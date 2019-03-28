St. Anthony's Triathlon Announces 2019 Pro Athlete Start List

The list of female professional triathletes includes: Holly Benner, Lauren Goss, Sarah Haskins-Koruem, Ginger Howell, Lindsey Jerdonek, Alicia Kaye, Meredith Kessler, Kearci Smith, and Kyra Wiens. Returning pro competitor, Sarah Haskins-Koruem, is the defending champion from 2018, and will battle Lauren Goss, who won the race in 2017. Alicia Kaye, will also headline as a top competitor as she won the St. Anthony's Triathlon in 2015, and was runner-up in the race in 2016 and 2018.

Haskins-Koruem will be going for her record eighth win at St. Anthony's. If Haskins wins in 2019, it would make her the only female pro win St. Anthony's eight times. Pro Michellie Jones has won St. Anthony's six times. Haskins won the triathlon in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018. Jones took the title in 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, and 2004.

On the men's field, professional triathletes include: Todd Burns, Nicholas Chase, Robbie Deckard, Ian Hoover-Grinde, Jackson Laundry, Andre Lopes, Joe Maloy, Seth Ruhling, Rodolphe Von Berg, Jason West, Timothy Winslow, and Matthew Wisthoff. None of the current competitors have won St. Anthony's Triathlon previously. Jason West captured the 2nd place podium spot in 2018, while Jackson Laundry placed 4th in last year's event.

Professionals will compete for a $56,000 prize purse. Since the event is a USAT Regional Championship event, registered USAT athletes will be able to qualify at the St. Anthony's Triathlon for the 2019 USAT National Championships in Cleveland, Ohio, to be held August 10-11, 2019. In order to qualify for the National Championships, competitors must finish in the top 35 percent or top five (whichever is greater) competitors per their respective age groups.

"We have an amazing group of Pro triathletes competing in this year's event," said Susan Daniels, race director for St. Anthony's Triathlon. "We are excited for such high caliber athletes to compete on our fast and scenic St. Petersburg course."

The St. Anthony's Triathlon is open to all levels of athletes, from amateur to professional. For kids and novice adults, the Meek & Mighty Triathlon occurs on April 27, and the main Triathlon, for both Olympic and Sprint distance races, runs on April 28.

Registration to compete in any of the St. Anthony's Triathlon events is open and can be found at www.SATriathlon.com.

More information about USAT and Paratriathlon Regional Championship guidelines and rules can be found at: https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Triathlon/News/Articles-and-Releases/2019/February/14/USA-Triathlon-Announces-2019-Regional-Championships-Calendar

Recently named one of the top 10 Great Destination Triathlons in the United States by Compete Tri and one of the "5 Bucket-List Olympic Distance Triathlons in North America" by Triathlon Magazine Canada, the St. Anthony's Triathlon attracts professional and amateur competitors from around the world, including Olympic gold medalists, Ironman World Champions, and in some years, celebrities.

For more information about the 2019 races, athletes, St. Anthony's Triathlon Health & Fitness Expo and surrounding activities, visit SATriathlon.com or the St. Anthony's Triathlon's Facebook page: Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon. We invite you to be a part of the conversation using the hashtag, #StAnthonysTri.

