SSR Mining Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Number of Directors 72,964,875 99.55% 332,740 0.45%









Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Witheld % Witheld A.E. Michael Anglin 72,914,424 99.48% 383,190 0.52% Paul Benson 73,083,977 99.71% 213,637 0.29% Brian R. Booth 73,034,297 99.64% 263,317 0.36% Simon A. Fish 73,052,645 99.67% 244,969 0.33% Gustavo A. Herrero 72,962,679 99.54% 334,935 0.46% Beverlee F. Park 72,993,137 99.58% 304,477 0.42% Richard D. Paterson 72,941,933 99.51% 355,681 0.49% Steven P. Reid 73,048,839 99.66% 248,775 0.34% Elizabeth A. Wademan 72,992,651 99.58% 304,963 0.42%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditor 90,663,724 98.24% 1,626,612 1.76%











Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Advisory Vote on

Executive Compensation 72,182,043 98.48% 1,115,571 1.52%

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

