SSR Mining Provides Exploration Update

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "We are very pleased to report positive exploration results from our recent drill programs at Marigold and the Seabee Gold Operation. For 2020, we are planning significant investment in our exploration and the results reported here justify the investment.

The exploration drilling on the recently acquired Trenton Canyon property at Marigold has yielded exciting high-grade gold results from newly discovered sulphide mineralization in a geologic setting analogous to other high-grade underground gold mines in Nevada. These intercepts are just north of one of the historic pits at Trenton Canyon, and we are evaluating the impact they may have on Mineral Resources. Our work to confirm and validate Trenton Canyon's historic drill results has progressed according to plan, and we look forward to reporting Mineral Resources when reported at year-end 2020.

We continue to enjoy exploration success at Seabee with positive drill results from Santoy Gap Hanging Wall area where we are upgrading and expanding the Mineral Resources to extend Santoy's mine life. Finally, we also had encouraging exploration results on early stage targets with several holes returning high-grade gold results at Batman Lake and on the Fisher property."

Highlights:

At Marigold our Trenton Canyon exploration drilling has returned better than expected results from four holes completed 300 meters north of the South Pit in a newly discovered sulphide zone hosted by carbonaceous mudstone located immediately beneath Valmy Formation quartzite. We are evaluating the significance and impact of these sulphide intercepts which are listed below on Mineral Resources.

MRA7178 returned 5.19 g/t gold over 94.5 meters including 44.68 g/t gold over 7.6 meters and 6.68 g/t gold over 6.1 meters.





MRA7176 returned 1.98 g/t gold over 82.3 meters including 6.11 g/t gold over 13.7 meters.





MRA7148 returned 0.97 g/t gold over 99.1 meters including 4.34 g/t gold over 9.1 meters.





MRA7097 returned 1.57 g/t gold over 77.7 meters including 7.89 g/t gold over 9.1 meters and 3.85 g/t gold over 9.1 meters.

Trenton Canyon confirmation drilling for oxide mineralization also returned positive results, as highlighted below, that may contribute to our Mineral Resources estimate at year-end 2020:

MRA7141 returned 1.94 g/t gold over 50.3 meters from surface and 1.08 g/t gold over 21.3 meters as oxide plus a transitional intercept of 1.38 g/t gold over 15.2 meters.





A t West Pit, drillhole MRA7092 returned 7.27 g/t gold over 30.5 meters from 274.3 meters leading to the discovery of gold mineralization that is transitional oxide.





At Relay Ridge, drillhole MR7084 returned 3.13 g/t gold over 108.2 meters from 27.4 meters including 12.73 g/t gold over 21.3 meters.

At the Seabee Gold Operation, brownfields drill results for the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall ("Gap HW") are expected to increase Mineral Resources at year-end 2020. Drill results include:

Drillhole SUG-20-911 intercepted 14.75 g/t gold over 7.64 meters true width.





Drillhole JOY-20-914 intercepted 28.92 g/t gold over 2.62 meters extending mineralization 210 meters beyond the year end 2019 Mineral Resource limits.

Also, at Seabee, greenfields exploration intercepted a new gold mineralized zone at the Batman Lake area, where we targeted a new gold discovery. Drill results include:

Drillhole BAT-20-013 intercepted 37.95 g/t gold over 3.6 meters.

At the Fisher project, drill results for the Mac North and Yin targets intercepted visible gold occurrences, where we targeted a new gold discovery. Drill results include:

Drillhole FIS-20-053 intercepted 9.1 g/t gold over 1.92 meters





Drillhole YIN-20-004 intercepted 13.74 g/t gold over 2.29 meters, including 55.50 g/t gold over 0.53 meters.

Marigold mine, U.S.

At the Marigold mine, our exploration plan for 2020 focusses on the discovery of additional Mineral Resources south of the currently producing Mackay Pit, including Trenton Canyon, Valmy, East Basalt and Crossfire. A limited amount of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling for additional Mineral Reserves at Mackay Pit and extensions at Red Dot is underway.

With the acquisition in 2019 of adjacent claims south and west of our mining activities, such as Trenton Canyon, we nearly doubled our land position. The additional mineral claims provide latitude to systematically explore for extensions to existing near-surface oxide deposits similar to those mined at Marigold, and for higher-grade sulphide deposits associated with deep fault structures, intrusive rocks and favourable Comus Formation sedimentary rocks similar to those hosting the deposits at the near-by Turquoise Ridge Mine. Our exploration plan for high-grade, sulphide gold mineralization in 2020 includes 4,300 meters of core drilling supported by seismic and gravity geophysical surveys.

A total of 70,304 meters in 210 RC and core drillholes were completed during the Exploration Period with drill locations shown in Figures 1 and 2. Table 1 highlights mineralized intercepts from Trenton Canyon, Mackay Pit, Red Dot, East Basalt, Valmy, and Crossfire. Results at Trenton Canyon were successful on two objectives: i) we have confirmed the position and grade of historic gold-mineralized intercepts; and ii) we have discovered a new tabular zone of potentially continuous sulphide mineralization requiring further investigation. Drill results at Valmy and Trenton Canyon successfully extended gold mineralization for potential additions to Mineral Resources estimates from December 31, 2019.

At Trenton Canyon exploration drilling shown in Figure 2 includes a sulphide intercept of 5.19 g/t gold over 94.5 meters including 44.68 g/t gold over 7.6 meters and 6.68 g/t gold over 6.1 meters from drillhole MRA7178. Importantly, the drillhole ended in gold mineralization as shown in Figure 3. The mineralized interval in MRA7178 shows continuity to the next section south located 30 meters away where three drillholes all returned positive results including 1.98 g/t gold over 82.3 meters, 1.57 g/t gold over 77.7 meters and 0.97 g/t gold over 99.1 meters shown in Figure 4 in drillholes MRA7176, MRA7097, and MRA7148 respectively. The mineralized zone measures 150 meters on dip with an orthogonal thickness of 50 to 70 meters with the potential to expand as gold mineralization is open down dip to the east, and to the north of MRA7178, and to the south. These results demonstrate width and grade conditions similar to operating underground gold operations elsewhere in Nevada. As a result of ongoing positive exploration results, we will continue to test and expand this new zone of gold mineralization.

At Trenton Canyon confirmation drilling at Relay Ridge shown in Figure 2, includes 3.13 g/t gold over 108.2 meters starting at 27.4 meters from surface including 12.73 g/t gold over 21.3 meters from drillhole MR7084. In addition, we encountered 1.94 g/t gold over 50.3 meters from exploration drillhole MRA7141 with the new zone starting at surface as shown in Figure 5. Both drillholes returned zones of oxide gold mineralization similar to that mined at Marigold. Drillhole MRA7092 intercepted 7.27 g/t gold over 30.5 meters starting at 274.3 meters in transitional material, which is new, high-grade gold sulphide mineralization associated with a fault structure related to the West Pit fault, as shown in the deeper intercept in Figure 6.

Results from Valmy in the first quarter of 2020 included 0.92 g/t gold over 39.6 meters in drillhole MR7128 and 0.66 g/t gold over 50.3 meters from MR7129. These results are expected to further expand Mineral Resources at Valmy when reported at year-end 2020.

During the third and fourth quarter of 2019, we completed detailed field mapping and sampling of the Trenton Canyon area covering approximately 570 hectares surrounding the historic pits and exploration areas. We have identified the fault and stratigraphic controls to gold mineralization exploited in historic pits and have recognized several new-near surface targets. This work supports the development of targeting concepts as we explore for high-grade sulphide deposits at Trenton Canyon and Marigold.

During the Exploration Period, one core hole was completed at Trenton Canyon which encountered Lower Plate Comus Formation lithologies at 300 meters from surface. This is significant as the favourable Comus Formation sedimentary rocks can be more efficiently explored for high-grade, sulphide deposits at relatively shallow depths. The Comus Formation is the sulphide ore-hosting rock unit encountered at the high-grade Turquoise Ridge Mine.

Looking ahead, we have received approvals to build roads and construct drill sites along the identified mineralized corridors at Trenton Canyon. We anticipate moving the RC drill rigs to exploration areas in the second quarter of 2020. Core drilling is planned to follow up on sulphide mineralization intercepted in MRA7178 and MRA7092 and targets anticipated from the upcoming seismic geophysical studies. Timing to initiate this exploration activity may be impacted by State of Nevada COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada

At the Santoy mine complex, drilling throughout the Exploration Period focused on increasing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at the Gap HW, Santoy 8A and Santoy 9A and 9C zones, and nearby Batman Lake target. Over the Exploration Period a total of 50,114 meters of core drilling was completed in underground and surface programs in 166 holes. The locations are shown relative to the year-end 2019 Mineral Resources outlines in Figure 7 together with highlights from the Exploration Period.

The Gap HW drill program comprises two-thirds of the Seabee drilling for the Exploration Period and contributed to our Mineral Resource estimate for year-end 2019 announced on February 20, 2020. Infill and step out drilling shown in Figure 8 continued through the first quarter of 2020 leading to positive results as outlined below.

Drilling at Gap HW has identified three stacked zones (A, B and C) that occur between one and ten meters apart that are associated with quartz veining and visible gold. This mineralization has comparable processing characteristics to the ore from our Santoy mine currently being mined. Selected drillhole results include 14.75 g/t gold over 7.64 meters and 28.92 g/t gold over 2.62 meters in underground hole SUG-20-911 and surface hole JOY-20-914, respectively. Notably, the JOY-20-914 intercept is 210 meters down plunge from the nearest Inferred Mineral Resources at Gap HW, implying that Mineral Resources may extend to these depths, potentially adding 20% to the Gap HW plunge length. Table 3 presents the highlights of 47 Gap HW intercepts with gram-meter products exceeding 9.0. We expect these new first quarter 2020 results to further expand Mineral Resources at Gap HW when estimated at year-end 2020.

Infill and step-out drilling at Santoy 8A identified extensions to Mineral Resources from higher-grade intercepts including 20.14 g/t gold over 6.23 meters and 19.81 g/t gold over 5.83 meters in underground holes SUG-19-307 and SUG-19-928, respectively. These high-grade results were incorporated in the Santoy 8A Mineral Resources estimate for year-end 2019 reported on February 20, 2020. Table 3 presents selected highlights of 16 intercepts from the Exploration Period that achieved resource grade and width conditions.

Infill and step-out drilling was completed during the Exploration Period at Santoy 9A through 9C with six holes achieving Mineral Resource grade and width conditions. Two selected holes include 21.04 g/t gold over 1.57 meters in SUG-20-302 and 28.67 g/t gold over 0.73 meters in SUG-20-300. These two narrow width high-grade intercepts were received in January 2020 from Santoy 9A, which, taken together with existing infrastructure and Mineral Resources, are expected to expand Mineral Resources in the upper reaches of Santoy 9A.

The location of district-scale greenfield drilling conducted in the first quarter of 2020 is shown in Figure 9. At the Batman Lake area located 650 meters south of Santoy 8 underground workings, we tested several previously un-drilled targets and have completed 13 drill holes totaling 3,457 meters during the Exploration Period. This drilling, illustrated in Figure 10, tested the Riddler and Joker zones defined by surface soil and grab sample anomalies from the 2019 summer field program. Drillhole BAT-20-013 returned 37.95 g/t gold over 3.6 meters, including 117.20 g/t gold over 1.0 meter, from a shallow diorite-hosted sheeted quartz vein zone with minor sulphides and visible gold at the Joker target. Drill hole BAT-20-007 was drilled approximately 150 meters down plunge and intercepted 1.23 g/t gold over 1.5 meters in a 7.5-meter zone of vein quartz and diopside-actinolite altered diorite. These intercepts demonstrate the near-surface Mineral Resource potential of the Santoy mine complex proximal to existing mine infrastructure.

At the Fisher project our 2020 primary exploration objective is to discover a new zone with potential for Inferred Mineral Resources from targets developed during the 2019 summer field program. Exploration drilling during the Exploration Period focused on the Mac North, Yin, Abel Lake, and Aurora targets, where we completed 31 drill holes totaling 9,463 meters.

At Mac North we drilled 5,547 meters in 13 holes following up on drillhole FIS-19-035 that intersected 3.76 g/t gold over 4.18 meters while exploring a longitudinal section measuring 1,000 meters by 450 meters deep. Four holes explored the area adjacent to FIS-19-035 as shown in Figure 11 and encountered visible gold with one drill hole providing a resource grade and width intercept of 9.1 g/t gold over 1.92 meters in FIS-20-053. At Yin we drilled five holes over a 500-meter strike length of anomalous soil samples overlying interleaved metavolcanic rocks and diorite. Drill hole YIN-20-004 intercepted two results of 11.93 g/t gold over 0.5 meters and 13.72 g/t gold over 2.29 meters including 55.5 g/t gold over 0.53 meters requiring follow up during our summer 2020 drilling program.

Exploration activities were complete in late-March 2020 and coincided with our voluntary suspension of operations at Seabee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to resume our Seabee and Fisher project exploration activities once a safe re-start of operations at Seabee allows for added exploration personnel on site.

Puna Operations, Argentina

In January we concluded a 3,430-meter core drill program on the Granada target at the Pirquitas property. The drilling explored the projected intersection of the historically mined, high grade Potosi vein and the Cortaderas vein breccia, which already contributes to Mineral Resources at the Pirquitas Underground area. Three holes were completed to depths ranging from 1,010 to 1,220 meters. One drill hole intercepted a near ore-grade intercept containing gold and silver over 4.3 meters at a depth of 1031.15 meters. The occurrence of elevated gold grades requires follow up as it is not historically present in Mineral Resources estimated at Pirquitas. No further work is planned on the target for 2020.

Table 1. Selected drillhole results from the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From (meters) To (meters) Width (meters) Gold (g/t) Ore Type Area MRA6966 0.0 21.3 21.3 1.17 Oxide Crossfire MRA6987 0.0 67.1 67.1 0.64 Oxide East Basalt MRA6999 80.8 137.2 56.4 0.71 Oxide East Basalt (including) 82.3 91.4 9.1 2.31 Oxide East Basalt and 262.1 318.5 56.4 0.69 Oxide East Basalt MRA7003 106.7 134.1 27.4 0.77 Oxide Crossfire MRA7006 170.7 211.8 41.1 0.79 Oxide Mackay Pit (including) 189.0 199.6 10.7 2.02 Oxide Mackay Pit MRA7007 184.4 234.7 50.3 0.49 Oxide Mackay Pit MRA7008 86.9 131.1 44.2 0.74 Oxide Mackay Pit MRA7009 47.2 108.2 61.0 0.53 Oxide Mackay Pit MRA7017 71.6 132.6 61.0 1.13 Oxide Valmy (including) 71.6 83.8 12.2 3.98 Oxide Valmy MRA7019 7.6 56.4 48.8 0.85 Oxide Crossfire (including) 36.6 45.7 9.1 3.33 Oxide Crossfire MRA7020 134.1 163.1 29.0 1.11 Oxide Crossfire (including) 135.6 147.8 12.2 2.11 Oxide Crossfire MR7023 288.0 326.1 38.1 1.48 Oxide East Basalt (including) 292.6 301.8 9.1 4.79 Oxide East Basalt DDH7027 269.8 287.9 18.1 2.13 Oxide Red Dot and 314.3 326.0 11.7 1.84 Oxide Red Dot and 329.3 351.8 22.5 1.43 Oxide Red Dot DDH7028 384.0 408.9 24.9 1.09 Oxide Red Dot MR7037 184.4 214.9 30.5 0.89 Oxide Mackay Pit MRA7040 240.8 312.4 71.6 0.39 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7047 152.4 169.2 16.8 1.65 Oxide Trenton Canyon (including) 152.4 155.4 3.0 7.69 Oxide Trenton Canyon DDH7050 287.4 303.9 16.5 1.69 Oxide Red Dot and 329.3 353.4 24.1 0.88 Oxide Red Dot DDH7051 280.6 313.2 32.6 4.73 Oxide Red Dot and 314.1 347.8 33.7 2.52 Oxide Red Dot DDH7052 288.6 298.8 10.2 2.70 Oxide Red Dot MRA7055 88.4 108.2 19.8 2.32 Oxide Trenton Canyon (including) 88.4 100.6 12.2 3.65 Oxide Trenton Canyon and 157.0 181.4 24.4 1.17 Oxide Trenton Canyon and 181.4 192.0 10.7 2.59 Transitional Trenton Canyon MRA7056 74.7 118.9 44.2 0.67 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7057 33.5 44.2 10.7 1.89 Oxide Trenton Canyon and 112.8 144.8 32.0 0.70 Oxide Trenton Canyon DDH7058 264.3 281.9 17.7 1.72 Oxide Red Dot DDH7059 252.2 271.3 19.1 1.08 Oxide Red Dot and 323.7 343.5 19.8 3.79 Oxide Red Dot and 348.3 357.2 8.9 3.19 Oxide Red Dot DDH7060 283.0 302.4 19.4 2.13 Oxide Red Dot MRA7063 94.5 114.3 19.8 1.53 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7064 196.6 222.5 25.9 3.62 Transitional Trenton Canyon (including) 198.1 214.9 16.8 5.41 Transitional Trenton Canyon and 274.3 306.3 32.0 1.47 Transitional Trenton Canyon (including) 274.3 278.9 4.6 5.96 Transitional Trenton Canyon MRA7083 50.3 68.6 18.3 1.32 Oxide Trenton Canyon MR7084 27.4 135.6 108.2 3.13 Oxide Trenton Canyon (including) 51.8 73.2 21.3 12.73 Oxide Trenton Canyon and 99.1 108.2 9.1 4.00 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7085 185.9 193.5 7.6 5.43 Transitional Trenton Canyon MRA7087 257.6 266.7 9.1 4.12 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 257.6 260.6 3.0 10.68 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7090 236.2 253.0 16.8 2.18 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7092 167.6 187.5 19.8 2.03 Transitional Trenton Canyon (including) 167.6 172.2 4.6 6.34 Transitional Trenton Canyon and 259.1 265.2 6.1 3.65 Transitional Trenton Canyon (including) 260.6 263.7 3.0 7.13 Transitional Trenton Canyon and 274.3 304.8 30.5 7.27 Transitional Trenton Canyon (including) 278.9 291.1 12.2 17.23 Transitional Trenton Canyon MRA7096 135.6 152.4 16.8 2.23 Transitional Trenton Canyon MRA7097 199.6 277.4 77.7 1.57 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 202.7 211.8 9.1 7.89 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 231.6 240.8 9.1 3.85 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7098 198.1 259.1 61.0 0.93 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 198.1 202.7 4.6 7.25 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7099 44.2 82.3 38.1 0.60 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7102 376.4 417.6 41.1 0.87 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7103 266.7 288.0 21.3 1.05 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7115 42.7 70.1 27.4 2.09 Transitional Trenton Canyon (including) 42.7 57.9 15.2 3.47 Transitional Trenton Canyon MRA7121 108.2 170.7 62.5 0.54 Transitional Trenton Canyon (including) 109.7 118.9 9.1 2.44 Transitional Trenton Canyon MRA7126 143.3 150.9 7.6 4.84 Sulphide Trenton Canyon and 227.1 259.1 32.0 0.73 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MR7128 195.1 234.7 39.6 0.92 Oxide Valmy MR7129 185.9 236.2 50.3 0.66 Oxide Valmy MRA7135 263.7 294.1 30.5 0.85 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 265.2 280.4 15.2 1.55 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7136 74.7 91.4 16.8 1.21 Oxide Trenton Canyon and 192.0 216.4 24.4 1.97 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 196.6 210.3 13.7 3.29 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7141 0.0 50.3 50.3 1.94 Oxide Trenton Canyon (including) 25.9 41.1 15.2 5.87 Oxide Trenton Canyon and 97.5 118.9 21.3 1.08 Oxide Trenton Canyon and 182.9 198.1 15.2 1.38 Transitional Trenton Canyon MR7145 80.8 102.1 21.3 1.42 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7148 237.7 336.8 99.1 0.97 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 237.7 246.9 9.1 4.34 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7167 192.0 210.3 18.3 1.43 Transitional Trenton Canyon (including) 193.5 196.6 3.0 7.55 Transitional Trenton Canyon MRA7171 190.5 210.3 19.8 2.28 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 199.6 204.2 4.6 6.01 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7176 286.5 368.8 82.3 1.98 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 297.2 310.9 13.7 6.11 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MRA7177 19.8 106.7 86.9 0.53 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7178 242.3 336.8 94.5 5.19 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 245.4 253.0 7.6 44.68 Sulphide Trenton Canyon (including) 277.4 283.5 6.1 6.68 Sulphide Trenton Canyon MR7181 173.7 189.0 15.2 1.71 Oxide Valmy (including) 176.8 185.9 9.1 2.48 Oxide Valmy MR7184 195.1 213.4 18.3 1.60 Oxide Valmy

Notes: Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20. "Width" may not equal the difference between "From" and "To" due to rounding.

Table 2. Collar locations from the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

HOLE ID UTM-N

(Nad27

Zone11) UTM-E

(Nad27

Zone11) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) Length

(meters) Area MRA6966 4504703 487645 1923 271 -65 419 Crossfire MR6973 4503370 485884 1862 184 -90 367 East Basalt MRA6980 4504770 487116 1855 270 -75 367 Valmy MRA6981 4504770 487116 1855 269 -55 383 Valmy MR6982 4505351 487292 1775 263 -90 367 Valmy MRA6983 4505137 487300 1806 268 -50 361 Valmy MR6984 4505046 487268 1819 111 -90 256 Valmy MRA6985 4504244 487390 1912 268 -75 453 Valmy MRA6986 4504244 487390 1912 273 -55 459 Valmy MRA6987 4503407 485871 1850 269 -50 317 East Basalt MRA6988 4503430 485879 1848 267 -55 277 East Basalt MRA6989 4503397 485905 1861 90 -70 367 East Basalt MRA6990 4503431 485924 1860 93 -75 367 East Basalt MRA6991 4504921 487692 1823 270 -65 375 Crossfire MRA6992 4504957 487590 1821 268 -65 459 Crossfire MR6993 4503250 485948 1892 193 -90 398 East Basalt MRA6994 4503250 485947 1892 272 -75 398 East Basalt MRA6995 4503250 485946 1891 271 -60 276 East Basalt MRA6996 4503220 485919 1881 88 -70 398 East Basalt MR6997 4503281 485922 1884 99 -90 367 East Basalt MRA6998 4503280 485925 1884 267 -70 367 East Basalt MRA6999 4503280 485925 1884 269 -55 367 East Basalt MRA7000 4503280 485924 1884 91 -75 367 East Basalt MRA7001 4504860 487546 1860 273 -65 343 Crossfire MRA7002 4504776 487734 1866 269 -65 358 Crossfire MRA7003 4504801 487767 1856 267 -65 334 Crossfire MRA7004 4504774 487785 1867 267 -65 343 Crossfire MRA7006 4507743 485348 1615 82 -60 306 Mackay Pit MRA7007 4507743 485348 1615 81 -78 322 Mackay Pit MRA7008 4507572 485452 1615 89 -60 184 Mackay Pit MRA7009 4507575 485449 1615 88 -45 184 Mackay Pit MRA7010 4507697 485328 1614 89 -45 276 Mackay Pit MRA7011 4507728 485359 1615 87 -50 276 Mackay Pit MRA7012 4507743 485349 1615 81 -45 276 Mackay Pit MRA7013 4507697 485329 1614 89 -60 306 Mackay Pit MRA7014 4504795 487663 1881 264 -65 459 Crossfire MR7015 4504735 487147 1854 354 -90 306 Valmy MR7016 4504712 487145 1853 88 -90 337 Valmy MRA7017 4504527 487083 1860 268 -50 367 Valmy MRA7018 4504743 487662 1904 274 -65 459 Crossfire MRA7019 4504698 487709 1906 274 -65 386 Crossfire MRA7020 4504659 487765 1910 268 -65 459 Crossfire MR7021 4504552 487219 1869 182 -90 361 Valmy MR7022 4499322 484780 2262 286 -90 306 Trenton Canyon MR7023 4503643 485978 1861 340 -90 386 East Basalt MRA7024 4503706 485899 1860 267 -60 367 East Basalt MRA7025 4503830 485876 1855 266 -60 367 East Basalt MRA7026 4498956 485034 2251 272 -75 306 Trenton Canyon DDH7027 4507272 484675 1601 92 -70 442 Red Dot DDH7028 4507272 484704 1601 90 -68 416 Red Dot DDH7029 4507271 484860 1589 87 -77 409 Red Dot DDH7030 4507271 484951 1594 87 -75 404 Red Dot DDH7031 4507271 484893 1593 90 -73 413 Red Dot MRA7032 4507742 485346 1615 254 -85 337 Mackay Pit MRA7033 4507742 485345 1615 267 -75 306 Mackay Pit MR7034 4508241 485338 1432 107 -90 123 Mackay Pit MR7035 4504920 487691 1823 155 -90 306 Crossfire MRA7036 4504921 487690 1823 266 -45 349 Crossfire MR7037 4507787 485396 1615 189 -90 306 Mackay Pit MRA7038 4507787 485399 1615 87 -70 276 Mackay Pit MRA7039 4505216 487594 1763 86 -85 306 Crossfire MRA7040 4499171 484978 2262 270 -45 312 Trenton Canyon MRA7041 4499171 484979 2262 273 -80 410 Trenton Canyon MR7043 4505059 487714 1796 149 -90 306 Crossfire MR7044 4505378 487641 1764 273 -90 184 Crossfire MR7045 4505378 487578 1746 144 -90 154 Crossfire MRA7046 4498437 485263 2190 263 -65 271 Trenton Canyon MRA7047 4499108 484999 2263 270 -60 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7048 4499137 484993 2262 273 -80 459 Trenton Canyon DDH7049 4507269 484758 1589 94 -70 424 Red Dot DDH7050 4507211 484833 1591 95 -67 421 Red Dot DDH7051 4507242 484690 1602 91 -75 435 Red Dot DDH7052 4507241 484832 1590 91 -70 442 Red Dot MRA7053 4507696 485326 1614 89 -75 276 Mackay Pit MRA7054 4499079 484968 2265 265 -60 312 Trenton Canyon MRA7055 4499079 484968 2265 267 -45 309 Trenton Canyon MRA7056 4499013 484878 2278 270 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7057 4499013 484877 2278 268 -50 306 Trenton Canyon DDH7058 4507303 484675 1600 86 -70 282 Red Dot DDH7059 4507301 484715 1600 96 -70 429 Red Dot DDH7060 4507303 484771 1588 93 -70 427 Red Dot DDH7061 4507302 484828 1588 87 -70 427 Red Dot MRA7062 4506722 484969 1616 89 -75 433 DG80 MRA7063 4498950 484828 2287 270 -70 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7064 4498951 484827 2287 271 -45 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7065 4498928 484824 2289 272 -55 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7066 4506570 484818 1609 92 -70 404 DG80 MR7067 4508256 487266 1537 90 -90 152 CELL23 MR7068 4508357 487132 1533 90 -90 152 CELL23 MR7069 4508515 486905 1534 90 -90 152 CELL23 MRA7070 4500506 483548 1981 88 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7071 4498469 485280 2195 270 -65 280 Trenton Canyon MRA7072 4498497 485292 2198 274 -45 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7073 4498497 485290 2199 278 -60 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7074 4500633 483692 1984 91 -55 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7075 4500353 483588 2033 88 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7076 4500561 483740 2030 89 -40 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7077 4500410 483528 1997 78 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7078 4500563 483617 1986 93 -50 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7079 4499682 483843 2202 81 -55 366 Trenton Canyon MRA7080 4499682 483841 2202 83 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7081 4498687 485229 2222 271 -45 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7082 4498716 485219 2224 274 -45 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7083 4500531 483750 2046 90 -70 306 Trenton Canyon MR7084 4500412 483647 2048 61 -90 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7085 4499506 484457 2256 272 -70 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7086 4500352 483680 2068 83 -45 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7087 4499535 484467 2258 272 -70 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7088 4500507 483758 2060 85 -68 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7089 4499567 484486 2259 270 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7090 4499567 484485 2259 263 -55 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7091 4500622 483591 1964 83 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7092 4499596 484508 2261 271 -50 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7093 4500321 483650 2062 84 -45 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7094 4500322 483578 2041 88 -75 337 Trenton Canyon MR7095 4500506 483668 2026 75 -90 303 Trenton Canyon MRA7096 4499629 484567 2263 272 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7097 4499260 484894 2262 274 -75 300 Trenton Canyon MRA7098 4499260 484894 2262 267 -60 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7099 4499260 484892 2262 268 -45 248 Trenton Canyon MRA7100 4500449 483539 1991 83 -75 300 Trenton Canyon MRA7101 4500538 483539 1971 79 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7102 4499136 484994 2263 273 -60 459 Trenton Canyon MRA7103 4499137 484993 2262 272 -45 440 Trenton Canyon MRA7104 4500321 483648 2062 94 -75 184 Trenton Canyon MRA7105 4500321 483578 2041 93 -55 184 Trenton Canyon MRA7106 4500352 483587 2034 80 -55 160 Trenton Canyon MRA7107 4500356 483648 2054 81 -70 160 Trenton Canyon MRA7108 4500412 483648 2048 88 -70 184 Trenton Canyon MRA7109 4500380 483587 2026 94 -60 184 Trenton Canyon MRA7110 4500383 483567 2017 91 -60 184 Trenton Canyon MRA7111 4498467 485089 2177 264 -65 229 Trenton Canyon MRA7113 4498408 485120 2178 266 -65 215 Trenton Canyon MR7114 4498408 485121 2178 202 -90 215 Trenton Canyon MRA7115 4498713 484955 2222 271 -45 312 Trenton Canyon MRA7116 4498713 484955 2222 267 -85 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7117 4500572 483554 1967 93 -80 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7118 4500598 483560 1962 88 -80 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7119 4499205 484946 2262 273 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7120 4499205 484946 2262 256 -60 459 Trenton Canyon MRA7121 4499205 484946 2262 252 -45 459 Trenton Canyon DDH7122 4500682 484393 2032 177 -80 1433 Trenton Canyon MRA7123 4506510 484792 1611 82 -70 390 DG80 MRA7124 4506418 484915 1624 87 -60 413 DG80 MRA7125 4506418 485006 1632 86 -60 398 DG80 MRA7126 4499598 484508 2261 100 -65 325 Trenton Canyon MRA7127 4499598 484509 2261 282 -75 355 Trenton Canyon MR7128 4504465 487249 1876 30 -90 337 Valmy MR7129 4504436 487255 1880 168 -90 337 Valmy MR7130 4504434 487222 1878 145 -90 337 Valmy MRA7131 4499598 484508 2261 278 -65 367 Trenton Canyon MRA7132 4499627 484524 2262 262 -55 398 Trenton Canyon MRA7133 4499627 484523 2262 267 -45 398 Trenton Canyon MR7134 4504403 487260 1885 28 -90 367 Valmy MRA7135 4499230 484928 2261 270 -60 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7136 4499230 484928 2261 270 -45 337 Trenton Canyon MR7137 4504435 487304 1881 136 -90 337 Valmy MR7138 4504437 487185 1877 132 -90 337 Valmy MR7139 4504251 487434 1910 207 -90 337 Valmy MRA7140 4504223 487485 1919 272 -70 378 Valmy MRA7141 4499019 485016 2259 270 -70 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7142 4499048 485008 2261 267 -55 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7143 4499561 484476 2258 271 -45 367 Trenton Canyon MR7144 4504250 487476 1915 152 -90 352 Valmy MR7145 4499786 484394 2152 101 -90 337 Trenton Canyon MR7146 4499750 484363 2155 1 -90 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7147 4499507 484452 2256 265 -55 340 Trenton Canyon MRA7148 4499261 484897 2261 79 -85 337 Trenton Canyon MR7149 4499629 484564 2262 346 -90 367 Trenton Canyon MRA7150 4499538 484467 2257 268 -45 352 Trenton Canyon MRA7151 4506631 484763 1607 89 -70 428 DG80 MRA7152 4499595 484494 2260 273 -42 178 Trenton Canyon MRA7153 4506602 484757 1608 93 -70 413 DG80 MRA7154 4499142 483924 2295 78 -45 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7155 4499385 483931 2296 83 -45 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7156 4499356 483917 2296 84 -65 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7157 4499356 483918 2296 84 -45 337 Trenton Canyon MRA7158 4506606 484811 1608 92 -70 337 DG80 MRA7159 4499963 484236 2107 269 -55 276 Trenton Canyon MRA7160 4500054 484183 2097 272 -65 276 Trenton Canyon MRA7161 4500054 484181 2097 271 -45 201 Trenton Canyon MRA7162 4506084 484971 1640 90 -60 337 DG80 MRA7163 4506204 485034 1636 92 -60 337 DG80 MRA7164 4506204 484953 1638 92 -60 337 DG80 MRA7165 4499800 483845 2200 89 -45 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7166 4499109 485001 2263 268 -75 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7167 4499079 484970 2264 269 -80 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7168 4506327 485019 1634 87 -60 337 DG80 MRA7169 4506339 484849 1615 91 -60 245 DG80 MRA7170 4506209 484823 1618 88 -60 373 DG80 MRA7171 4499048 485009 2261 270 -70 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7172 4499018 485016 2259 273 -85 306 Trenton Canyon MRA7173 4499018 485014 2259 273 -50 302 Trenton Canyon MR7174 4504620 487182 1861 101 -90 337 Valmy MR7175 4504556 487261 1878 166 -90 306 Valmy MRA7176 4499262 484898 2261 85 -75 369 Trenton Canyon MRA7177 4499292 484824 2264 90 -70 398 Trenton Canyon MRA7178 4499291 484826 2262 91 -80 337 Trenton Canyon MR7180 4504494 487234 1870 352 -90 337 Valmy MR7181 4504407 487187 1888 240 -90 337 Valmy MR7183 4504342 487199 1908 105 -90 367 Valmy MR7184 4504346 487272 1899 324 -90 337 Valmy MR7185 4504344 487349 1895 270 -90 337 Valmy MRA7194 4504279 487455 1913 268 -70 410 Valmy MRA7195 4504285 487555 1936 268 -70 398 Valmy MR7196 4504440 486685 1903 90 -90 337 Valmy MRA7198 4504497 486568 1887 270 -50 306 Valmy MRA7199 4504496 486669 1901 270 -50 306 Valmy MRA7200 4504527 486591 1893 270 -50 337 Valmy MRA7201 4504587 486821 1891 270 -50 337 Valmy

Notes: The numerical gaps in the drillhole sequence result from drillholes reported previously or drillholes expected to be drilled in 2020.

Table 3. Selected drillhole results from Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Mine E

(midpoint)1 Mine N

(midpoint)1 Elevation

(midpoint)1 True

Width

(meters) Gold

(g/t)2 Zone JOY-19-904 60.7 70.0 4514.7 5121.0 -64.57 3.79 6.06 Gap HW JOY-19-909 46.4 54.5 4483.0 5044.3 -39.24 7.65 4.31 Gap HW SUG-19-014 247.0 251.0 4375.6 5195.5 -217.05 1.45 11.82 Gap HW SUG-19-015 156.8 162.8 4460.6 5172.2 -138.47 4.22 4.15 Gap HW SUG-19-017 179.5 184.5 4437.5 5179.3 -155.05 3.83 8.69 Gap HW SUG-19-019 168.8 187.8 4477.0 5201.7 -93.6 16.31 5.97 Gap HW SUG-19-021 143.0 148.0 4465.9 5143.7 -118.94 3.49 9.72 Gap HW SUG-19-022 177.5 184.5 4428.2 5161.9 -161.21 3.62 11.00 Gap HW SUG-19-603X 450.0 480.0 4060.2 5511.9 -489.58 2.88 3.71 Gap HW SUG-19-024 315.7 323.0 4300.7 5193.7 -235.66 3.44 3.27 Gap HW SUG-19-025 369.6 372.5 4260.8 5204.9 -279.19 1.14 28.81 Gap HW and 378.0 380.5 4253.5 5207.9 -281.39 1.00 21.36 Gap HW SUG-19-026 127.3 133.5 4481.6 5127.5 -106.34 5.62 8.14 Gap HW SUG-19-028 234.5 244.0 4355.0 5117.5 -181.52 5.00 10.99 Gap HW SUG-19-029 291.6 299.2 4304.5 5137.8 -208.94 3.47 10.45 Gap HW SUG-19-034 346.5 351.5 4465.9 5368.4 -316.41 2.84 10.89 Gap HW SUG-19-615 410.1 415.0 3911.0 5357.1 -592.88 2.33 29.74 Gap HW SUG-19-038 216.5 220.5 4564.3 5290.3 -228.94 3.26 3.36 Gap HW SUG-19-041 415.5 423.0 4396.8 5383.5 -377.03 2.95 21.36 Gap HW SUG-19-042 370.8 378.5 4443.1 5380.0 -335.73 3.31 4.73 Gap HW SUG-19-043 415.9 423.5 4454.1 5413.8 -370.2 6.25 9.37 Gap HW SUG-19-948 155.7 166.7 4105.2 5411.6 -439.46 5.25 5.11 Gap HW SUG-19-950 77.5 84.5 4159.5 5344.1 -421.79 3.78 6.30 Gap HW SUG-19-952 99.4 106.5 4112.6 5318.7 -440.19 5.11 5.02 Gap HW SUG-19-953 106.3 116.0 4103.2 5319.5 -453.71 6.08 4.24 Gap HW and 116.0 126.0 4093.7 5322.0 -453.38 6.27 5.02 Gap HW SUG-19-954 127.9 135.0 4084.6 5325.0 -471.1 4.72 6.58 Gap HW and 135.0 141.6 4078.1 5326.9 -471.8 4.39 13.50 Gap HW SUG-19-921 236.2 244.2 4432.3 5192.7 -508.71 4.39 6.64 Santoy 8A SUG-19-923 274.4 279.3 4473.3 5193.7 -504.65 2.62 29.87 Santoy 8A SUG-19-924 237.6 246.7 4436.9 5218.9 -531.97 5.00 12.37 Santoy 8A SUG-19-928 311.7 323.6 4513.7 5178.3 -489.83 5.83 19.81 Santoy 8A SUG-19-931 217.5 223.5 4294.0 5083.9 -407.71 3.48 4.47 Santoy 8A SUG-19-932 193.6 201.7 4288.6 5103.7 -430.31 5.57 8.90 Santoy 8A SUG-19-933 209.7 219.0 4319.7 5100.1 -420.11 5.25 20.56 Santoy 8A SUG-19-935 290.3 292.1 4362.0 5046.0 -372.81 0.79 34.15 Santoy 8A SUG-19-936 231.9 235.0 4353.0 5101.0 -411.02 1.65 6.65 Santoy 8A SUG-19-937 221.4 225.7 4302.0 5083.8 -408.93 2.54 17.78 Santoy 8A SUG-19-945 346.2 349.8 4526.4 5337.3 -606.88 1.03 21.62 Santoy 8A SUG-19-304 19.6 21.9 3891.8 4852.5 -230.58 2.23 5.96 Santoy 9C SUG-19-306 49.8 57.2 4308.3 5072.2 -396.18 7.06 4.11 Santoy 8A SUG-19-307 52.0 58.6 4325.0 5085.1 -404.72 6.23 20.14 Santoy 8A SUG-19-308 53.7 55.9 4327.9 5097.1 -395.53 2.17 10.35 Santoy 8A SUG-19-310 58.6 60.8 4353.3 5082.1 -396.76 1.93 21.45 Santoy 8A SUG-19-312 10.7 13.9 3680.0 4989.0 -446.84 1.97 24.00 Santoy 9B SUG-19-314 12.0 14.5 3693.0 4988.0 -447.85 1.54 15.28 Santoy 9B SUG-19-316 19.2 22.3 3705.2 4985.5 -455.33 1.94 5.29 Santoy 9B SUG-20-300 42.0 43.2 3879.9 4782.3 -179.0 0.73 28.67 Santoy 9A SUG-20-302 26.2 28.1 3891.7 4796.4 -191.2 1.57 21.04 Santoy 9A SUG-20-309 75.7 87.8 4420.7 5238.7 -557.6 6.87 3.61 Santoy 8A SUG-20-902 114.2 121.8 4103.2 5339.9 -453.1 4.78 5.71 Gap HW SUG-20-904 66.5 72.9 4153.6 5326.0 -435.6 4.96 3.02 Gap HW and 91.9 97.0 4133.9 5338.8 -428.1 3.95 3.17 Gap HW SUG-20-905 61.8 68.8 4166.2 5325.6 -422.3 5.94 3.38 Gap HW and 72.6 75.3 4160.5 5330.4 -417.8 2.29 7.70 Gap HW SUG-20-906 135.9 147.0 4103.7 5378.8 -426.2 7.31 7.61 Gap HW SUG-20-004 341.7 347.7 4559.2 5342.7 -388.4 3.59 3.19 Gap HW SUG-20-907 96.2 101.4 4132.1 5350.9 -453.2 2.97 13.15 Gap HW SUG-20-908 115.5 126.4 4115.6 5364.8 -466.6 4.79 13.72 Gap HW SUG-20-911 87.5 96.4 4124.7 5299.4 -423.4 7.64 14.75 Gap HW SUG-20-912 96.2 100.0 4114.1 5298.4 -439.2 3.00 7.08 Gap HW and 106.0 110.0 4104.4 5299.3 -437.4 3.16 6.01 Gap HW SUG-20-914 156.6 161.6 4052.7 5298.1 -474.2 2.12 5.34 Gap HW SUG-20-915 83.2 86.5 4137.8 5299.2 -412.4 3.20 4.94 Gap HW SUG-20-918 151.4 155.5 4067.3 5329.2 -495.0 1.59 6.47 Gap HW and 170.0 178.8 4047.8 5334.4 -500.4 3.42 4.64 Gap HW SUG-20-919 205.1 210.0 4026.9 5353.7 -528.7 1.44 22.26 Gap HW JOY-20-914 769.0 771.9 3794.0 5544.6 -749.8 2.62 28.92 Gap HW JOY-20-915 671.0 675.3 3823.7 5604.5 -637.6 3.18 3.55 Gap HW BAT-20-013 3 31.7 35.3 600432.2 6168877.9 421 3.60 37.95 Joker (including) 3 31.7 32.7 600432.8 6168878.0 422 1.00 117.20 Joker FIS-20-042 3 94.5 96.0 601189.4 6166972.6 377 1.50 12.13 Abel Lake FIS-20-041 3 472.1 472.6 603806.6 6161408.8 5 0.50 20.54 Mac North FIS-20-053 3 253.6 255.6 603775.6 6161382.4 260 1.92 9.10 Mac North (including) 3 255.1 255.6 603775.6 6161382.4 260 0.50 25.14 Mac North YIN-20-004 3 98.1 100.4 601523.4 6166917.0 371 2.29 13.74 Yin (including) 3 99.9 100.4 601523.9 6166917.0 370 0.53 55.50 Yin

Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 9. For the Joker, Abel Lake, Mac North and Yin areas, width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization.

1 Midpoints of the intercept determined where mineralized structure intersected.

2 Gold values cut to 75 g/t.

3 Coordinates in UTM NAD83 Zone 13 Datum.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples in respect of the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two-acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data.

Marigold mine also utilizes Paragon Geochemical Laboratories, a privately held corporation located in Sparks, Nevada. Analytical procedures utilized are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and ISO 9001:2015 certified. Samples were prepared under strictly controlled processes, and 30-gram aliquots fire assayed with lead collection. The analytical determinations were with aqua regia digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma analysis (Au-OES30). Results greater than 8 g/t gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish (Au-GR30). Quality control utilizes layers of embedded controls that are monitored during operations and used for final certification.

All drill samples in respect of the Seabee Gold Operation ("SGO") underground drilling program and some samples from the surface program were assayed by our onsite non-accredited assay laboratory, which is not independent from SSR Mining. Surface drilling samples not analyzed by our onsite assay laboratory were analyzed at TSL Laboratories Inc. ("TSL") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which also serves as the QAQC laboratory for our onsite lab. Duplicate check assays were conducted at site as well as at TSL, which is independent from SSR Mining. Results of the spot checks were consistent with those reported. Sampling interval was established by minimum or maximum sampling lengths and geological and/or structural criteria. SGO site lab typically prepares two hundred-gram samples that were pulverized until greater than 80 percent passed through a 150-mesh screen. Thirty-gram pulp samples were then analyzed for gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish (0.01 g/t gold detection limit). TSL prepares a minus150 mesh pulp (95% passing) weighing 250 grams from a minus 10 mesh coarse crush reject. Fire assay with Atomic Absorption finish was completed on a 30-gram aliquot to produce gold analytical results with a 0.005 g/t gold detection limit. Fire assay with gravimetric finish was prepared on those samples with greater than 3 g/t gold.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James N. Carver, SME Registered Member and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Carver is our Exploration Manager at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Kulas, P. Geo., a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Kulas is our Manager Geology, Mining Operations at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Puna Operations has been reviewed and approved by F. Carl Edmunds, P. Geo., a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Edmunds is our Vice President, Exploration. The qualified persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

