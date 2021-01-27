SSR Mining to announce fourth quarter and year end 2020 consolidated financial results on February 17, 2021

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") announces the date for its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

News release containing fourth quarter and year-end 2020 consolidated financial results: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 , before markets open.





, before markets open. Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 , at 5:00 pm EST .

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610

All other callers: +1 (416) 915-3239

Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 6092

All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 6092

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

