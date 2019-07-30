SSR Mining Provides July 2019 Exploration Update

News provided by

SSR Mining Inc.

Jul 30, 2019, 07:15 ET

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") provides an update on its exploration activities and results at its Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico for the period from October 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 (the "Exploration Period").

Figure 1. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 1. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 2. Drill cross-section along A-A’ highlighting the North Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 2. Drill cross-section along A-A’ highlighting the North Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 3. Drill longitudinal section along B-B’ highlighting the South Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 3. Drill longitudinal section along B-B’ highlighting the South Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 4. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Santoy mine complex, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 4. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Santoy mine complex, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 5. Cross-section for the exploration drill program, looking mine grid west, at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 5. Cross-section for the exploration drill program, looking mine grid west, at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 6. Cross section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project, Durango, Mexico. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 6. Cross section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project, Durango, Mexico. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 1. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.) Figure 2. Drill cross-section along A-A’ highlighting the North Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.) Figure 3. Drill longitudinal section along B-B’ highlighting the South Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.) Figure 4. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Santoy mine complex, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.) Figure 5. Cross-section for the exploration drill program, looking mine grid west, at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.) Figure 6. Cross section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project, Durango, Mexico. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "Over recent years, we have continued to invest in our business, even in times of depressed precious metals prices. We are seeing the benefits of that investment now as we enter a period of anticipated increasing production, declining cash costs and continued exploration success.

I am pleased to report that the exploration and technical work at Red Dot, at the Marigold mine, has provided increased confidence in the deposit's economics based on current assumptions, which include a gold price of $1,250 per ounce. Positively, we do not need to invest mining expansion capital considered in the Marigold Equipment Replacement Study to support Red Dot economics. Red Dot production is expected to be added to the current mine plan extending Marigold's life into the early 2030's. We continue drilling at Marigold and expect to commence soon an exploration program at the recently-acquired properties to the south of the mine. As a result, we expect to further grow Marigold's Mineral Reserves and Resources in years to come.

We have also had success at Seabee with exciting results in our Santoy Gap Hanging Wall area. We continue both infill and step out drilling and expect Santoy Gap Hanging Wall to extend the Seabee mine life. Finally, we are also announcing works aimed at expanding the Pitarrilla high grade zone, with the objective to improve the economics of that project to a double-digit IRR at spot silver price."

Highlights:

  • Successful Red Dot exploration program provides opportunity to extend Marigold mine life.

    • Exploration success in 2019: Exploration drilling in 2018 and geotechnical drilling and engineering completed in 2019 support the conversion of Red Dot Mineral Resources.

    • Marigold mine life extension: We expect Red Dot to extend the current Marigold life of mine plan into the early 2030's without the need for expansion capital.

    • Mineral Reserves additions: We expect to report conversion of Red Dot Phases 2 and 3 Mineral Resources at year-end 2019, complementing the reported 350,000 ounces of gold Mineral Reserves at Red Dot, referred to as Phase 1, in our year-end 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate.

    • Focus on Mineral Resources expansion: Exploration and permitting activities are underway at North and South Red Dot, Valmy, East Basalt and Trenton Canyon areas aimed at extending known mineralization and discovery during 2019 and beyond.

  • Also, at Marigold, infill drill results for the Mackay pit and the North and South Red Dot areas are expected to add to existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at year-end 2019. Drill results include:

    • At the Mackay pit, drillhole MRA6915 intersected 1.03 g/t gold over 19.8 meters from 75 meters;

    • At North Red Dot, drillhole MRA6790 intersected 5.02 g/t gold over 53.3 meters from 319 meters, including 12.53 g/t gold over 19.8 meters from 352 meters; and

    • At South Red Dot, drillhole MRA6929 intersected 1.70 g/t gold over 47.2 meters from 213 meters, including 3.36 g/t gold over 16.8 meters from 218 meters.

  • At the Seabee Gold Operation, brownfield drill results for the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall are expected to increase Mineral Resources at year-end. Drill results include:

    • Drillhole SUG-19-601 intersected 7.01 g/t gold over 18.2 meters true width; and

    • Drillhole SUG-18-636 intersected 9.96 g/t gold over 10.7 meters true width.

  • Greenfields exploration at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property intersected new mineralized zones at the Batman Lake and Mac targets, respectively, where we are targeting new gold discoveries. Drill results include:

    • At the Batman Lake target, drillhole BAT-19-001 intersected 6.28 g/t gold over 1.5 meters intersected width; and

    • At the Mac target, drillhole FIS-19-035 intersected 7.31 g/t gold over 1.6 meters intersected width and 3.76 g/t gold over 4.2 meters intersected width, including 13.72 g/t gold over 0.7 meters intersected width.

  • At the Pitarrilla project, we are reviewing drill programs and engineering studies to identify additional zones and continuity of high grade Mineral Resources with the potential to improve project economics based on current metal prices.

    • We are evaluating contractors to extend the existing underground access and drill these areas. If approved, drilling is anticipated to commence in the second half of 2020.

Marigold mine, U.S.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, drilling focused on converting Inferred Mineral Resources and adding to Mineral Resources in the Mackay pit, while drilling during 2019 has focused on increasing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the Mackay pit and the North and South extensions of Red Dot. A total of 68,965 meters was drilled during the Exploration Period. The drill program included three core holes as part of the geotechnical study for the Red Dot pit designs and nine core holes for quality control within the Red Dot deposit.

During 2019, we have received results from 98 drillholes, which, combined with the drill program completed in 2018, are expected to further expand Mineral Reserves and add to Mineral Resources at Red Dot at year-end 2019.

Drilling locations at Marigold for the Exploration Period are shown in Figure 1, with highlighted results illustrated in the east-west cross-section in Figure 2 and the north-south longitudinal section in Figure 3. Table 1 lists selected drill results for the Exploration Period, while Table 2 provides the collar coordinates and drillhole lengths.

In 2018 and 2019, we acquired four parcels totaling 130 hectares of land located within the Marigold mine land package, as stated in our news release dated June 27, 2019. One of these parcels is located near South Red Dot, as shown in Figure 1. During the Exploration Period, we intersected higher grade mineralization at South Red Dot (see Figure 3), indicating the prospectivity of this land parcel and its potential to increase our Mineral Resources estimate at Marigold at year-end 2019.

The Red Dot area contained a Mineral Resources estimate as outlined in our year-end 2017 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate (see news release dated February 22, 2018) but did not demonstrate economic viability utilizing a $1,250 per ounce of gold price. As a result, in 2018, we initiated an extensive drill program at the Red Dot area with the goals of upgrading Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves and increasing the amount of contained gold by improving our geological understanding and defining higher-grade structures at this area. The 2018 Red Dot area drill program was successful in that it achieved, in part, our goal of converting Red Dot Mineral Resources by adding 350,000 ounces of gold to Mineral Reserves as reported in our year-end 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate (see news release dated February 21, 2019), which we refer to as Red Dot Phase 1.

During the first half of 2019, the Red Dot exploration program focused on geotechnical drilling and engineering with the goal of declaring additional Mineral Reserves at Red Dot. We also completed preliminary pit designs and related economic evaluations referred to as the Marigold Equipment Replacement Study. These evaluations were completed with strict economic return and investment thresholds and were based on current assumptions, which include a gold price of $1,250 per ounce. Red Dot is anticipated to extend the Marigold mine life into the early 2030's, without requiring expansion of the mining fleet or the associated expansion capital.

Exploration and permitting activities are currently underway in the Mackay pit, North and South Red Dot, Valmy, East Basalt and the newly-acquired Trenton Canyon areas, aimed at extending known gold mineralization and discovery during 2019 and beyond. We expect to commence the first phase of our exploration program at the Trenton Canyon property, which lies immediately south of Marigold, in the third quarter of 2019.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada

At the Santoy mine complex, drilling throughout the Exploration Period focused on increasing Mineral Resources and defining Mineral Reserves at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall ("Gap HW"), Santoy 8A and Santoy 9A and 9C zones. Greenfields exploration activities at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property are focused on targeting new gold discoveries at the Batman Lake and Mac areas, respectively. Over the Exploration Period, 190 drillholes totaling 75,921 meters of core drilling were completed from underground and surface programs at the properties. Underground and surface exploration is on-going.

The Gap HW drill program has realized consistent positive results from areas up and down plunge from the initial Inferred Mineral Resources outlined at year-end 2018. The Gap HW Mineral Resources are located within 250 meters of Santoy 9 mineralization and extend parallel to the Santoy decline for approximately 300 meters. Currently, the mineralized structure demonstrates a plunge length of 1,200 meters associated with a folded granodiorite sill. As of the end of the Exploration Period, we have completed 77 drillholes at Gap HW, with 44 drillholes containing resource widths and grades of more than 3 g/t gold over 3 meters. Once compiled, we expect these results to add Mineral Resources at Santoy at year-end 2019. Highlighted drill results are shown in a longitudinal section of the Santoy mine complex in Figure 4 and a cross-section of the Gap HW in Figure 5. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

During the Exploration Period, we completed 36 drillholes at Santoy 8A and 33 drillholes at Santoy 9, which aided in converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves at year-end 2018. Our 2019 exploration program aims to increase Inferred Mineral Resources in these areas.

At the Batman Lake area, located 800 meters south of the Santoy mine, we completed four drillholes totaling 1,062 meters during the Exploration Period, of which three drillholes intersected a new mineralized area called the Riddler zone. This zone, averaging four meters of intercepted width, contained visible gold and exhibits plunge continuity of nearly 400 meters from 100 meters below surface. The best intercept returned 6.28 g/t gold over 1.5 meters in drillhole BAT-19-001 and demonstrates additional exploration potential within 800 meters of the Santoy mine complex, with additional drilling planned to investigate this mineralization, which remains open at depth.

At the Fisher project, our objective is to discover a new zone with potential for Inferred Mineral Resources. Work during the fourth quarter of 2018 focused on the Mac target, where we completed a drill program including ten drillholes totaling 3,552 meters. During 2019, at the Fisher project we have completed 20 drillholes totaling 7,640 meters, including a further seven drillholes and 3,522 meters at the Mac target. The program was successful in intersecting gold mineralization at the Mac vein in five drillholes with an average drilled width of two meters. Hole FIS-19-035 intercepted 3.76 g/t gold over 4.2 meters, representing the first occurrence at the Fisher project of mineable width and above cut-off grade gold mineralization.

Next exploration steps at the Seabee Gold Operation include completing exploration for additional Inferred Mineral Resources up and down plunge from the existing Gap HW Inferred Mineral Resources. We expect to evaluate Gap HW mining alternatives during 2020. Field programs targeting greenfields discovery are underway at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property.

Table 3 lists selected drill results at the Santoy mine complex and the Batman Lake and Fisher project areas for the Exploration Period.

Pitarrilla Project, Mexico

The Pitarrilla project was the subject of a feasibility study completed in 2012. The feasibility study contemplated an open pit mine and capital intensive processing facilities capable of recovering silver and base metals from surface oxides, transition zone and deeper sulphide Mineral Resources using a long-term silver price of $25 per ounce.

In 2018, we evaluated a smaller scale, underground mine alternative, targeting higher-grade sulphide Mineral Resources using prevailing metals prices and lower capital, aligned with the reduced scope. While this evaluation resulted in a modest, positive return, our minimum investment criteria were not satisfied. However, the 2018 underground mine evaluation indicated that there is potential to increase the sulphide mineralization tonnage and metal grades for improved project economics with additional exploration activities. This is a result of moderately-spaced vertical exploration holes associated with the 2012 open pit mine scenario and sub-vertical structures controlling the higher-grade sulphide mineralization.

During the second quarter of 2019, we requested proposals from contractors to extend an existing exploration decline approximately 850 meters allowing for an in-fill drilling program of the Pitarrilla project sulphide Mineral Resources over an 18-month time period. We are in the process of evaluating and selecting a contractor to access and drill these Mineral Resources. If approved, drilling is expected to commence in the second half of 2020.

A cross-section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project is shown in Figure 6.

Figure 1. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period.

Figure 2. Drill cross-section along A-A' highlighting the North Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S.

Figure 3. Drill longitudinal section along B-B' highlighting the South Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S.

Figure 4. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Santoy mine complex, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period.

Figure 5. Cross-section for the exploration drill program, looking mine grid west, at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period.

Figure 6. Cross section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project, Durango, Mexico.

Table 1. Selected drillhole results from the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From
(meters)

To
(meters)

Width
(meters)

Gold

 (g/t)

Area

MRA6780

376.4

458.7

82.3

0.47

Red Dot

MRA6790

318.5

371.9

53.3

5.02

North Red Dot

(including)

352.0

371.9

19.8

12.53

North Red Dot

MRA6793

158.5

184.4

25.9

2.80

Mackay Pit

(including)

158.5

166.1

7.6

8.80

Mackay Pit

MRA6797

384.0

423.7

39.6

4.00

North Red Dot

(including)

385.6

405.4

19.8

6.59

North Red Dot

MRA6800

391.7

428.2

36.6

2.27

North Red Dot

(including)

399.3

411.5

12.2

4.38

North Red Dot

MRA6802

309.4

364.2

54.9

0.63

North Red Dot

MRA6804

233.2

262.1

29.0

1.22

Mackay Pit

MRA6809

269.7

304.8

35.1

0.70

Red Dot

and

335.3

367.3

32.0

0.99

Red Dot

MRA6810

271.3

300.2

29.0

0.91

Red Dot

MRA6819

388.6

413.0

24.4

0.85

North Red Dot

MRA6822

190.5

221.0

30.5

0.73

Red Dot

MRA6834

317.0

399.3

82.3

0.67

Red Dot

and

399.3

438.9

39.6

0.74

Red Dot

MRA6838

195.1

211.8

16.8

2.75

Red Dot

(including)

196.6

205.7

9.1

4.69

Red Dot

and

281.9

355.1

73.2

0.44

Red Dot

MRA6843

324.6

365.8

41.1

0.58

South Red Dot

MRA6845

371.9

425.2

53.3

2.85

North Red Dot

MRA6849

303.3

388.6

85.3

1.76

North Red Dot

(including)

349.0

359.7

10.7

3.93

North Red Dot

MRA6855

312.4

356.6

44.2

0.61

North Red Dot

MRA6856

150.9

164.6

13.7

1.91

South Red Dot

MRA6859

309.4

364.2

54.9

0.49

South Red Dot

MRA6862

361.2

374.9

13.7

1.49

North Red Dot

MRA6870

435.9

458.7

22.9

1.52

North Red Dot

MRA6871

333.8

362.7

29.0

0.90

South Red Dot

MRA6878

225.6

342.9

117.3

0.31

South Red Dot

MRA6894

214.9

265.2

50.3

1.07

South Red Dot

MRA6900

4.6

19.8

15.2

2.07

Mackay Pit

MRA6907

39.6

64.0

24.4

0.89

Mackay Pit

MRA6908

16.8

35.1

18.3

1.24

Mackay Pit

MRA6912

24.4

61.0

36.6

0.63

Mackay Pit

MRA6915

74.7

94.5

19.8

1.03

Mackay Pit

MRA6920

210.3

253.0

42.7

0.51

South Red Dot

MRA6928

205.7

251.5

45.7

0.46

South Red Dot

MRA6929

213.4

260.6

47.2

1.70

South Red Dot

(including)

217.9

234.7

16.8

3.36

South Red Dot

MRA6937

243.8

309.4

65.5

0.48

South Red Dot

MRA6942

198.1

265.2

67.1

0.40

South Red Dot

MRA6943

262.1

303.3

41.1

0.85

South Red Dot

MRA6944

269.7

310.9

41.1

0.60

North Red Dot

and

342.9

457.2

114.3

0.79

North Red Dot

(including)

355.1

371.9

16.8

3.17

North Red Dot

Notes: Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20. "Width" may not equal the difference between "To" and "From" due to rounding.

Table 2. Collar locations from the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

HOLE ID

UTM-N
(Nad27
Zone11)

UTM-E
(Nad27
Zone11)

Elevation
(masl)

Azimuth
(deg.)

Dip
(deg.)

Length
(meters)

Area

MRA6780

4507669

484606

1619

86

-71

459

Red Dot

MRA6786

4508647

484878

1558

91

-57

261

Red Dot

MRA6787

4507729

484922

1577

89

-81

367

Red Dot

MRA6788

4507029

484662

1608

86

-75

428

South Red Dot

MR6789

4507793

484814

1608

88

-89

428

Red Dot

MRA6790

4508005

484777

1590

91

-76

372

North Red Dot

MRA6791

4508157

485322

1540

89

-80

261

Mackay Pit

MRA6792

4508157

485322

1540

89

-60

245

Mackay Pit

MRA6793

4508035

485232

1539

91

-80

245

Mackay Pit

MRA6794

4507029

484754

1595

85

-75

404

South Red Dot

MRA6795

4507974

485331

1538

88

-60

276

Mackay Pit

MRA6796

4507974

485332

1538

87

-46

288

Mackay Pit

MRA6797

4507970

484759

1599

95

-75

425

North Red Dot

MRA6798

4507576

484903

1580

88

-81

367

Red Dot

MRA6799

4507908

484780

1610

89

-76

367

North Red Dot

MRA6800

4507939

484751

1608

90

-74

428

North Red Dot

MRA6801

4508282

484831

1571

91

-75

352

North Red Dot

MRA6802

4508003

484860

1569

88

-75

398

North Red Dot

MRA6803

4507303

485136

1615

79

-86

383

Mackay Pit

MRA6804

4507303

485137

1615

87

-76

367

Mackay Pit

MRA6805

4507711

484668

1612

91

-80

372

North Red Dot

MR6806

4508190

484821

1575

99

-89

383

North Red Dot

MRA6807

4508190

484821

1575

91

-74

349

North Red Dot

MRA6808

4507090

485018

1615

90

-69

367

Red Dot

MRA6809

4507425

484606

1605

87

-76

367

Red Dot

MRA6810

4507636

484906

1577

83

-75

367

Red Dot

MRA6811

4507636

484906

1577

83

-65

367

Red Dot

MRA6812

4507241

484588

1610

95

-80

428

Red Dot

MRA6813

4507413

485153

1610

83

-62

322

Red Dot

MRA6814

4508216

485507

1524

90

-71

255

Mackay Pit

MRA6815

4508188

485516

1524

89

-85

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6816

4507638

484831

1583

78

-75

383

Red Dot

MRA6817

4507152

484980

1599

84

-74

383

Red Dot

MRA6818

4507152

484980

1599

85

-65

383

Red Dot

MRA6819

4507878

484810

1616

90

-74

413

North Red Dot

MRA6820

4508095

485520

1523

88

-64

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6821

4508157

485398

1524

88

-64

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6822

4507633

485070

1584

85

-55

322

Red Dot

MRA6823

4507633

485071

1584

85

-64

322

Red Dot

MRA6824

4507432

485238

1629

91

-71

337

Mackay Pit

MRA6825

4507431

485238

1629

92

-51

352

Mackay Pit

MRA6826

4507610

485070

1588

86

-69

337

Red Dot

MRA6827

4507455

485240

1632

91

-75

337

Mackay Pit

MRA6828

4507576

485186

1608

87

-63

306

Red Dot

MRA6829

4507578

485011

1587

84

-79

347

Red Dot

MRA6830

4507578

485013

1587

93

-69

328

Red Dot

MRA6831

4507577

485186

1608

88

-55

306

Red Dot

MRA6832

4507577

485187

1608

86

-47

306

Red Dot

MRA6833

4507605

485170

1609

84

-65

322

Red Dot

MRA6834

4507394

484695

1595

84

-79

443

Red Dot

MRA6835

4507029

484839

1601

87

-69

383

South Red Dot

MRA6836

4507852

484710

1621

89

-76

428

North Red Dot

MRA6837

4507731

484900

1577

86

-81

367

North Red Dot

MRA6838

4507268

484609

1605

87

-84

459

Red Dot

MRA6839

4507721

484665

1611

79

-83

428

North Red Dot

MRA6840

4507029

485031

1618

85

-65

383

South Red Dot

MRA6841

4507029

485030

1618

82

-79

383

South Red Dot

MRA6842

4507608

484592

1607

84

-74

338

Red Dot

MRA6843

4507029

485031

1618

82

-54

383

South Red Dot

MRA6844

4507879

484742

1619

85

-83

459

North Red Dot

MRA6845

4508095

484743

1582

83

-76

459

North Red Dot

MRA6846

4507791

484722

1610

86

-73

413

North Red Dot

MRA6847

4507793

484673

1611

85

-80

209

North Red Dot

MRA6848

4506846

484970

1625

88

-56

401

South Red Dot

MRA6849

4508073

484808

1580

89

-71

459

North Red Dot

DDH6850

4507026

484885

1601

189

-78

366

Red Dot

DDH6851

4507077

484563

1609

59

-71

362

Red Dot

DDH6852

4507517

484713

1598

322

-78

350

Red Dot

MRA6853

4508154

484745

1580

85

-71

459

North Red Dot

MRA6854

4507853

484673

1623

84

-75

459

North Red Dot

MRA6855

4508157

484802

1578

86

-64

428

North Red Dot

MRA6856

4506694

485112

1626

93

-61

367

South Red Dot

MRA6857

4506692

484666

1616

89

-60

428

South Red Dot

MRA6858

4507671

484807

1591

82

-76

224

North Red Dot

MRA6859

4506994

484941

1605

86

-75

413

South Red Dot

MRA6860

4507850

484814

1615

87

-66

413

North Red Dot

MRA6861

4506994

484942

1605

85

-66

413

South Red Dot

MRA6862

4508126

484751

1581

83

-71

459

North Red Dot

MRA6863

4507946

484667

1612

87

-75

459

North Red Dot

DDH6864

4507212

484756

1591

89

-74

427

Red Dot

DDH6865

4507212

484808

1591

89

-75

400

Red Dot

MRA6866

4507975

484681

1612

86

-75

386

North Red Dot

MRA6867

4508030

484799

1586

85

-75

306

North Red Dot

DDH6868

4507181

484796

1592

88

-65

426

Red Dot

DDH6869

4507181

484759

1591

95

-69

397

Red Dot

MRA6870

4507919

484677

1620

83

-70

459

North Red Dot

MRA6871

4506692

484931

1614

91

-64

398

South Red Dot

MRA6872

4506788

485016

1626

92

-60

413

South Red Dot

MRA6873

4506814

484999

1626

89

-60

410

South Red Dot

MRA6874

4506878

484999

1625

86

-58

419

South Red Dot

MRA6875

4506731

485022

1626

88

-62

459

South Red Dot

DDH6876

4507181

484710

1599

86

-70

407

Red Dot

DDH6877

4507210

484698

1598

93

-75

433

Red Dot

MRA6878

4506907

484973

1625

88

-70

428

South Red Dot

MRA6879

4506905

484970

1625

86

-50

419

South Red Dot

MRA6880

4506953

485042

1621

109

-45

325

South Red Dot

MRA6881

4506694

484848

1608

88

-60

413

South Red Dot

MRA6882

4506691

485012

1626

88

-60

416

South Red Dot

MRA6883

4506815

484997

1626

93

-44

355

South Red Dot

MR6884

4506785

485012

1626

137

-89

398

South Red Dot

MRA6885

4506785

485012

1626

88

-79

398

South Red Dot

DDH6886

4507242

484794

1590

92

-67

442

Red Dot

MRA6887

4506729

485021

1626

88

-76

459

South Red Dot

DDH6888

4507242

484753

1590

90

-69

442

Red Dot

DDH6889

4507243

484688

1602

89

-69

442

Red Dot

MRA6890

4506694

485113

1626

88

-49

337

South Red Dot

MRA6891

4506847

484971

1625

88

-66

440

South Red Dot

MRA6892

4506847

484971

1625

86

-44

459

South Red Dot

MRA6893

4506907

484972

1625

89

-60

428

South Red Dot

MRA6894

4506785

485112

1625

90

-55

306

South Red Dot

MRA6895

4508098

485648

1495

267

-85

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6896

4508093

485649

1495

110

-80

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6897

4508095

485648

1495

93

-61

194

Mackay Pit

MRA6898

4508036

485639

1502

284

-75

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6899

4508035

485630

1503

283

-51

245

Mackay Pit

MRA6900

4508010

485570

1509

307

-74

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6901

4508010

485569

1509

310

-60

230

Mackay Pit

MR6902

4508010

485570

1509

269

-90

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6903

4508034

485631

1503

103

-80

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6904

4508035

485632

1502

86

-49

194

Mackay Pit

MRA6905

4508004

485574

1509

94

-74

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6906

4508004

485574

1509

89

-59

230

Mackay Pit

MRA6907

4507995

485541

1512

103

-53

245

Mackay Pit

MRA6908

4507995

485541

1512

98

-70

215

Mackay Pit

MR6909

4507975

485469

1519

217

-89

230

Mackay Pit

MRA6910

4507975

485470

1519

90

-69

245

Mackay Pit

MRA6912

4507943

485406

1528

88

-75

268

Mackay Pit

MR6913

4507943

485406

1528

106

-89

230

Mackay Pit

MRA6914

4507882

485355

1536

86

-84

245

Mackay Pit

MRA6915

4507914

485379

1532

93

-69

245

Mackay Pit

MR6916

4507856

485314

1541

128

-89

203

Mackay Pit

MRA6917

4507856

485314

1541

90

-80

276

Mackay Pit

MRA6918

4506655

485104

1629

92

-80

367

South Red Dot

MRA6919

4506654

485105

1629

88

-70

398

South Red Dot

MRA6920

4506654

485105

1629

91

-60

367

South Red Dot

MRA6921

4508217

485450

1478

92

-69

154

Mackay Pit

MRA6922

4508218

485413

1478

89

-70

123

Mackay Pit

MRA6923

4506601

485108

1629

90

-80

319

South Red Dot

MRA6924

4506601

485107

1629

91

-65

370

South Red Dot

MR6925

4506570

485110

1629

66

-89

367

South Red Dot