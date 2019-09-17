S&T Bancorp Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase Plan

INDIANA, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York authorized a new $50 million share repurchase plan at its regular meeting held September 16, 2019. This new repurchase authorization, which is effective through March 31, 2021, permits S&T to repurchase from time to time up to $50 million in aggregate value of shares of S&T's common stock through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases. The specific timing, price and quantity of repurchases will be at the discretion of S&T and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, legal and contractual requirements and S&T's financial performance. The repurchase plan does not obligate S&T to repurchase any particular number of shares. S&T expects to fund any repurchases from cash on hand and internally generated funds. Any share repurchases will not begin until permissible under applicable securities laws.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank and a 2018 Best-in-State Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information, visit www.stbancorp.com , www.stbank.com , or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stbank.com

