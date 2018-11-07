SSR Mining Provides November 2018 Exploration Update

At the Seabee Gold Operation, confirmation of a discovery at the Santoy Gap hanging wall ("HW") is expected to define new gold Mineral Resources when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018. Drill results at Santoy Gap HW include:

Drillhole SUG-18-622 intersected 25.6 g/t gold over 4.1 meters true width; and

Drillhole SUG-18-612 intersected 12.3 g/t gold over 4.8 meters true width

Also at the Seabee Gold Operation, infill drilling at Santoy 8A is expected to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018. Drill results at Santoy 8A include:



Drillhole SUG-18-941 intersected 11.2 g/t gold over 18.5 meters true width; and

Drillhole SUG-18-943 intersected 14.1 g/t gold over 7.0 meters true width; and

Drillhole SUG-18-913 intersected 12.2 g/t gold over 7.0 meters true width.

Infill drill results for the Red Dot area at the Marigold mine include:

Drillhole MRA6626 intersected 3.4 g/t gold over 71.6 meters intersected width, including 8.9 g/t gold over 25.9 meters intersected width; and

Drillhole MRA6647 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 185.9 meters intersected width, including two higher grade intervals of 8.8 g/t gold over 6.1 meters, and 3.6 g/t gold over 32.0 meters.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "Our exploration investments at Seabee and Marigold continue to yield significant results. Importantly, results at Seabee continue to confirm the strong prospectivity and long-life nature of the Santoy mine. At Marigold we are also encouraged by results from drilling at Red Dot and Mackay, as we look to continue our long-term track record of replacing and growing reserves concurrent with the assessment of an expansion in mid-2019. Our exploration programs are a key driver of value and growth for our shareholders, and continue at full pace as we move into the end of the year."

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada

At the Seabee Gold Operation, total year to date diamond drilling includes 35,258 meters from underground in 104 holes and 15,390 meters from surface in 61 holes. Recent results increase confidence in the continuity of gold mineralization at Santoy Gap HW (see Figure 1). Drilling during the third quarter at Santoy Gap HW included results from 30 drill holes. These holes, along with exploration results since September 2017, have provided clarity to the controlling structure along with continued high grade gold intercepts. These are found on the footwall side of an S-folded attenuated granodiorite intrusion that dips and plunges in a similar manner to the Santoy Gap deposits. On the 46 level, as shown in Figures 2 and 3, this mineralized zone is located 100 meters from existing infrastructure, and can be accessed easily.

We expect this new discovery at Santoy Gap HW to contribute new, additional Mineral Resources when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018.

At Santoy 8A we completed 72 holes in the Exploration Period towards converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and this work is on-going. Results to date have been positive and increase our confidence that the majority of the Santoy 8A area that we have drilled will be upgraded in classification providing additional Mineral Reserves at year-end 2018.

At the early-stage Fisher project our objective is to discover a new zone with Inferred Mineral Resource potential. Work during 2018 has comprised mapping, prospecting, soil and overburden sampling, and drilling of 18 holes for a total of 10,416 meters. Results from the prospecting and drilling have identified new gold bearing quartz vein shear zone exposures, while the first pass drill results have yielded anomalous gold results. The widespread nature of the gold occurrences at Fisher and their geologic similarities to the Seabee and Santoy mines reinforces our view of prospectivity of this extensive property package. Drilling is presently underway on these new targets.

Marigold mine, U.S.

At the Marigold mine, total year to date drilling includes 72,017 meters primarily focused on Red Dot and Mackay with the objective to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. During the third quarter at Red Dot and Mackay, we received results from 44 holes that together with earlier drilling, increases our confidence that a portion of the Red Dot Inferred Mineral Resources will be upgraded at year-end 2018 (see Figures 4, 5 and 6). If the current Inferred Mineral Resources upgrade work is successful, the upgraded Mineral Resources will be subject to additional geotechnical drilling and engineering during the first half of 2019 with the goal of declaring a Mineral Reserve at Red Dot and also an updated mine plan by mid-year 2019.

Table 1. Selected drillhole results from Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Mine E

(midpoint)1 Mine N

(midpoint)1 Elevation

(midpoint)1 Gold

(g/t)2 True

Width

(meters) Zone JOY-17-770 418.9 421.5 4760.5 5043.3 -315.4 17.31 2.54 8A FW JOY-17-771 411 417.9 4774.4 5047.5 -312.0 3.89 6.83 8A JOY-18-772 258.7 261.7 3695.2 4779.1 -230.4 18.35 2.69 9A JOY-18-793 237.6 247.2 3794.5 4739.9 -170.2 4.62 9.41 9A JOY-18-794 254.3 256.6 3797.0 4774.8 -210.0 9.72 2.10 9A JOY-18-799 245.8 250.9 3767.1 4758.8 -193.0 11.97 4.83 9A JOY-18-801 163.0 167.5 3860.9 4764.9 -137.2 17.04 4.14 9B JOY-18-807 90.7 94.3 3852.8 4708.3 -86.9 27.53 2.61 9C JOY-18-810 64.8 68.1 3899.8 4687.0 -43.0 32.15 3.23 9C JOY-18-831 260.6 272.0 4296.7 5223.5 -251.5 3.74 10.68 HW SUG-17-046 188.4 191 3620.4 4982.4 -421.5 21.66 1.21 9C SUG-17-048 185 196.6 3627.0 4969.4 -417.9 3.47 6.09 9A SUG-17-049 142.9 148.4 3673.7 4992.2 -433.1 5.94 3.47 9C SUG-17-050 144.7 148 3685.0 4989.7 -450.4 14.77 2.43 9B SUG-17-052 229.1 231 3612.9 4921.1 -378.3 27.28 0.84 9A SUG-17-058 215.0 218.1 3897.6 5094.1 -569.1 37.64 1.86 9A SUG-17-600 312.1 323.6 4146.0 5240.7 -391.5 4.39 7.47 HW SUG-17-614 325.9 331.6 3897.7 5265.3 -488.1 11.27 2.85 HW SUG-17-923 468.4 473.3 4525.0 5325.2 -605.9 24.00 2.14 8A SUG-17-926 713.8 720.0 4561.6 5442.1 -821.2 12.46 2.21 8A SUG-18-605 261.0 270.0 4227.0 5283.1 -322.0 6.31 8.49 HW SUG-18-608 178.1 185.0 4174.4 5224.1 -373.2 6.20 6.44 HW SUG-18-609 233.7 250.5 4186.8 5289.7 -377.5 3.73 12.92 HW SUG-18-611 202.5 208.7 4138.1 5259.4 -405.1 4.54 4.84 HW SUG-18-612 216.4 228.2 4103.8 5274.6 -447.8 12.32 4.82 HW SUG-18-613 218.7 227.7 4073.3 5265.3 -442.6 7.07 6.30 HW SUG-18-622 228.2 235.5 4094.9 5287.5 -445.2 25.60 4.10 HW SUG-18-624 187.0 191.0 4105.3 5238.0 -409.1 8.16 3.67 HW SUG-18-625 204.3 215.5 4072.8 5251.8 -432.2 7.82 8.14 HW SUG-18-907 158.8 162.3 4261.7 5130.7 -460.9 32.45 2.54 8A SUG-18-908 169.0 173.8 4286.6 5128.2 -452.3 14.87 3.44 8A SUG-18-909 177.9 183.1 4317.1 5134.8 -450.4 20.51 3.26 8A SUG-18-910 119.4 122.6 4256.7 5224.8 -552.1 13.80 3.02 8A SUG-18-913 117.5 124.6 4238.9 5193.7 -532.0 12.17 7.04 8A SUG-18-926 128.5 131.1 4262.7 5174.6 -497.4 17.61 2.28 8A SUG-18-927 208.2 213.9 4292.1 5094.0 -420.9 9.12 3.36 8A SUG-18-928 122.2 125.2 4270.0 5220.5 -541.6 15.56 2.73 8A SUG-18-930 148.7 154.5 4315.7 5192.5 -511.5 13.57 4.54 8A SUG-18-931 140.8 150.7 4305.2 5223.3 -546.2 3.20 8.10 8A SUG-18-933 133.9 142.1 4284.6 5244.8 -563.8 4.86 6.80 8A SUG-18-935 181.7 194.1 4366.9 5225.9 -539.6 4.01 7.75 8A SUG-18-937 176.3 186.8 4350.6 5240.0 -560.4 3.28 7.27 8A SUG-18-938 213.8 223.6 4395.5 5249.9 -565.1 13.23 5.67 8A SUG-18-940 168.1 185.5 4328.6 5262.1 -583.7 3.44 11.78 8A SUG-18-941 148.4 173.1 4296.1 5266.4 -589.4 11.20 18.52 8A SUG-18-943 151.2 160.6 4311.9 5172.9 -490.7 14.09 7.04 8A SUG-18-950 153.9 160.3 4331.5 5221.6 -539.6 7.69 4.79 8A SUG-18-951 245.7 255.1 4443.4 5210.9 -526.2 10.42 4.47 8A SUG-18-954 204.7 210.1 4362.3 5279.1 -604.1 11.63 3.34 8A SUG-18-955 193.0 202.3 4331.3 5283.8 -617.0 12.49 6.32 8A SUG-18-956 270.8 284.2 4423.4 5302.1 -641.4 3.97 6.65 8A SUG-18-958 174.1 184.0 4280.8 5292.7 -622.5 8.48 6.82 8A

Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20. 1 Midpoints of the intercept determined where mineralized structure intersected. 2 Gold values cut to 75 g/t.

Table 2. Selected drillhole results from the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Width

(meters) Gold

(g/t) Area MR6496 173.7 259.1 85.3 0.28 Valmy Pit MRA6508 303.3 342.9 39.6 0.71 Red Dot MRA6510 374.9 408.4 33.5 0.64 Red Dot MRA6512 301.8 352.0 50.3 0.95 Red Dot MR6515 172.2 210.3 38.1 0.71 Valmy Pit (and) 231.6 268.2 36.6 0.70 MR6517 269.7 317.0 47.2 0.79 Mackay Pit MRA6523 262.1 283.5 21.3 1.85 Mackay Pit MRA6526 243.8 259.1 15.2 1.55 Mackay Pit MRA6527 85.3 149.4 64.0 0.50 Mackay Pit MRA6533 67.1 147.8 80.8 0.33 Mackay Pit MR6540 195.1 216.4 21.3 1.49 Valmy Pit MRA6545 161.5 199.6 38.1 0.87 East Basalt MRA6546 204.2 224.0 19.8 1.06 East Basalt MRA6558 135.6 195.1 59.4 0.84 East Basalt MRA6563 269.7 358.1 88.4 1.09 Red Dot (and) 361.2 381.0 19.8 2.97 (including) 361.2 376.4 15.2 3.73 MRA6564 213.4 365.8 152.4 0.61 Red Dot MRA6565 94.5 150.9 56.4 0.37 East Basalt MRA6570 269.7 291.1 21.3 1.13 East Basalt MRA6572 274.3 335.3 61.0 0.83 Red Dot (and) 344.4 419.1 74.7 1.28 (including) 362.7 390.1 27.4 2.82 MRA6573 234.7 265.2 30.5 1.11 East Basalt MRA6575 281.9 303.3 21.3 1.87 Mackay Pit MRA6577 65.5 89.9 24.4 2.76 East Basalt (including) 67.1 74.7 7.6 7.33 (and) 254.5 336.8 82.3 1.47 (including) 257.6 288.0 30.5 3.51 MRA6578 275.8 303.3 27.4 1.69 Red Dot MRA6580 149.4 275.8 126.5 0.69 Mackay Pit MRA6585 263.7 298.7 35.1 1.54 Mackay Pit MRA6586 192.0 224.0 32.0 1.02 East Basalt MRA6589 306.3 382.5 76.2 0.52 Red Dot MRA6590 292.6 304.8 12.2 2.73 Red Dot (and) 320.0 358.1 38.1 0.75 MRA6594 27.4 253.0 225.6 0.20 Mackay Pit (and) 195.1 228.6 33.5 0.72 MRA6595 196.6 268.2 71.6 0.38 Mackay Pit MRA6596 217.9 266.7 48.8 0.89 Red Dot (and) 312.4 364.2 51.8 0.42 MRA6599 251.5 283.5 32.0 1.78 Mackay Pit (including) 259.1 271.3 12.2 4.03 MRA6600 257.6 301.8 44.2 0.71 Red Dot MRA6603 271.3 381.0 109.7 0.77 Red Dot MRA6610 329.2 432.8 103.6 0.47 Red Dot MRA6612 344.4 367.3 22.9 4.61 Mackay Pit MRA6616 324.6 364.2 39.6 0.61 Mackay Pit MRA6619 256.0 309.4 53.3 0.46 Red Dot MRA6620 185.9 219.5 33.5 2.28 Red Dot (including) 193.5 219.5 25.9 2.90 MRA6621 310.9 323.1 12.2 1.83 Red Dot (and) 333.8 367.3 33.5 0.93 MRA6625 224.0 335.3 111.3 0.76 Red Dot MRA6626 256.0 327.7 71.6 3.42 Red Dot (including) 269.7 295.7 25.9 8.90 MRA6627 242.3 307.8 65.5 0.87 Red Dot MRA6628 242.3 275.8 33.5 0.89 Red Dot MRA6632 294.1 338.3 44.2 0.61 Red Dot MRA6633 109.7 141.7 32.0 0.91 Mackay Pit MRA6635 213.4 236.2 22.9 1.00 Red Dot MRA6637 214.9 246.9 32.0 1.11 Mackay Pit MRA6638 123.4 196.6 73.2 0.49 Mackay Pit MRA6639 234.7 394.7 160.0 1.00 Red Dot (including) 274.3 297.2 22.9 4.88 MRA6641 304.8 349.0 44.2 1.77 Red Dot (including) 304.8 336.8 32.0 2.15 MRA6642 301.8 367.3 65.5 1.22 Red Dot MRA6644 321.6 396.2 74.7 0.80 Red Dot MRA6645 275.8 300.2 24.4 1.45 Red Dot (and) 315.5 350.5 35.1 0.86 MRA6646 271.3 356.6 85.3 0.73 Red Dot MRA6647 213.4 399.3 185.9 1.23 Red Dot (including) 268.2 274.3 6.1 8.83 (including) 283.5 315.5 32.0 3.63 MRA6650 329.2 362.7 33.5 0.61 Red Dot MRA6651 245.4 277.4 32.0 0.67 Red Dot MRA6652 211.8 356.6 144.8 0.70 Red Dot MRA6653 275.8 326.1 50.3 0.90 Red Dot (and) 335.3 374.9 39.6 0.56 MRA6654 266.7 294.1 27.4 0.89 Red Dot MRA6656 239.3 268.2 29.0 1.04 Red Dot (and) 285.0 353.6 68.6 1.61 (including) 313.9 329.2 15.2 4.33 MRA6658 310.9 355.1 44.2 0.76 Red Dot MRA6660 272.8 329.2 56.4 0.98 Red Dot (and) 329.2 413.0 83.8 0.27 MRA6661 291.1 344.4 53.3 1.44 Red Dot (including) 297.2 309.4 12.2 3.62 MRA6667 320.0 349.0 29.0 0.86 Red Dot MRA6669 333.8 367.3 33.5 3.16 Red Dot (including) 335.3 355.1 19.8 4.97 MRA6670 275.8 338.3 62.5 0.56 Red Dot MRA6676 118.9 149.4 30.5 1.72 Mackay Pit (including) 120.4 132.6 12.2 4.02 MRA6679 111.3 138.7 27.4 1.68 Mackay Pit MRA6683 291.1 339.9 48.8 1.05 Red Dot MRA6685 228.6 248.4 19.8 1.24 Red Dot MRA6686 189.0 249.9 61.0 0.41 Red Dot MRA6690 231.6 393.2 161.5 0.70 Red Dot MRA6691 260.6 303.3 42.7 0.66 Red Dot MRA6692 260.6 332.2 71.6 1.31 Red Dot (including) 285.0 304.8 19.8 3.13 MRA6694 271.3 294.1 22.9 1.59 Red Dot (and) 294.1 364.2 70.1 0.74 MRA6699 143.3 181.4 38.1 0.60 Mackay Pit MRA6704 309.4 365.8 56.4 0.38 Red Dot MRA6707 71.6 155.4 83.8 0.33 Mackay Pit MRA6711 330.7 428.2 97.5 0.32 Red Dot MRA6713 339.9 393.2 53.3 0.49 Red Dot MRA6714 266.7 303.3 36.6 0.58 Red Dot MRA6717 256.0 307.8 51.8 0.77 Red Dot MRA6722 376.4 413.0 36.6 0.68 Red Dot MRA6723 341.4 425.2 83.8 0.49 Red Dot MRA6728 257.6 300.2 42.7 0.64 Red Dot (and) 309.4 382.5 73.2 0.32 MRA6729 256.0 280.4 24.4 1.82 Red Dot MRA6730 172.2 208.8 36.6 1.48 Mackay Pit (including) 182.9 189.0 6.1 7.21 MR6731 149.4 161.5 12.2 2.00 Mackay Pit MRA6732 117.3 143.3 25.9 0.94 Mackay Pit MRA6733 327.7 339.9 12.2 1.72 Red Dot MRA6734 289.6 353.6 64.0 0.49 Red Dot MRA6738 312.4 315.5 3.0 6.56 Red Dot (and) 364.2 393.2 29.0 0.87 MRA6740 390.1 417.6 27.4 1.10 Red Dot MRA6743 117.3 179.8 62.5 1.45 Mackay Pit (including) 118.9 129.5 10.7 6.82 MRA6744 102.1 144.8 42.7 0.79 Mackay Pit MRA6747 214.9 379.5 164.6 0.55 Red Dot MRA6749 268.2 283.5 15.2 1.41 Red Dot MRA6751 268.2 310.9 42.7 0.74 Red Dot MRA6758 260.6 414.5 153.9 0.45 Red Dot MRA6765 243.8 309.4 65.5 0.40 Red Dot MRA6771 204.2 211.8 7.6 6.59 Mackay Pit MRA6772 53.3 76.2 22.9 1.20 Mackay Pit MRA6775 210.3 315.5 105.2 0.67 Red Dot

Notes: Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20.

Table 3. Collar locations from the 2018 exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.