SSR Mining Announces Voting Results from 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that each of the eight nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Number of Directors 73,361,201 99.72% 206,275 0.28%









Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld A.E. Michael Anglin 73,167,698 99.46% 399,778 0.54% Paul Benson 73,377,981 99.74% 189,495 0.26% Brian R. Booth 72,951,596 99.16% 615,880 0.84% Simon A. Fish 73,042,838 99.29% 524,638 0.71% Gustavo A. Herrero 73,199,477 99.50% 367,999 0.50% Beverlee F. Park 72,887,736 99.08% 679,740 0.92% Steven P. Reid 73,367,119 99.73% 200,357 0.27% Elizabeth A. Wademan 72,977,802 99.20% 589,674 0.80%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's 2020 Share Compensation Plan.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditor 85,781,487 96.85% 2,786,543 3.15%

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Advisory Vote on

Executive Compensation 71,504,570 97.20% 2,062,905 2.80% Approval of 2020 Share

Compensation Plan 69,670,786 94.70% 3,896,689 5.30%

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. SSR Mining also has two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. SSR Mining is committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. SSR Mining is also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

