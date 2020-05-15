SSR Mining Announces Voting Results from 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that each of the eight nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Number of Directors

73,361,201

99.72%

206,275

0.28%





Nominee Name

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

A.E. Michael Anglin

73,167,698

99.46%

399,778

0.54%

Paul Benson

73,377,981

99.74%

189,495

0.26%

Brian R. Booth

72,951,596

99.16%

615,880

0.84%

Simon A. Fish

73,042,838

99.29%

524,638

0.71%

Gustavo A. Herrero

73,199,477

99.50%

367,999

0.50%

Beverlee F. Park

72,887,736

99.08%

679,740

0.92%

Steven P. Reid

73,367,119

99.73%

200,357

0.27%

Elizabeth A. Wademan

72,977,802

99.20%

589,674

0.80%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's 2020 Share Compensation Plan.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

85,781,487

96.85%

2,786,543

3.15%

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Advisory Vote on
Executive Compensation

71,504,570

97.20%

2,062,905

2.80%

Approval of 2020 Share
Compensation Plan

69,670,786

94.70%

3,896,689

5.30%

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. SSR Mining also has two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. SSR Mining is committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. SSR Mining is also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:
W. John DeCooman, Jr.
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy
SSR Mining Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046
All others: +1 (604) 689-3846
E-Mail: [email protected]

