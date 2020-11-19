St. Anthony Hotel Celebrates the Fifth Anniversary of its Grand Reopening with an Eye Toward Shifting Needs of Guests

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- November 19th marks the fifth anniversary of the meticulous 30-month restoration and renovation to the hotel often called "the Queen of San Antonio," The St. Anthony Hotel. The anniversary is not the only celebration of note for the historic property as Marriott International announced in late October that The St. Anthony Hotel was awarded the 2019 Marriott Hotel of the Year in the Distinctive Luxury category.

While always the height of luxury the older rooms required updating to contemporary decor and modern amenities. The St. Anthony Hotel room renovations were dramatic. Rooms weren't merely redecorated - configurations changed completely.

"Although 2020 is not the year any of us could have anticipated, we have found ways to address safety and the changing needs of our guests while retaining the distinctive customer service delivery embodied by the St. Anthony team," noted Brandon Raney, CEO of BC Lynd Hospitality. "Our thoughtful restoration five years ago taught us that despite the current challenges, there are many things that remain important to our guests. We've worked to continue delivering exceptional service, infuse luxury in the customer experience, and embrace our history while meeting contemporary expectations. Each of these elements makes a difference now like never before."

The St. Anthony Hotel's grand reopening in 2015 did more than update and renovate a property that has been the center of upscale events and celebrations in the city for more than 110 years. The approach taken by owners Clyde Johnson and Brandon Raney focused on managing a delicate balance between grand luxury and contemporary tastes. This approach is evident throughout the hotel from the classic chandeliers and hundred-year-old Steinway to the clean lines of renovated suites and lounges with a modern flair.

Strolling through the hotel you will discover the designers and owners went through great lengths to maintain several historic elements of the property. Restored Venetian tile flooring dating back to 1910 alongside an eclectic mix of old and new furnishings; old-world textile design paired with contemporary color palettes; and even doors with no doorknobs integrated into the project as an elegant response to modern demands. Since the renovated and updated suites needed more spacious bathrooms, the required the number of rooms shifted - but the number of doors remained in order to maintain the character of each corridor. The sixth-floor outdoor infinity pool has a contemporary feel while the rooftop lounge preserves historic hand-painted tile.

In an effort to offer a level of support and accommodations to guests responsive to the current travel climate, The St. Anthony Hotel family has adapted and adjusted, much as it did during its renovation. Historically The St. Anthony Hotel has catered to generations of large weddings, sumptuous special events, and served as a stunning backdrop for celebrities and VIPs who have made their way into San Antonio. Today The St. Anthony Hotel is serving as a venue for a wide range of gatherings. Small, intimate weddings are now more frequent on the rooftop terrace and remote workers are taking advantage of all the modern conveniences to work in a different environment for a few days.

The hotel's celebrated chef and team have developed a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner curbside option to replace what was a popular Thanksgiving dining experience for many in San Antonio. "We know this will be a very different holiday for our guests," noted Raney. "We're committed to doing what we can to make it a little brighter, safe, and one with renewed hope for the year to come."

For more information on the St. Anthony Hotel's current offerings visit www.thestanthonyhotel.com.

About The St. Anthony Hotel

The St. Anthony Hotel, a Marriott Luxury Collection Hotel, was the first luxury hotel in San Antonio and has remained one of the finest expressions of Texas hospitality for more than a century. Contact 210-227-4392 or visit www.thestanthonyhotel.com .

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts. Visit theluxurycollection.com .

Media Contact

Winter Prosapio

512-888-6570

[email protected]

SOURCE The St. Anthony Hotel