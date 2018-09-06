St. Anthony’s Triathlon Announced as 2019 USAT Regional Championship in Both Olympic-Distance and Paratriathlon Championship

As a USAT Regional Championship site, registered USAT athletes can qualify from the St. Anthony's Triathlon for the 2019 Olympic-Distance National Championships in Cleveland, Ohio, to be held Aug.10-11, 2019. In order to qualify for the National Championships, competitors must finish in the top 33 percent or top five (whichever is greater) competitors per their respective age groups.

"We are proud to be selected once again as a USAT Regional Championship race," said Susan Daniels, race director for the St. Anthony's Triathlon. "The St. Anthony's Triathlon attracts some of the best athletes in the world to compete. We are honored to offer triathletes the opportunity to qualify for the 2019 USAT National Championship on our beautiful St. Petersburg course."

For kids and novice adults, the Meek & Mighty Triathlon occurs on April 27, and the main Triathlon, for both Olympic and Sprint distance races, runs on April 28.

Registration to compete in any of the St. Anthony's Triathlon events is open and can be found at SATriathlon.com.

More information about USAT Regional Championship guidelines and rules can be found at: https://www.teamusa.org/usa-triathlon/events/regional-championships.

Recently named one of the top 10 Great Destination Triathlons in the United States by Compete Tri and one of the "5 Bucket-List Olympic Distance Triathlons in North America" by Triathlon Magazine Canada, the St. Anthony's Triathlon attracts professional and amateur competitors from around the world, including Olympic gold medalists, Ironman World Champions, and in some years, celebrities. For the 2019 event, professional athletes will compete for a prize purse of $56,000.

For more information about the 2019 races, athletes, St. Anthony's Triathlon Health & Fitness Expo and surrounding activities, visit SATriathlon.com or the St. Anthony's Triathlon's Facebook page: Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon. We invite you to be a part of the conversation using the hashtag, #StAnthonysTri.

About St. Anthony's Hospital

St. Anthony's Hospital is a 393-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and was the first faith-based hospital in Pinellas County. For more information on St. Anthony's, call (727) 953-6993.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care.

