SHW

SUG-20-027

266.20

286.10

3.71

8.38

384.00

SHW

SUG-20-028

213.00

232.50

0.02

14.09

306.00

SHW

SUG-20-029

241.50

250.50

7.67

6.38

324.50

SHW

SUG-20-602

538.50

541.00

4.93

2.06

699.00

GHW

SUG-20-603

696.00

711.40

0.35

12.09

795.00

SHW

SUG-20-604

882.20

888.00

0.01

3.73

933.00

SHW

SUG-20-605

468.00

471.30

1.83

2.95

651.00

SHW

SUG-20-606

552.00

567.00

0.94

12.18

630.00

SHW

SUG-20-920

157.90

166.80

19.16

6.98

228.00

GHW

SUG-20-921

190.20

204.00

4.64

11.40

273.00

GHW

SUG-20-922

234.00

244.50

4.65

8.74

330.00

GHW

SUG-20-923

176.30

185.50

2.60

6.92

231.00

GHW

SUG-20-924

136.40

156.00

5.03

14.11

216.00

GHW

SUG-20-925

209.20

270.00

0.91

46.31

487.00

GHW

SUG-20-926

152.40

203.00

1.51

38.02

414.00

GHW

SUG-20-927

230.60

254.00

0.20

19.22

684.00

SHW

SUG-20-928

211.50

222.90

1.39

10.09

589.00

SHW

SUG-20-929

258.00

266.00

0.01

6.29

592.00

SHW 1

And

510.00

512.90

2.95

2.32

592.00

SHW 2

SUG-20-930

203.30

212.80

1.72

8.71

567.00

SHW

SUG-20-931

208.90

215.50

2.01

5.73

519.00

SHW

SUG-20-932

168.50

174.00

9.32

5.31

213.00

SHW

SUG-21-007

228.50

240.20

4.12

8.58

291.00

SHW

SUG-21-008

327.30

330.00

0.01

1.32

390.00

SHW

SUG-21-009

222.00

224.50

1.43

2.32

270.00

SHW

SUG-21-010

222.00

225.00

0.98

2.77

273.00

SHW

SUG-21-011

209.00

211.50

11.31

2.24

275.00

SHW

SUG-21-012

225.00

229.00

1.28

3.73

270.00

SHW

SUG-21-013

229.00

232.30

0.72

3.00

270.00

SHW

SUG-21-014

250.00

251.90

0.37

1.61

273.00

SHW

SUG-21-015

249.50

253.50

0.01

3.35

294.00

SHW

SUG-21-016

255.60

258.40

0.06

2.30

291.00

SHW

SUG-21-017

248.00

259.50

0.03

8.40

291.00

SHW

SUG-21-018

247.00

252.00

16.31

3.56

300.00

SHW

SUG-21-019

270.00

272.00

1.87

1.30

315.00

SHW

SUG-21-020

260.00

265.50

1.50

3.66

315.00

SHW

SUG-21-021

227.60

230.50

8.64

2.54

273.00

SHW 1

SUG-21-022

238.10

244.00

0.04

4.88

282.00

SHW 1

SUG-21-023

231.00

235.00

1.95

3.40

270.00

SHW 1

And

243.00

247.50

1.60

3.85

270.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-024

239.00

244.00

2.01

4.09

288.00

SHW 1

And

255.50

259.10

6.72

2.96

288.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-025

239.00

244.80

0.42

4.57

294.00

SHW 1

And

249.50

254.50

2.11

3.97

294.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-026

265.90

270.00

0.74

3.21

328.00

SHW 1

And

285.90

288.00

8.48

1.66

328.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-027

279.50

282.50

5.75

2.34

342.00

SHW 1

And

291.50

299.60

9.68

6.35

342.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-028

294.40

297.50

0.19

2.34

348.00

SHW 1

And

303.00

309.00

1.05

4.57

348.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-029

312.70

313.00

0.01

0.21

375.00

SHW 1

And

333.50

336.40

1.68

2.12

375.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-030

352.50

354.00

0.01

0.98

390.00

SHW 1

SUG-21-031

199.50

201.50

0.30

1.91

280.00

SHW 1

And

219.50

223.50

3.75

3.84

280.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-032

219.00

222.00

3.40

2.87

247.50

SHW 1

And

225.60

230.00

3.44

4.22

247.50

SHW 2

SUG-21-033

216.00

220.80

0.68

4.62

246.00

SHW 1

SUG-21-034

212.90

217.80

1.18

4.69

275.00

SHW 1

And

224.00

225.70

2.83

1.63

275.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-900

212.70

215.00

6.56

1.90

270.00

SHW

SUG-21-901

270.00

286.00

0.15

12.21

330.00

SHW

SUG-21-902

256.60

260.00

0.04

2.23

357.00

SHW

SUG-21-903

229.20

236.00

3.82

4.36

300.00

SHW

SUG-21-904

233.50

237.70

0.28

3.60

291.00

SHW

SUG-21-905

212.20

218.60

0.14

5.85

294.00

SHW 1

And

226.60

230.50

1.66

3.58

294.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-906

193.50

196.60

0.46

2.79

264.00

SHW 1

And

205.40

209.00

1.87

3.24

264.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-907

163.40

167.50

2.47

3.98

255.00

SHW 1

And

176.00

184.00

3.54

7.80

255.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-908

189.00

192.00

1.77

2.83

236.00

SHW 1

And

201.50

203.90

4.08

2.26

236.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-909

190.10

195.50

0.06

4.96

240.00

SHW 1

And

207.00

211.90

1.06

4.50

240.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-910

166.90

169.50

4.30

2.55

210.00

SHW 1

And

174.00

181.00

2.53

6.86

210.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-911

213.00

215.00

3.65

1.68

279.00

SHW

Table 4. All reported drillholes completed at the Joker target during the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Interval
(m)

Zone

EOH
Depth
(m)

Comments

BAT-20-007

250.50

251.00

8.57

0.50

Riddler East

348.00

Revised - Previously Released
Intercept, Visible Gold

BAT-20-013

31.70

35.30

58.94

3.60

Joker West

54.00

Revised - Previously Released
Intercept, Visible Gold

Including

31.70

32.70

183.20

1.00

Joker West

54.00

Revised - Previously Released
Intercept, Visible Gold

BAT-20-017

8.52

10.01

25.97

1.49

Joker West

333.00

New Intercept, Visible Gold

And

12.55

13.30

21.48

0.75

Joker West

333.00

New Intercept, Visible Gold

BAT-21-018

NSI

104.43

New Intercept

BAT-21-019

NSI

161.43

New Intercept

BAT-21-020

NSI

101.12

New Intercept

BAT-21-021

NSI

98.17

New Intercept

BAT-21-022

25.88

29.50

0.54

3.62

Joker West

104.30

New Intercept, Visible Gold

Including

27.85

28.35

1.58

0.50

Joker West

104.30

New Intercept, Visible Gold

BAT-21-023

9.80

10.80

8.85

1.00

Joker West

101.30

New Intercept

BAT-21-024

21.00

22.00

4.01

1.00

Joker West

125.25

New Intercept, Visible Gold

And

54.66

55.66

1.58

1.00

Joker West

125.25

New Intercept

BAT-21-025

38.52

39.52

1.82

1.00

Joker West

182.29

New Intercept, Visible Gold

And

100.60

101.10

4.33

0.50

Joker West

182.29

New Intercept, Visible Gold

Table 5. All reported drillholes completed at the Fisher Properties during the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Interval
(m)

Zone

EOH
Depth
(m)

Comments

FIS-20-051

170.09

170.59

18.70

0.50

Mac North HW

225.00

Revised - Previously Released
Intercept

FIS-20-053

253.63

255.55

10.26

1.92

Mac North

462.00

Revised - Previously Released
Intercept, Visible Gold

Including

255.05

255.55

31.82

0.50

Mac North

462.00

Revised - Previously Released
Intercept, Visible Gold

FIS-20-056

NSI

501.00

New Intercept

FIS-20-057

318.00

324.00

3.95

6.00

Mac North

486.00

New Intercept, Visible Gold

Including

320.50

324.00

4.82

3.50

Mac North

486.00

New Intercept, Visible Gold

FIS-21-058

NSI

545.00

New Intercept

FIS-21-059

NSI

635.00

New Intercept

FIS-21-060

776.04

776.61

5.86

0.57

Mac North

896.00

New Intercept, Visible Gold

FIS-21-061

613.00

614.00

10.37

1.00

Mac North

761.00

New Intercept

FIS-21-062

260.95

263.78

3.51

2.83

Mac North

314.12

New Intercept, Visible Gold

FIS-21-063

157.74

158.74

1.65

1.00

Mac North

202.62

New Intercept

FIS-21-064

132.00

133.00

2.50

1.00

Mac North

155.00

New Intercept

And

134.25

134.90

2.47

0.65

Mac North

155.00

New Intercept

And

134.90

137.88

4.04

2.98

Mac North

155.00

New Intercept

FIS-21-065

341.80

342.80

1.44

1.00

Mac North

412.97

New Intercept, Visible Gold

And

344.80

345.80

2.13

1.00

Mac North

412.97

New Intercept

And

348.47

349.93

22.99

1.46

Mac North

412.97

New Intercept, Visible Gold

YIN-20-002

87.00

89.50

10.03

2.50

Yin

159.00

New Intercept

Table 6. Supporting drill collar coordinates for surface drill holes at Seabee, Joker and Fisher properties. Coordinates based on NAD83 UTM Zone 13N. Elevation datum is CGG2013.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

End of
Hole (m)

BAT-20-007

600521.15

6169093.64

449.00

252.00

-52.00

348.00

BAT-20-013

600447.91

6168879.10

451.00

266.00

-62.00

54.00

BAT-20-017

600440.00

6168920.00

451.00

240.00

-63.00

333.00

BAT-21-018

600468.19

6168901.58

452.27

260.00

-68.00

104.43

BAT-21-019

600469.55

6168900.81

452.68

200.00

-75.00

161.43

BAT-21-020

600471.22

6168945.00

452.17

260.00

-58.00

101.12

BAT-21-021

600436.66

6168966.85

451.53

260.00

-50.00

98.17

BAT-21-022

600426.35

6169112.16

452.22

228.00

-50.00

104.30

BAT-21-023

600426.86

6169128.10

452.34

260.00

-50.00

101.30

BAT-21-024

600427.52

6169199.08

455.92

260.00

-50.00

125.25

BAT-21-025

600350.96

6169219.05

458.71

42.00

-50.00

182.29

FIS-20-051

603743.17

6161959.99

423.82

228.00

-64.00

182.29

FIS-20-053

603630.55

6161257.76

426.00

39.00

-47.00

225.00

FIS-20-056

603629.10

6161151.01

438.58

45.00

-49.00

462.00

FIS-20-057

603556.74

6161366.40

426.71

57.00

-49.00

501.00

FIS-21-058

604055.74

6161419.06

420.81

237.00

-59.00

486.00

FIS-21-059

603924.09

6161740.67

417.07

230.00

-74.00

545.00

FIS-21-060

604020.84

6161561.11

415.18

230.00

-80.00

635.00

FIS-21-061

604018.60

6161566.63

414.11

254.00

-74.00

896.00

FIS-21-062

603864.92

6161410.96

422.84

231.00

-73.00

761.00

FIS-21-063

603860.45

6161472.69

422.97

255.00

-49.00

314.12

FIS-21-064

603818.34

6161449.48

424.03

221.00

-52.00

202.62

FIS-21-065

603596.10

6161298.85

430.84

55.00

-51.00

155.00

YIN-20-002

601663.77

6166696.71

453.00

259.00

-54.00

412.97

