SSR Mining Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "The operations continued to deliver with nearly 100,000 gold equivalent ounces produced in the quarter at slightly better all-in sustaining costs. Our exploration announcement last month highlighted the prospectivity at our key operating assets, as well as our ability to continue investing to extend mine life due to our strong balance sheet. This financial strength is allowing us to expand our land positions and maintain exposure to high grade development projects like Las Chispas, through our investment in SilverCrest. Our continued operational delivery positions us to achieve guidance and, coupled with our announcements, allows us to add shareholder value again in 2019."



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

(All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

On track for higher annual gold equivalent production: Achieved quarterly consolidated production of 98,334 gold equivalent ounces at cash costs of $775 per payable ounce of gold sold. (1)





Achieved quarterly consolidated production of 98,334 gold equivalent ounces at cash costs of per payable ounce of gold sold. Improved financial performance: Reported positive income from mine operations at all three operations totaling $29.8 million , net income of $12.4 million and adjusted attributable net income of $17.8 million or $0.15 per share. (1)





Reported positive income from mine operations at all three operations totaling , net income of and adjusted attributable net income of or per share. Solid production at the Seabee Gold Operation: Produced 26,539 ounces of gold at cash costs of $526 per payable ounce of gold sold. (1)





Produced 26,539 ounces of gold at cash costs of per payable ounce of gold sold. Strong operating performance at the Marigold mine: Produced 54,922 ounces of gold at cash costs of $835 per payable ounce of gold sold, while placing 28% more ore on leach pads than the first quarter at lower unit mining costs and at higher gold grade. (1)





Produced 54,922 ounces of gold at cash costs of per payable ounce of gold sold, while placing 28% more ore on leach pads than the first quarter at lower unit mining costs and at higher gold grade. Increased sales at lower costs at Puna Operations: Produced 1.5 million ounces of silver at lower cash costs of $9.80 per payable ounce of silver sold and achieved silver sales of 2.7 million ounces. (1)





Produced 1.5 million ounces of silver at lower cash costs of per payable ounce of silver sold and achieved silver sales of 2.7 million ounces. Maintained strong balance sheet and liquidity: Reported cash balance of $452 million and $75 million of undrawn credit facility.





Reported cash balance of and of undrawn credit facility. Acquired 8,900 hectares contiguous to the Marigold mine: Attractive land package on trend with several zones of gold mineralization, net of a net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty. Consideration totaled $22 million in cash and assumption of long term environmental and reclamation obligations.





Attractive land package on trend with several zones of gold mineralization, net of a net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty. Consideration totaled in cash and assumption of long term environmental and reclamation obligations. Published inaugural Sustainability Report: Report outlines our approach to sustainability and underscores our commitment to transparency with our stakeholders.





Report outlines our approach to sustainability and underscores our commitment to transparency with our stakeholders. Increased production guidance: We expect to produce 400,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2019 due to strong production results at all three mines.

Subsequent to Second Quarter 2019:

Announced agreement to acquire remaining 25% interest in Puna Operations for aggregate consideration of $34 million : Provides near-term, low-risk silver production growth and simplifies management structure.





Provides near-term, low-risk silver production growth and simplifies management structure. Exercised equity participation right in SilverCrest Metals financing: Maintained our exposure to the high grade, developable Las Chispas project through the purchase of additional common shares for total consideration of up to $3.5 million .





Maintained our exposure to the high grade, developable Las Chispas project through the purchase of additional common shares for total consideration of up to . Exploration success at Red Dot deposit: We expect to extend the current Marigold life of mine plan into the early 2030's without the need for expansion capital with Red Dot phases 1, 2 and 3.

(1) We report the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs per payable ounce of gold and silver sold and adjusted attributable net income to manage and evaluate operating performance at the Marigold mine, the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

Marigold mine, U.S.



Three months ended Operating data June 30

2019 March 31

2019 December 31

2018 September 30

2018 June 30

2018 Total material mined (kt) 19,254 17,295 17,039 21,284 15,958 Waste removed (kt) 12,185 11,767 11,361 14,411 8,083 Total ore stacked (kt) 7,070 5,528 5,679 6,873 7,875 Strip ratio 1.7 2.1 2.0 2.1 1.0 Mining cost ($/t mined) 1.65 1.73 1.86 1.51 1.92 Gold stacked grade (g/t) 0.38 0.34 0.34 0.32 0.42 Processing cost ($/t processed) 1.01 1.20 1.27 1.12 0.86 Gold recovery (%) 75.0 73.0 72.9 72.3 74.4 General and admin costs ($/t processed) 0.47 0.54 0.51 0.50 0.41











Gold produced (oz) 54,922 53,151 54,306 58,459 49,436 Gold sold (oz) 59,702 55,517 50,550 59,612 46,644











Realized gold price ($/oz) (1) 1,309 1,303 1,227 1,207 1,304











Cash costs ($/oz) (1) 835 812 760 711 700 AISC ($/oz) (1) 1,008 984 995 965 981











Financial data ($000s)









Revenue 78,039 72,263 61,861 71,848 60,752 Income from mine operations 13,939 12,981 9,977 13,254 14,670 Capital expenditures (2) 6,924 3,167 8,328 25,461 14,481 Capitalized stripping 871 2,293 1,208 2,529 850 Exploration expenditures (3) 2,452 3,653 2,096 2,956 3,243

(1) We report the non-GAAP financial measures of realized gold price, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per payable ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at the Marigold mine. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures". (2) Includes expansion capital expenditure of $22 million in 2018. (3) Includes capitalized and expensed exploration expenditures.

Mine production

In the second quarter of 2019, the Marigold mine produced 54,922 ounces of gold, a 3% increase over the first quarter, mainly due to higher gold grade and ore mined, which was stacked on lower areas of the leach pads. Gold sales for the second quarter totaled 59,702 ounces, 8% higher than the previous quarter as we sold a portion of accumulated bullion inventory.

During the quarter, 19.3 million tonnes of material were mined, an 11% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to improved hauling efficiency and shorter haul distances.

Approximately 7.1 million tonnes of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads at a grade of 0.38 g/t gold in the quarter. This compares to 5.5 million tonnes of ore delivered to the heap leach pads at a gold grade of 0.34 g/t in the first quarter of 2019. The strip ratio was 1.7:1 for the quarter, 19% lower than the prior quarter.

Mine operating costs

Cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold sold and realized gold prices are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

Cash costs, which include all costs of inventory, refining costs and royalties, of $835 per payable ounce of gold sold in the second quarter of 2019 were 3% higher than the previous quarter. This was primarily due to higher opening cash costs of leach pad inventory combined with less mining costs being capitalized as stripping in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Total mining costs of $1.65 per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 were 5% lower than in the previous quarter primarily due to 11% more tonnes mined. Processing and general administrative unit costs were 16% and 13% lower, respectively, in the second quarter than in the first quarter due to higher tonnes stacked while total related costs remained stable.

AISC per payable ounce of gold sold increased in the second quarter of 2019 to $1,008 from $984 in the first quarter due to higher cash costs with higher sustaining capital expenditures, offset by lower capitalized stripping and lower exploration expenditures.

Mine sales

A total of 59,702 ounces of gold were sold at an average realized gold price of $1,309 per ounce during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 7.5% from the 55,517 ounces of gold sold at an average realized gold price of $1,303 per ounce during the first quarter of 2019. Sales were higher than production during the quarter as finished goods inventory was sold.

Exploration

The main focus of our 2019 exploration program has been to increase Red Dot Mineral Reserves, through completion of geotechnical and QA/QC core drilling to provide sufficient data for detailed mine planning. Ancillary to this has been continued exploration drilling for additional mineral resources north and south of Red Dot, in the Mackay pit and at Valmy and East Basalt areas. During the second quarter, we completed a total of 66 reverse circulation drill holes for 25,167 meters on these targets.

In the first half of 2019, our Red Dot exploration program focused on geotechnical drilling and engineering with the goal of declaring additional Mineral Reserves at Red Dot. We completed preliminary pit designs and related economic evaluations referred to as the Marigold Equipment Replacement Study. These evaluations were completed with strict economic return and investment thresholds and were based on prevailing assumptions, which include a gold price of $1,250 per ounce. Red Dot is anticipated to extend the Marigold mine life into the early 2030's, without requiring expansion of the mining fleet or the associated expansion capital.

Also, at Marigold, infill drill results for the Mackay pit and the North and South Red Dot areas are expected to add to existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at year-end 2019. Additional information regarding such drilling was published in our news release dated July 30, 2019.

Exploration and permitting activities are scheduled through the second half of 2019 at the Mackay pit, North and South Red Dot, Valmy, East Basalt, and the newly acquired Trenton Canyon areas, aimed at extending known gold mineralization and discovery. We expect to commence the first phase of our exploration program at the Trenton Canyon property, which lies immediately south of Marigold, in the third quarter of 2019.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada



Three months ended Operating data June 30

2019 March 31

2019 December 31

2018 September 30

2018 June 30

2018 Total ore milled (t) 88,424 90,756 86,447 88,273 84,010 Ore milled per day (t/day) 971 1,008 940 959 923 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) 9.83 8.59 10.20 9.52 7.95 Mining costs ($/t mined) 53 52 57 48 60 Processing costs ($/t milled) 35 28 26 26 27 Gold recovery (%) 98.4 97.2 97.6 97.1 97.3 General and admin costs ($/t milled) 50 53 63 47 62











Gold produced (oz) 26,539 31,183 20,473 27,831 23,582 Gold sold (oz) 24,276 27,999 21,711 29,175 20,512











Realized gold price ($/oz) (1) 1,329 1,302 1,236 1,210 1,306











Cash costs ($/oz) (1) 526 467 502 447 616 AISC ($/oz) (1) 871 973 743 596 854











Financial data ($000s)









Revenue 32,237 36,431 26,890 35,270 26,706 Income from mine operations 11,762 13,672 7,347 11,061 5,703 Capital expenditures 3,358 8,772 625 968 1,035 Capitalized development 3,345 3,379 2,910 1,812 2,069 Exploration expenditures (2) 2,257 3,172 1,661 2,860 2,745

(1) We report the non-GAAP financial measures of realized gold price, cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at the Seabee Gold Operation. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures". (2) Includes capitalized and expensed exploration expenditures.

Mine production

Seabee Gold Operation produced 26,539 ounces of gold in the second quarter, a 15% decrease from the first quarter mainly due to timing of gold pours at year-end 2018 that led to higher gold production in the first quarter of 2019. Gold sales totaled 24,276 ounces for the second quarter, a decrease of 13% from the first quarter.

The four new pieces of underground equipment, delivered over the ice road in the first quarter, were commissioned at the beginning of the second quarter and are operating at the Santoy mining complex. The mill achieved an average throughput of 971 tonnes per day over the second quarter, a 4% decline compared to the previous quarter largely due to planned modifications to the electrical distribution system as part of the tailings expansion project. Gold mill feed grade was 9.83 g/t, 14% higher compared to the first quarter and in line with plan. Gold recovery for the second quarter was 98.4%, a 1.2% increase over the first quarter. Mill throughput is expected to increase through the second half of the year relative to the second quarter.

Mine operating costs

Cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold sold and realized gold prices are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

Cash costs per payable ounce of gold sold, which include all costs of inventory and refining costs, were $526 in the second quarter of 2019, higher than the $467 in the first quarter of 2019. Higher cash costs per payable ounce sold were primarily the result of incurring similar total operating costs while producing fewer ounces due to lower tonnes at higher grade. Total mining costs were $53 per tonne in the second quarter of 2019, in line with the previous quarter. Processing unit costs increased by 25% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to lower tonnes milled impacted by planned maintenance and expenses related to the seasonal operation of the water treatment facility. General and administrative costs per tonne decreased by 6% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to the annual incentives paid in the first quarter.

AISC per payable ounce of gold sold were $871 in the second quarter of 2019, 10% lower than the $973 in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the seasonal nature of our sustaining capital expenditures as equipment and materials are purchased primarily in the first quarter of each year for delivery on the ice road.

Mine sales

A total of 24,276 ounces of gold were sold at an average realized gold price of $1,329 per ounce during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the 27,999 ounces of gold sold in the first quarter of 2019, at an average realized gold price of $1,302 per ounce of gold. Gold sales for the second quarter were 13% lower than the first quarter primarily due to lower production.

Exploration

In 2019, the Seabee Gold Operation plans 45,000 meters of underground drilling and 15,000 meters of surface drilling with the objective to increase and convert Mineral Resources into Mineral Reserves near the Santoy mine. During the second quarter of 2019, close to the Santoy mine area, we completed 20,379 meters of surface and underground drilling in 49 holes. Our surface and underground drill activities focused mostly on Santoy Gap hanging wall ("Gap HW") with a smaller number of holes completed on Santoy Gap and Santoy 8A zones. Additional information regarding such drilling was published in our news release dated July 30, 2019. We anticipate that Gap HW will make a positive contribution to Mineral Resources when estimated and reported at year-end 2019.

Greenfields exploration at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property intersected new mineralized zones at the Batman Lake and Mac targets, respectively, where we are targeting new gold discoveries.

In addition, exploration activities outside the Santoy mine area began in June and are focused on mineral resource discovery at the Seabee Gold Operation and the Fisher project. This work comprises field programs of soil geochemistry, prospecting, trenching, and geologic mapping that are conducted from fly-in camps located at strategic points along the Santoy shear. Prospecting work has already located anomalous gold mineralization in bedrock 500 metres north of the Mac area drill intercept previously reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Puna Operations, Argentina (75% interest)

(amounts presented on 100% basis unless otherwise stated)



Three months ended Operating data June 30

2019 March 31

2019 December 31

2018 September 30

2018 June 30

2018 Total material mined (kt) (1) 3,304 2,618 897 — — Waste removed (kt) (1) 3,114 2,469 696 — — Strip ratio (1) 16.3 16.5 3.5 — — Mining costs ($/t mined) (1) 2.33 2.74 2.61 — — Ore milled (kt) 313 345 342 308 396 Silver mill feed grade (g/t) 160 235 133 96 110 Lead mill feed grade (%) (1) 0.71 1.07 0.92 — — Zinc mill feed grade (%) 0.46 0.46 1.14 1.25 0.71 Processing costs ($/t milled) 32.57 29.62 22.18 20.87 17.26 Silver recovery (%) 92.4 91.7 81.5 69.9 68.1 Lead recovery (%) (1) 79.4 83.6 83.1 — — Zinc recovery (%) 48.1 47.3 49.5 38.1 31.5 General and admin costs ($/t milled) 8.27 8.02 8.16 7.98 7.07











Silver produced ('000 oz) 1,486 2,392 1,189 666 954 Silver sold ('000 oz) 2,679 927 932 623 1,142











Lead produced ('000 lb) (2) 3,879 6,789 2,735 372 — Lead sold ('000 lb) (2) 7,652 2,977 1,059 — —











Zinc produced ('000 lb) (3) 1,539 1,640 4,014 3,241 1,520 Zinc sold ('000 lb) (3) 5,757 3,218 1,983 382 —











Realized silver price ($/oz) (4) 14.92 15.35 14.42 15.45 16.49











Cash costs ($/oz) (4) 9.80 9.94 15.02 17.41 14.73 AISC ($/oz) (4) 14.28 19.76 20.45 22.39 17.66











Financial Data ($000s)









Revenue 44,873 17,556 14,961 7,915 16,570 Income (loss) from mine operations 4,126 3,584 (788) (2,440) 830 Capital expenditures (5) 3,119 1,543 3,849 2,390 2,652 Capitalized stripping 7,302 6,191 — — — Exploration expenditures (5) 65 1 21 6 429

(1) Data for the fourth quarter of 2018 is for the period subsequent to December 1, 2018, the date upon which commercial production was declared at the Chinchillas mine. (2) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. (3) Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate. (4) We report the non-GAAP financial measures of realized silver price, cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Puna Operations. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures". (5) Does not include exploration or development of the Chinchillas project.

Mine production

Puna Operations produced 1.5 million ounces of silver for the second quarter of 2019, 38% lower than the first quarter, mainly due to lower silver grades, consistent with plan, and processing less ore. Silver sales totaled 2.7 million ounces as we began to deliver silver/lead and zinc concentrates into annual contracts with the aim of aligning quarterly production and sales. On an attributable basis, silver production and sales for the second quarter totaled 1.1 million ounces and 2.0 million ounces, respectively.

During the second quarter, ore was milled at an average rate of 3,436 tonnes per day, an 11% decrease compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to maintenance of control systems and continued de-bottlenecking of the new tailings pumping system that is expected to continue through the third quarter of 2019. Processed ore in the second quarter of 2019 contained an average silver grade of 160 g/t, a 32% decrease compared to the first quarter, consistent with the mine plan and average silver reserve grade. The strip ratio during the second quarter was 16:1 as mining of the next phase at the Chinchillas pit continues as planned.

Mine operating costs

Cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of silver sold and realized silver prices are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

Cash costs, which include cost of inventory, treatment and refining costs, provincial royalties and export duties and by-product credits, were $9.80 per payable ounce of silver sold in the second quarter of 2019, a decline from the $9.94 per payable ounce of silver sold in the first quarter of 2019 principally due to lower mining costs and an increase in by-product revenue. This benefit was partly offset by an increase in processing and general and administrative unit costs by 10% and 3%, respectively, when compared to the previous quarter.

AISC per payable ounce of silver sold in the second quarter of 2019 was $14.28, 28% lower than $19.76 in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in AISC was primarily due to an increase in silver ounces sold during the period.

Mine sales

Silver sales totaled 2.7 million ounces and attributable sales were 2.0 million ounces in the second quarter of 2019, each a 189% increase from the first quarter of 2019. Lead sales totaled 7.7 million pounds and attributable sales were 5.7 million pounds in the second quarter of 2019, each a 157% increase from the first quarter of 2019. Zinc sales totaled 5.8 million pounds and attributable sales were 4.3 million pounds in the second quarter of 2019, each a 79% increase from the first quarter of 2019.

Chinchillas project, Argentina

Construction advanced with the completion of the in-pit tailings pumping system that was commissioned in the first quarter of 2019. Optimization of the operating efficiency and reliability of the system is ongoing.

The power generation was permanently connected to the medium voltage line to the Chinchillas mine during the second quarter.

Infrastructure works at the Chinchillas site saw significant progress with the completion of the effluent treatment plant, external services, external illumination, dining room, change house, offices, warehouse and fuel plant. Work continues on the nitrate storage and diesel fueling station. At the Chinchillas truck shop, installation of the equipment doors, special installations and bridge crane is expected to be completed in the third quarter. The project remains on budget.

Outlook

This section of the news release provides management's production, cost, capital, exploration and development expenditure estimates for 2019. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

Due to strong asset operating performance in the first half of 2019 combined with continued positive momentum at our operations, we are revising certain guidance metrics as follows:

Revised Operating Guidance

Marigold mine Seabee Gold

Operation Puna

Operations (4) Gold Production oz 205,000 - 220,000 100,000 - 110,000 — Silver Production Moz — — 6.5 - 7.5 Lead Production Mlb — — 20.0 - 22.0 Zinc Production Mlb — — 7.0 - 9.0 Cash Cost per Payable Ounce Sold (1) $/oz 780 - 800 475 - 505 9.75 - 11.25 Sustaining Capital Expenditures (2) $M 35 25 15 Capitalized Stripping / Capitalized Development $M 15 12 24 Exploration Expenditures (3) $M 9 6 1

(1) We report the non-GAAP financial measure of cash costs per payable ounce of gold and silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at the Marigold mine, the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures". (2) Sustaining capital expenditures for Puna Operations exclude initial capital expenditures related to the development of the Chinchillas project. (3) Includes capitalized and expensed exploration expenditures. (4) Shown on a 100% basis. We own 75% of Puna Operations.

Marigold mine production guidance is increased to between 205,000 and 220,000 ounce of gold reflecting the higher ounces stacked on the leach pads earlier in 2019 due to pit optimization. Our cash cost guidance range is narrowed and raised to between $780 and $800 per payable ounce of gold sold. Sequencing of waste mining to optimize pit values has reduced capitalized stripping costs, increasing the amount remaining in cost of inventory. Guidance for capitalized stripping has been commensurately reduced from $20 million to $15 million. In addition, higher gold prices will impact reported cash costs at Marigold which include an approximate aggregate 10% NSR royalty and, therefore, every $100 increase in gold price increases cash costs by approximately $10 per payable ounce of gold sold.

Similarly, Seabee Gold Operation guidance range is improved with the production range increased to between 100,000 and 110,000 ounces due to higher mined grades. As a result of such higher mined grades, cash cost guidance is reduced to between $475 and $505 per payable ounce of gold sold, further demonstrating its position as a high margin operation.

With the start-up of commercial operations at the Chinchillas mine on December 1, 2018, actual operating performance is reflected in revised Puna Operations guidance. Zinc recovery from the Chinchillas ore has been lower than projected, reflecting both our focus on increasing silver recovery above pre-feasibility study estimates, and lower than expected performance of the zinc circuit to date.

Due to these factors, silver production guidance has been increased to between 6.5 and 7.5 million ounces with zinc production decreased to between 7 and 9 million pounds. Lead production has been adjusted marginally to between 20 and 22 million pounds. The resulting lower base metal by-product credits combined with actual unit cost performance result in cash cost guidance increasing to between $9.75 and $11.25 per payable ounce of silver sold. The mine remains on an aggressive stripping schedule for the balance of 2019 with capitalized stripping increasing by $4 million to $24 million.

We now expect to produce in 2019, on a consolidated basis, 400,000 gold equivalent ounces at gold equivalent cash costs of between $710 and $760 per payable ounce sold.

Gold equivalent figures for our 2019 operating guidance are based on a gold-to-silver ratio of 85:1. Cash costs and capital expenditures guidance is based on an oil price of $65 per barrel and exchange rate of 1.25 Canadian dollars to one U.S. dollar.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(presented in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share value)

Selected Financial Data (1)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $ Revenue 155,149 104,028 281,399 201,930 Income from mine operations 29,827 21,203 60,064 38,434 Gross margin (%) 19 20 21 19 Operating income 19,591 8,883 39,219 16,614 Net income 12,414 2,607 18,146 285 Basic attributable income per share 0.09 0.04 0.14 0.03 Adjusted attributable income before tax 18,426 13,051 38,988 19,787 Adjusted attributable net income 17,788 12,080 34,004 17,742 Adjusted basic attributable income per share 0.15 0.10 0.28 0.15 Cash generated by operating activities 33,367 17,132 33,064 28,139 Cash generated by (used in) investing activities (44,955) 1,731 (78,717) 3,118 Cash generated by financing activities 791 4,248 78,232 6,164









Financial Position June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents

452,160

419,212 Marketable securities

37,712

29,542 Current assets

798,010

733,119 Current liabilities

198,325

83,254 Working capital

599,685

649,865 Total assets

1,650,222

1,521,138

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures including income from mine operations, operating income, adjusted attributable income before tax, adjusted attributable net income, adjusted basic attributable income per share, and working capital to manage and evaluate our operating performance. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures".

Quarterly financial summary

Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 increased 49% relative to the comparative quarter of 2018 due to an increase in sales at Puna Operations, as we began to deliver silver/lead and zinc concentrates into annual contracts, as well as an increase in gold sales at the Marigold mine and Seabee Gold Operation due to an increase in gold production.

Income from mine operations in the second quarter of 2019 generated a gross margin of 19%, in line with the 20% gross margin generated in the second quarter of 2018. Relative to the prior quarter, income from mine operations generated by the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations were higher, while the Marigold mine generated a lower gross margin due to higher cost of sales, offset partially by a slightly higher realized gold price.

In the second quarter of 2019, we generated net income of $12.4 million, an increase compared to net income of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash generated from operating activities in the quarter increased to $33.4 million compared to $17.1 million generated in the second quarter of 2018. Both the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations had higher sales at lower unit costs while the Marigold mine had higher gold sales at higher unit costs. Cash from operating activities was negatively impacted by a $11.4 million increase in non-cash working capital, compared to a $4.4 million increase in the second quarter of 2018, due primarily to an increase in trade receivables in the second quarter of 2019 related to concentrates sales from Puna Operations.

Investing activities used $45.0 million of cash in the second quarter of 2019. This included expenditures of $9.1 million on property, plant and equipment, $22.0 million to acquire the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley properties (the "Properties"), capitalized stripping costs of $7.3 million and $4.8 million on the Chinchillas project. This compared to $1.7 million generated from investing activities in the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2018, we received $35.4 million from the sales of common shares of Pretium Resources Inc. ("Pretium"), which was partially offset by investing $11.4 million in property, plant and equipment, and $16.1 million on the Chinchillas project.

Cash generated from financing activities was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to cash generated of $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Year-to-date financial summary

Revenue in the first half of 2019 increased by 39% compared to the first half of 2018 due to a 63% increase in payable ounces of silver sold at Puna Operations, offset partially by lower realized silver price, as well as an increase in payable ounces of gold sold at the Marigold mine and Seabee Gold Operation by 30% and 29%, respectively, partially offset by lower realized gold price.

Income from mine operations in the first half of 2019 generated a gross margin of 21%, compared to a 19% gross margin in the first half of 2018, primarily due to lower cost of sales at the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations, partially offset by higher cost of sales at the Marigold mine. Net income in the first half of 2019 was $18.1 million, compared to net income of $0.3 million in the first half of 2018.

Cash generated by operating activities in the first half of 2019 increased to $33.1 million compared to $28.1 million in the first half of 2018. Both the Seabee Gold Operation and Puna Operations had higher sales at lower unit costs while the Marigold mine had higher gold sales at higher unit costs. Investing activities used $78.7 million in the first half of 2019 compared to generating $3.1 million in the first half of 2018. In the first half of 2019, we invested $22.3 million in property, plant and equipment, $22.0 million to acquire the Properties, $15.8 million in capitalized stripping costs and $11.0 million in the Chinchillas project. We also received $5.7 million from our joint venture partner for its share of development costs related to the Chinchillas project in the first half of 2019. In the first half of 2018, we received $63.4 million from the sales of common shares of Pretium, which was partially offset by investing $20.2 million in property, plant and equipment, and $27.8 million on the Chinchillas project.

Corporate summary

SSR Mining has an experienced management team of mine-builders and operators with proven capabilities. We have a strong balance sheet with $452.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2019. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

On March 19, 2019, we issued $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% unsecured convertible senior notes (the "2019 Notes") for net proceeds of $222.9 million after payment of commissions and expenses related to the offering.

Of the proceeds from the 2019 Notes, $152.3 million was used to repurchase, in separate privately negotiated transactions, $150 million of our outstanding $265 million 2.875% senior convertible notes.

On June 27, 2019, we acquired approximately 8,900 hectares contiguous to the Marigold mine, comprised of a 100% interest in the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley properties from Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Fairmile Gold Mining, Inc., net of a 0.5% NSR royalty on the Properties. The aggregate purchase price included $22 million in cash and the assumption of related long-term environmental and reclamation obligations with a carrying value of approximately $13 million at June 30, 2019. The acquisition of the Properties increases Marigold's land position by 84%, provides an opportunity to increase gold mineral resources and adds multiple zones of mineralization as potential exploration targets.

On July 22, 2019, we entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") whereby we will acquire the remaining 25% interest in Puna Operations Inc. from Golden Arrow Resources Corporation ("Golden Arrow") for aggregate consideration totaling approximately $34 million (the "Transaction"). The Transaction allows us to consolidate ownership in Puna Operations and streamline our reporting structure, allowing for cost savings and operational flexibility. The Transaction also provides us with near-term low-risk silver production growth, with our 2019 annual silver production expected to increase to 7.0 million ounces, based on mid-point of our revised guidance. Under the terms of the Agreement, aggregate consideration will consist of the following:

$2.3 million in cash payable upon closing of the Transaction;

in cash payable upon closing of the Transaction; Cancellation of the outstanding principal and accrued interest on the $10 million non-revolving term loan to Golden Arrow;

non-revolving term loan to Golden Arrow; Approximately $20 million in common shares of SSR Mining determined by the 20-day volume weighted average price of our common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ending on the last trading day prior to the closing date of the Transaction;

in common shares of SSR Mining determined by the 20-day volume weighted average price of our common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ending on the last trading day prior to the closing date of the Transaction; Payment of Golden Arrow's portion of any cash calls made by Puna Operations under the shareholders' agreement until the closing of the Transaction; and

Transfer to Golden Arrow for cancellation of the 4,285,714 common shares of Golden Arrow held by us, which have an approximate value of $0.8 million .

Completion of the Transaction is subject to approval by the Golden Arrow shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The Transaction includes customary provisions, including non-solicitation of alternative transactions and a break-up fee. The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On July 23, 2019, we elected to exercise our equity participation right pursuant to our agreement with SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest") dated November 28, 2018 to purchase between 718,000 and 780,000 common shares of SilverCrest (the total number of common shares purchased will depend on whether the over-allotment option under the Offering is exercised) on the same terms as the bought deal offering announced by SilverCrest on July 23, 2019 (the "Offering"), subject to closing of the Offering. The additional shares will be acquired at a price of C$5.85 per common share for total consideration of between $3.2 million and $3.5 million. Upon closing, we will own approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of SilverCrest on a non-diluted basis.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by Greg Gibson, P.E. and James N. Carver, each of whom is a SME Registered Member and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Gibson is our General Manager and Mr. Carver is our Chief Geologist at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Cameron Chapman, P.Eng., and Jeffrey Kulas, P.Geo., each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Chapman is our General Manager and Mr. Kulas is our Manager Geology, Mining Operations at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Puna Operations has been reviewed and approved by Robert Gill, P.Eng., and F. Carl Edmunds, P.Geo., each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Gill is our General Manager at Puna Operations and Mr. Edmunds is our Vice President, Exploration.

