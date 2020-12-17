SSW Holding Company Rebrands Name to SSW Advanced Technologies

FORT SMITH, Ark., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SSW Holding Company, LLC, a premier provider of engineered components to industrial markets, announced today a rebrand and change of its company name to SSW Advanced Technologies.

Founded in 1946 and based in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, SSW Advanced Technologies ("SSW") helps its customers deliver comfort, convenience, safety and efficiency through its innovative products supplied to its valued customer base in the appliance, HVAC and construction industries. SSW's diverse product portfolio includes glass, wire and sheet metal refrigeration shelving, wire freezer baskets, oven racks, stove grates, air conditioner fan and coil guards, engineered counterweights and mesh concrete reinforcements.

SSW is rebranding to best capture its focus on serving customers not just by delivering quality products on time, but also by being an innovation partner as appliance and HVAC products continue to evolve to meet changing consumer preference and environmental considerations. SSW collaborates with its customers during the new product development process and proactively solves challenges through technology and adherence to continuous improvement.

SSW President & CEO Mark Gritton stated, "Our rebrand and name change signify an important point in the evolution of our organization. Throughout our history we have delivered innovation, reliability and value to our customers. The new name is much more descriptive of what we do and aligns with our ambition to further leverage advanced product offerings and customized engineering solutions for continued growth and industry leadership. Our commitment to customers is stronger than ever."

The new name and rebrand will be implemented effective immediately and will be integrated across the company during the rest of the year. SSW's manufacturing subsidiaries will continue to operate under their respective names.

ABOUT SSW ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

SSW provides its OEM customer base with innovative products such as self-cleaning porcelain coated oven racks and Spill Smart™ hydrophobic refrigerator shelving. SSW serves its global customers from 11 manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the U.S. and Mexico. SSW's operating divisions include: Alabama Wire Products, LLC; American Appliance Products, LLC; Collis de Mexico, LLC; Collis, LLC; SSW Premier, LLC; Straits Steel and Wire, LLC and Tatano Wire Products, LLC.

SSW is part of the Trive Capital ("Trive") portfolio of companies. Trive is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion in aggregate capital commitments. For more information visit www.sswtechnologies.com or www.trivecapital.com.

