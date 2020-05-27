St. Baldrick's Foundation Founder, Chairman Emeritus, and Director Tim and Sheila Kenny Donate $500,000 to Fund Childhood Cancer Research

WILTON, Conn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1999, insurance-reinsurance veteran Tim Kenny issued a challenge to colleagues John Bender and Enda McDonnell to raise money for childhood cancer research. The goal was to raise $17,000 by shaving their heads bald on St. Patrick's Day. Instead, they raised $104,000. This year, for the St. Baldrick's Foundation 20-year anniversary, Tim and his wife Sheila are donating $500,000 to the Foundation that has played a part in every major advancement in childhood cancer research over the last two decades.

"Seeing the Foundation grow from a handful of fundraisers to more than a thousand year-round events that have raised more than $400 million to fund childhood cancer research has been amazing," said Tim and Sheila. "We are proud to have started an organization that not only provides hope but has helped save lives of kids like St. Baldrick's Ambassador Micah. We cannot wait to see what the next 20 years has in store for the Foundation and how much more of an impact it will have on childhood cancer."

From the $500,000 donation, $200,000 will support the Foundation's partnership with the American Cancer Society to investigate not only if a treatment gives patients better outcomes, but also why, by leveraging current clinical trials in new ways to accelerate research and help more children survive. With the remaining funds Tim and Sheila are initiating a new challenge to match every donation made to St. Baldrick's, up to $300,000, made in the month of June for childhood cancer research.

About 71% of the funds St. Baldrick's raises for childhood cancer research comes in at this time of year. With those funds, St. Baldrick's makes its largest round of grants in June. Since St. Baldrick's is the largest funder of childhood cancer research grants, aside from the federal government, we need the public's help to both stay safe and keep fundraising.

Although Tim and Sheila's generous donation of $500,000 will fund critical research, because of COVID-19's effect on St. Baldrick's fundraising efforts, many grants St. Baldrick's hopes to make this year are at risk. The Kenny's are reminding the public that any gift, no matter the size, will enable more children to be saved.

"Kids with cancer cannot fight cancer on their own. They need our help to support researchers as they find treatments and cures, so that kids with cancer not only live longer lives, but healthier lives," said Katherine Lugar, St. Baldrick's Chair of the Board of Directors. "St. Baldrick's and its board of directors are truly grateful for the Kenny's generous donation to ensure that research continues despite what is happening in the world."

Join St. Baldrick's, and Tim and Sheila Kenny in helping kids defy the odds of childhood cancer through fundraisers, donations, and advocacy. Connect with St. Baldrick's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to see how thousands of volunteers are bringing hope to kids with cancer.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of pediatric cancer research grants, is on a mission to defy childhood cancers by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one institution–you give to virtually every institution treating kids with cancer across the U.S. and beyond. As a leader in the pediatric cancer community, St. Baldrick's works tirelessly to ensure that current and future children diagnosed with cancer will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment from the best leaders in the pediatric oncology field. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #DFYchildhoodCancers.

