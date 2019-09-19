SSR Mining Completes Acquisition of Remaining 25% Interest in Puna Operations

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that the transaction to acquire the remaining 25% interest in Puna Operations Inc. ("Puna Operations") from Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V: GRG) closed on September 18, 2019. With the completion of the transaction, SSR Mining now owns 100% of Puna Operations. This transaction was previously announced in our news release dated July 22, 2019.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:

W. John DeCooman, Jr.

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy

SSR Mining Inc.

Vancouver, BC

Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046

All others: +1 (604) 689-3846

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

Related Links

www.ssrmining.com

