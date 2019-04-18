S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

INDIANA, Pa., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its first quarter 2019 earnings. First quarter net income was $22.9 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share (EPS), compared to fourth quarter of 2018 net income of $26.9 million, or $0.77 diluted EPS, and first quarter of 2018 net income of $26.2 million, or $0.75 diluted EPS.

First Quarter of 2019 Highlights:

Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.29%, return on average equity (ROE) was 9.84% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 14.27%.

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 6 basis points to 3.71% and net interest income increased $0.5 million to $60.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

to compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Average loan balances increased $75.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Deposits increased $159.5 million , or 11.4% annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or 11.4% annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.27 per share dividend, which is an increase of 8% compared to a $0.25 dividend in the same period last year.

per share dividend, which is an increase of 8% compared to a dividend in the same period last year. Recognized as a World's Best Bank by Forbes receiving the #3 ranking in the United States out of 60 institutions.

"Relationship banking has been the foundation of our business for over 115 years and we are thrilled that our customers recognized us through the Forbes World's Best Bank award," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T. "We are pleased with our deposit growth and new customer acquisition during the quarter. While our performance did not meet our expectations this quarter, we are encouraged by the level of new business activity across our markets which will support future growth."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.5 million to $60.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to $59.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 6 basis points to 3.71% from 3.65% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Higher interest adjustments and prepayment fees increased the net interest margin by 4 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Average loan balances increased $75.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Loan rates increased 16 basis points to 5.06% compared to 4.90% in the prior quarter and total interest-bearing liabilities increased 14 basis points to 1.55% compared to 1.41%.

Asset Quality

Net loan charge-offs increased $2.9 million to $5.2 million compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loan charge-offs were significantly impacted by two commercial and industrial borrowers that resulted in charge-offs of $5.1 million during the first quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses increased $2.9 million to $5.6 million compared to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 mainly due to higher charge-offs. The allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans was 1.03% at both March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Total nonperforming loans were $48.0 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 compared to $46.1 million, or 0.77% of total loans at December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to a new $5.3 million commercial real estate nonperforming loan in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income and Expense

The volatility in the stock market in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 have had a significant impact on our noninterest income and noninterest expense. A mark-to-market adjustment for a deferred compensation plan is reported in both other income and salary and employee benefits expense resulting in no impact to net income. The adjustment added $0.6 million to both other income and salary and employee benefits expense in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a subtraction of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting in a net increase of $1.4 million in both total noninterest income and noninterest expense.

Noninterest income increased $0.3 million to $11.4 million compared to $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase in other income of $0.8 million primarily related to the deferred compensation mark-to-market adjustment noted above offset by a decrease in commercial loan swap fees of $0.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income was also impacted negatively by fewer days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and seasonality in debit and credit card fees. Wealth management income decreased $0.3 million due to lower financial services activity and declines in the stock market compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million to $38.9 million compared to $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition to the $1.4 million deferred compensation increase noted above, salaries and employee benefits increased due to higher incentive costs and seasonally higher payroll taxes. Net occupancy increased $0.3 million due to seasonally higher branch maintenance costs and a new location.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $7.2 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.3 billion at December 31, 2018. Total portfolio loans decreased $11.2 million compared to December 31, 2018 with a decline of $12.2 million in commercial loans. Deposits increased $159.5 million, or 11.4% annualized, to $5.8 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $5.7 billion at December 31, 2018. Money market accounts increased $218.9 million partially due to successful marketing campaigns in targeted markets during the quarter. All capital ratios remain above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.27 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held April 15, 2019. This dividend is an 8% increase compared to a $0.25 dividend in the same period last year. The dividend is payable May 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 2, 2019.

Conference Call

S&T will host its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 18, 2019. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2019 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 25, 2019, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID # is 45705.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank and a 2018 Best-in-State Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate" ,"estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses, cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2019

2018

2018



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $73,392

$71,515

$63,055

Investment securities:











Taxable 3,790

3,746

3,429

Tax-exempt 844

845

874

Dividends 564

483

671

Total Interest and Dividend Income 78,590

76,589

68,029















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 14,981

12,973

7,846

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 3,253

3,774

3,251

Total Interest Expense 18,234

16,747

11,097















NET INTEREST INCOME 60,356

59,842

56,932

Provision for loan losses 5,649

2,716

2,472

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 54,707

57,126

54,460















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities —

—

—

Service charges on deposit accounts 3,153

3,071

3,241

Debit and credit card 2,974

3,192

3,037

Wealth management 2,048

2,302

2,682

Mortgage banking 494

630

602

Gain on sale of a majority interest of insurance business —

—

1,873

Other 2,693

1,900

2,357

Total Noninterest Income 11,362

11,095

13,792















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 20,910

18,913

18,815

Data processing and information technology 3,233

3,024

2,325

Net occupancy 3,036

2,697

2,873

Furniture, equipment and software 2,230

1,988

1,957

Other taxes 1,185

1,255

1,848

Professional services and legal 1,184

1,011

1,051

Marketing 1,141

1,276

702

FDIC insurance 516

645

1,108

Other 5,484

5,606

5,403

Total Noninterest Expense 38,919

36,415

36,082















Income Before Taxes 27,150

31,806

32,170

Provision for income taxes 4,222

4,952

6,007















Net Income $22,928

$26,854

$26,163















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 34,330.136

34,683,874

35,000,502

Average shares outstanding - diluted 34,542,811

34,867,171

34,999,165

Diluted earnings per share $0.66

$0.77

$0.75

Dividends declared per share $0.27

$0.27

$0.22

Dividend yield (annualized) 2.73%

2.85%

2.20%

Dividends paid to net income 40.64%

35.09%

29.31%

Book value $27.47

$26.98

$25.58

Tangible book value (1) $19.04

$18.63

$17.30

Market value $39.53

$37.84

$39.94















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets 1.29%

1.50%

1.51%

Return on average shareholders' equity 9.84%

11.50%

11.92%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 14.27%

16.82%

17.83%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3) 53.55%

50.64%

50.35%























S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2019

2018

2018



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $116,820

$155,489

$112,849

Securities, at fair value 680,420

684,872

687,650

Loans held for sale 2,706

2,371

3,283

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 2,901,625

2,921,832

2,760,891

Commercial and industrial 1,513,007

1,493,416

1,406,950

Commercial construction 245,658

257,197

324,141

Total Commercial Loans 4,660,290

4,672,445

4,491,982

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 729,914

726,679

692,385

Home equity 463,566

471,562

474,850

Installment and other consumer 70,960

67,546

66,890

Consumer construction 10,722

8,416

4,506

Total Consumer Loans 1,275,162

1,274,203

1,238,631

Total Portfolio Loans 5,935,452

5,946,648

5,730,613

Allowance for loan losses (61,409)

(60,996)

(59,046)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 5,874,043

5,885,652

5,671,567

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 19,959

29,435

29,769

Goodwill 287,446

287,446

287,446

Other assets 247,868

206,956

212,765

Total Assets $7,229,262

$7,252,221

$7,005,329















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $1,423,436

$1,421,156

$1,368,350

Interest-bearing demand 541,053

573,693

560,711

Money market 1,700,964

1,482,065

1,239,400

Savings 767,175

784,970

876,459

Certificates of deposit 1,400,773

1,412,038

1,342,174

Total Deposits 5,833,401

5,673,922

5,387,094















Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements 23,427

18,383

44,617

Short-term borrowings 235,000

470,000

525,000

Long-term borrowings 70,418

70,314

46,684

Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619

45,619

45,619

Total Borrowings 374,464

604,316

661,920

Other liabilities 78,241

38,222

60,908

Total Liabilities 6,286,106

6,316,460

6,109,922















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 943,156

935,761

895,407

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,229,262

$7,252,221

$7,005,329















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 13.05%

12.90%

12.78%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 9.42%

9.28%

9.02%

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.96%

10.05%

9.72%

Common equity tier 1 capital 11.35%

11.38%

11.02%

Risk-based capital - tier 1 11.69%

11.72%

11.36%

Risk-based capital - total 13.19%

13.21%

12.85%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2019

2018

2018



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks $53,588 2.63% $56,790 2.03% $56,008 1.65% Securities, at fair value 680,517 2.68% 678,832 2.70% 686,912 2.53% Loans held for sale 894 4.07% 1,022 4.05% 1,949 5.65% Commercial real estate 2,905,272 5.02% 2,869,532 4.91% 2,690,990 4.57% Commercial and industrial 1,508,658 5.20% 1,469,534 4.94% 1,431,588 4.41% Commercial construction 249,997 5.37% 266,922 4.91% 375,129 4.51% Total Commercial Loans 4,663,927 5.10% 4,605,988 4.92% 4,497,707 4.51% Residential mortgage 722,554 4.38% 705,082 4.36% 694,303 4.19% Home equity 467,739 5.44% 471,830 5.15% 481,053 4.47% Installment and other consumer 69,099 7.17% 67,444 7.00% 66,861 6.69% Consumer construction 9,466 6.19% 7,077 5.29% 3,810 4.69% Total Consumer Loans 1,268,858 4.93% 1,251,433 4.80% 1,246,027 4.43% Total Portfolio Loans 5,932,785 5.06% 5,857,421 4.90% 5,743,734 4.50% Total Loans 5,933,679 5.06% 5,858,443 4.90% 5,745,683 4.50% Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 24,471 8.49% 28,025 6.27% 31,216 8.05% Total Interest-earning Assets 6,692,255 4.81% 6,622,090 4.65% 6,519,819 4.28% Noninterest-earning assets 518,500

499,254

488,808

Total Assets $7,210,755

$7,121,344

$7,008,627















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand $545,695 0.41% $568,735 0.39% $575,377 0.26% Money market 1,568,417 1.89% 1,418,220 1.69% 1,194,053 1.10% Savings 770,587 0.25% 798,734 0.24% 874,318 0.20% Certificates of deposit 1,434,511 1.88% 1,354,538 1.72% 1,355,617 1.14% Total interest-bearing Deposits 4,319,210 1.41% 4,140,227 1.24% 3,999,365 0.80% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 23,170 0.52% 45,101 0.62% 47,774 0.39% Short-term borrowings 319,389 2.72% 433,642 2.54% 596,014 1.71% Long-term borrowings 70,196 2.84% 52,949 2.75% 46,938 1.99% Junior subordinated debt securities 45,619 5.21% 45,619 4.86% 45,619 4.14% Total Borrowings 458,374 2.88% 577,311 2.59% 736,345 1.79% Total interest-bearing Liabilities 4,777,584 1.55% 4,717,538 1.41% 4,735,710 0.95% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,488,057

1,477,024

1,383,109

Shareholders' equity 945,114

926,782

889,808

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,210,755

$7,121,344

$7,008,627















Net Interest Margin (5)

3.71%

3.65%

3.59%















S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2019

2018

2018



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonperforming Loans (NPL)











Commercial loans:

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL Commercial real estate $29,109 1.00% $12,052 0.41% $3,952 0.14% Commercial and industrial 6,810 0.45% 8,960 0.60% 4,617 0.33% Commercial construction 1,226 0.50% 14,193 5.52% 1,873 0.58% Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans 37,145 0.80% 35,205 0.75% 10,442 0.23% Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 6,630 0.91% 7,128 0.98% 6,715 0.97% Home equity 4,146 0.89% 3,698 0.78% 4,109 0.87% Installment and other consumer 29 0.04% 42 0.06% 69 0.10% Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans 10,805 0.85% 10,868 0.85% 10,893 0.88% Total Nonperforming Loans $47,950 0.81% $46,073 0.77% $21,335 0.37%



2019

2018

2018



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)











Charge-offs $6,023

$3,279

$1,444

Recoveries (788)

(1,002)

(1,628)

Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries) $5,235

$2,277

($184)















Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate ($121)

($17)

($48)

Commercial and industrial 5,059

(567)

712

Commercial construction (1)

2,308

(1,129)

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries) 4,937

1,724

(465)

Consumer loans:









Residential mortgage 115

191

53

Home equity (19)

133

(123)

Installment and other consumer 284

297

359

Consumer construction (82)

(68)

(8)

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 298

553

281

Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries) $5,235

$2,277

($184)





2019

2018

2018



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonperforming loans $47,950

$46,073

$21,335

OREO 2,828

3,092

2,920

Nonperforming assets 50,778

49,165

24,255

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing) 7,873

11,088

8,560

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing) 23,002

16,786

20,035

Total troubled debt restructurings 30,875

27,874

28,595

Nonperforming loans / loans 0.81%

0.77%

0.37%

Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO 0.85%

0.83%

0.42%

Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans 1.03%

1.03%

1.03%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 128%

132%

277%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $5,235

$2,277

($184)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans 0.36%

0.15%

(0.01)%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2019

2018

2018



First

Fourth

First



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $943,156

$935,761

$895,407

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (289,864)

(290,047)

(290,572)

Tax effect of other intangible assets 508

546

656

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $653,800

$646,260

$605,491

Common shares outstanding 34,330

34,684

35,001

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $19.04

$18.63

$17.30















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $92,987

$106,540

$106,105

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) 739

811

1,037

Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized) (155)

(170)

(218)

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $93,571

$107,181

$106,924















Average total shareholders' equity $945,114

$926,782

$889,808

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets (289,954)

(290,045)

(290,754)

Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets 527

546

685

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $655,687

$637,283

$599,739

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.27%

16.82%

17.83%















(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $38,919

$36,415

$36,082















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $60,356

$59,842

$56,932

Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities —

—

—

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 961

974

940

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 61,317

60,816

57,872

Noninterest income 11,362

11,095

13,792

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $72,679

$71,911

$71,664

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.55%

50.64%

50.35%















(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $943,156

$935,761

$895,407

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (289,864)

(290,047)

(290,572)

Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 508

546

656

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $653,800

$646,260

$605,491















Total assets $7,229,262

$7,252,221

$7,005,329

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (289,864)

(290,047)

(290,572)

Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 508

546

656

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $6,939,906

$6,962,720

$6,715,413

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.42%

9.28%

9.02%















(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income $78,590

$76,589

$68,029

Less: interest expense (18,234)

(16,747)

(11,097)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 60,356

59,842

56,932

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 961

974

940

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 61,317

60,816

57,872

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) 248,675

241,281

234,703

Average earning assets $6,692,255

$6,622,090

$6,519,819

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.71%

3.65%

3.59%

















SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stbank.com

