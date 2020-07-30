S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced a net loss of ($33.1) million, or ($0.85) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $26.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a previously disclosed customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, resulting in a net loss for the second quarter of 2020. S&T continues to pursue all available sources of recovery to mitigate the loss.

"While we are very disappointed in the loss that we experienced this quarter related to the fraudulent activities of a single business customer, we are a resilient company with 118 years of history overcoming all manner of challenges. I am confident we will emerge from this situation as strong, if not stronger, than before," said Todd Brice, Chief Executive Officer. "The personalized assistance given to our customers who are experiencing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19 is a direct reflection of the integral role we play in the communities where we operate. As we move forward, we will continue to be a source of strength for our customers and our employees."

Impact and Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic:

As we navigate through these uncertain times, our focus remains on the health and safety of our employees and the customers and communities that we serve. We continue to support our customers through the potential financial hardships that have arisen through this crisis, including:

Providing consumer and homeowner needs-based loan assistance with payment deferrals for 1,071 loans totaling $123.0 million

Providing commercial and business needs-based loan assistance with payment deferrals for 1,289 loans totaling $1.3 billion

Originating SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $547.6 million

Second Quarter of 2020 Highlights:

Return on average assets (ROA) was (1.41%), return on average equity (ROE) was (11.17%) and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was (16.19%). Excluding the loss from the customer fraud ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.57%, ROE (non-GAAP) was 4.48% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 6.86%.

Portfolio loans increased $301.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the PPP portfolio, loans decreased $245.8 million .

compared to the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the PPP portfolio, loans decreased . With an influx of funds from PPP loans and stimulus payments, along with the heightened liquidity concerns of customers, deposits increased $810.0 million to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $7.1 billion at March 31, 2020 .

to at compared to at . Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.31% compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2020.

The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.52% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.34% at March 31, 2020 . Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.64% at June 30, 2020 .

compared to 1.34% at . Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.64% at . S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year.

"While we faced many challenges during the quarter given the uncertain environment, I couldn't be prouder of the incredible work that our employees have done for our customers," said Todd Brice. "A testament to our employees was the recent announcement that S&T Bank was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic, including best in communication and advice, by J.D. Power which is a reflection of the confidence and trust our customers have in our great employees at S&T Bank."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $70.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $70.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Average loans increased $474.2 million mainly due to loans from the PPP of $449.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 22 basis points to 3.31% for the second quarter of 2020 from 3.53% in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to decreases in short-term rates. Loan rates decreased 64 basis points to 4.00% and total interest-bearing deposit costs decreased 48 basis points to 0.67%.

Asset Quality

The customer fraud that resulted in a $58.7 million loss to the bank had a significant impact on asset quality during the second quarter of 2020. The customer also had a $15.1 million lending relationship which was charged down by $4.2 million leaving a new nonperforming loan of $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $68.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the fraud, net loan charge-offs were $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses increased $66.7 million to $86.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming loans increased $16.3 million to $90.1 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $73.8 million, or 1.02% of total loans at March 31, 2020. The uncertainty around the economic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the higher allowance for credit losses of 1.52% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2020 compared to 1.34% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.64%.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $2.8 million to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest income increased by $3.7 million primarily due to the increase in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan of $2.1 million and an increase in the fair value of equity securities of $1.9 million. Mortgage banking income improved during the quarter by $1.4 million due to increased refinancing activity. These increases were offset by a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $1.2 million and commercial loan swap income of $1.5 million due to lower activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest expense decreased $2.9 million to $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $46.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense was mainly due to merger expenses of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Other expense decreased $1.6 million related to historic tax credits of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Professional services and legal increased $0.9 million mainly due to higher legal expense compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $468.8 million to $9.5 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $9.0 billion at March 31, 2020. Portfolio loans increased $301.8 million, which included $547.6 million of loans from the PPP, compared to March 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP portfolio, loans decreased $245.8 million due to decreased activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deposits increased $810.0 million to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $7.1 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in deposits relates largely to customer PPP loans and stimulus payments along with customers conservatively holding cash deposits in these uncertain times.

All regulatory risk-based capital ratios declined at June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020, except for total capital, due to a decrease in retained earnings offset in part by a reduction in risk weighted assets. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend on July 27, 2020. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable August 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2020.

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until August 6, 2020, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 35499.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This quarterly report on Form 10-Q contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of CECL; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, including DNB, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.





Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited







2020

2020

2019



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $75,498



$82,051



$74,728

Investment securities:











Taxable 3,791



4,282



3,647

Tax-exempt 959



803



834

Dividends 231



453



415

Total Interest and Dividend Income 80,479



87,589



79,624















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 9,227



15,338



16,055

Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 1,104



2,215



2,742

Total Interest Expense 10,331



17,553



18,797















NET INTEREST INCOME 70,148



70,036



60,827

Provision for credit losses 86,759



20,050



2,205

Net Interest (Loss) Income After Provision for Credit Losses (16,611)



49,986



58,622















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities 142



—



—

Debit and credit card 3,612



3,482



3,501

Mortgage banking 2,623



1,236



637

Wealth management 2,586



2,362



2,062

Service charges on deposit accounts 2,342



3,558



3,212

Commercial loan swap income 945



2,484



1,102

Other 2,974



(719)



2,387

Total Noninterest Income 15,224



12,403



12,901















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 21,419



21,335



20,290

Data processing and information technology 3,585



3,868



3,414

Net occupancy 3,437



3,765



2,949

Furniture, equipment and software 3,006



2,519



2,301

Professional services and legal 1,932



1,048



1,145

Other taxes 1,604



1,600



1,456

FDIC insurance 1,048



770



695

Marketing 979



1,111



1,310

Merger related expense —



2,342



618

Other 6,468



8,033



6,174

Total Noninterest Expense 43,478



46,391



40,352

(Loss) Income Before Taxes (44,865)



15,998



31,171

Income tax (benefit) expense (11,793)



2,767



5,070

Net (Loss) Income ($33,072)



$13,231



$26,101















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 39,263,460



39,125,425



34,330,338

Average shares outstanding - diluted 39,013,161



39,325,938



34,201,448

Diluted (loss) earnings per share ($0.85)



$0.34



$0.76

Dividends declared per share $0.28



$0.28



$0.27

Dividend yield (annualized) 4.78%



4.10%



2.88%

Dividends paid to net income NM



83.52%



35.41%

Book value $28.93



$30.06



$28.11

Tangible book value (1) $19.22



$20.29



$19.68

Market value $23.45



$27.32



$37.48

Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets (1.41%)



0.61%



1.44%

Return on average shareholders' equity (11.17%)



4.47%



11.00%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (16.19%)



6.82%



15.89%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3) 50.51%



52.89%



54.03%

NM - Not Meaningful













S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

INTEREST INCOME







Loans, including fees $157,549



$148,120



Investment securities:







Taxable 8,074



7,437



Tax-exempt 1,762



1,679



Dividends 684



978



Total Interest and Dividend Income 168,069



158,214













INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits 24,565



31,036



Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 3,320



5,995



Total Interest Expense 27,885



37,031













NET INTEREST INCOME 140,184



121,183



Provision for credit losses 106,809



7,854



Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 33,375



113,329













NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities 142



—



Debit and credit card 7,093



6,476



Mortgage banking 3,859



1,131



Wealth management 4,949



4,109



Service charges on deposit accounts 5,900



6,365



Commercial swap fee income 3,429



1,683



Other 2,255



4,499



Total Noninterest Income 27,627



24,263













NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits 42,754



41,199



Data processing and information technology 7,453



6,646



Net occupancy 7,202



5,986



Furniture, equipment and software 5,525



4,531



Professional services and legal 2,980



2,329



Other taxes 3,205



2,641



FDIC insurance 1,818



1,211



Marketing 2,090



2,452



Merger related expense 2,342



618



Other 14,501



11,658



Total Noninterest Expense 89,869



79,271













(Loss) Income Before Taxes (28,867)



58,321



Income tax (benefit) expense (9,026)



9,292













Net (Loss) Income ($19,841)



$49,029













Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted 39,142,351



34,369,756



Diluted (loss) earnings per share ($0.51)



$1.43



Dividends declared per share $0.56



$0.54



Dividends paid to net income NM



37.85%













Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets (0.44%)



1.37%



Return on average shareholders' equity (3.35%)



10.43%



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (6) (4.68%)



15.09%



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7) 51.68%



53.37%



NM - Not Meaningful









S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

2020

2020

2019



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $351,365



$187,684



$122,876



Securities, at fair value 804,366



799,532



668,588



Loans held for sale 14,259



7,309



8,135



Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,345,513



3,442,495



2,906,895



Commercial and industrial 2,140,355



1,781,402



1,559,727



Commercial construction 459,264



396,518



267,203



Total Commercial Loans 5,945,132



5,620,415



4,733,825



Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 971,023



988,816



751,355



Home equity 539,519



544,405



464,195



Installment and other consumer 79,816



79,887



72,041



Consumer construction 13,068



13,222



11,784



Total Consumer Loans 1,603,426



1,626,330



1,299,375



Total Portfolio Loans 7,548,558



7,246,745



6,033,200



Allowance for credit losses (114,609)



(96,850)



(61,479)



Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,433,949



7,149,895



5,971,721



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 15,151



28,253



22,491



Goodwill 373,289



374,270



287,446



Other assets 481,917



458,553



253,348



Total Assets $9,474,296



$9,005,496



$7,334,605

















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,250,958



$1,702,960



$1,462,386



Interest-bearing demand 1,055,261



962,937



549,663



Money market 2,121,588



1,967,692



1,742,334



Savings 916,268



836,237



754,062



Certificates of deposit 1,523,841



1,588,053



1,348,255



Total Deposits 7,867,916



7,057,879



5,856,700

















Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements 92,159



69,644



14,154



Short-term borrowings 84,541



410,240



295,000



Long-term borrowings 49,489



50,180



69,791



Junior subordinated debt securities 64,053



64,038



45,619



Total Borrowings 290,242



594,102



424,564



Other liabilities 180,361



177,264



88,388



Total Liabilities 8,338,519



7,829,245



6,369,652

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,135,777



1,176,251



964,953



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,474,296



$9,005,496



$7,334,605

















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 11.99%



13.06%



13.16%



Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4) 8.30%



9.21%



9.59%



Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.89%



10.03%



10.12%



Common equity tier 1 capital 10.70%



10.93%



11.35%



Risk-based capital - tier 1 11.10%



11.32%



11.68%



Risk-based capital - total 12.74%



12.73%



13.15%





S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2020

2020

2019





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $163,019 0.08% $99,646 1.42% $49,949 2.19%

Securities, at fair value 785,229 2.56% 786,858 2.54% 673,117 2.66%

Loans held for sale 9,931 3.08% 1,867 3.76% 1,452 4.44%

Commercial real estate 3,389,616 4.23% 3,408,684 4.73% 2,895,146 5.01%

Commercial and industrial 2,200,148 3.61% 1,751,678 4.53% 1,559,222 5.17%

Commercial construction 430,912 3.75% 386,363 4.68% 242,192 5.37%

Total Commercial Loans 6,020,676 3.97% 5,546,725 4.66% 4,696,560 5.08%

Residential mortgage 976,916 4.20% 990,866 4.18% 734,372 4.50%

Home equity 543,770 3.69% 540,193 4.84% 463,480 5.42%

Installment and other consumer 79,944 6.34% 79,680 7.01% 71,319 7.23%

Consumer construction 12,758 4.58% 10,508 4.61% 11,014 5.41%

Total Consumer Loans 1,613,388 4.14% 1,621,247 4.54% 1,280,185 4.99%

Total Portfolio Loans 7,634,064 4.00% 7,167,972 4.64% 5,976,745 5.06%

Total Loans 7,643,995 4.00% 7,169,839 4.64% 5,978,197 5.06%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 19,709 3.75% 23,601 6.90% 21,141 6.97%

Total Interest-earning Assets 8,611,952 3.80% 8,079,944 4.40% 6,722,404 4.81%

Noninterest-earning assets 817,767

687,382

523,636



Total Assets $9,429,719

$8,767,326

$7,246,040



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $1,033,905 0.24% $942,030 0.59% $550,200 0.46%

Money market 2,076,483 0.50% 1,993,764 1.27% 1,695,349 1.93%

Savings 887,357 0.07% 830,985 0.23% 760,743 0.26%

Certificates of deposit 1,560,885 1.51% 1,601,324 1.80% 1,389,968 1.95%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,558,630 0.67% 5,368,103 1.15% 4,396,260 1.46%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements 85,302 0.25% 30,790 0.56% 16,337 0.69%

Short-term borrowings 178,273 0.38% 286,365 1.61% 242,759 2.71%

Long-term borrowings 49,774 2.53% 51,845 2.52% 70,049 2.86%

Junior subordinated debt securities 64,044 3.58% 64,195 4.40% 45,619 5.03%

Total Borrowings 377,393 1.18% 433,195 2.06% 374,764 2.94%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,936,023 0.70% 5,801,298 1.22% 4,771,024 1.58%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,302,676

1,776,453

1,523,676



Shareholders' equity 1,191,020

1,189,575

951,340



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,429,719

$8,767,326

$7,246,040



















Net Interest Margin (5)

3.31%

3.53%

3.68%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands) 2020

2019



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)









ASSETS









Interest-bearing deposits with banks $131,332 0.59% $51,758 2.42%

Securities, at fair value 786,043 2.55% 676,797 2.67%

Loans held for sale 5,899 3.19% 1,175 4.29%

Commercial real estate 3,399,150 4.48% 2,900,181 5.01%

Commercial and industrial 1,975,913 4.02% 1,534,080 5.18%

Commercial construction 408,638 4.19% 246,073 5.37%

Total Commercial Loans 5,783,701 4.30% 4,680,334 5.09%

Residential mortgage 983,891 4.19% 728,495 4.44%

Home equity 541,981 4.26% 465,598 5.43%

Installment and other consumer 79,812 6.67% 70,215 7.20%

Consumer construction 11,633 4.59% 10,244 5.77%

Total Consumer Loans 1,617,317 4.34% 1,274,552 4.96%

Total Portfolio Loans 7,401,018 4.31% 5,954,886 5.06%

Total Loans 7,406,917 4.31% 5,956,061 5.06%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 21,655 5.47% 22,797 7.79%

Total Interest-earning Assets 8,345,947 4.09% 6,707,413 4.81%

Noninterest-earning assets 752,576

521,082



Total Assets $9,098,523

$7,228,495















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Interest-bearing demand $987,968 0.41% $547,960 0.44%

Money market 2,035,124 0.88% 1,632,234 1.91%

Savings 859,171 0.15% 765,638 0.25%

Certificates of deposit 1,581,104 1.66% 1,412,117 1.92%

Total Interest-bearing deposits 5,463,367 0.90% 4,357,949 1.44%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements 58,046 0.33% 19,735 0.59%

Short-term borrowings 232,319 1.14% 280,862 2.72%

Long-term borrowings 50,809 2.53% 70,122 2.85%

Junior subordinated debt securities 64,120 3.99% 45,619 5.12%

Total Borrowings 405,294 1.65% 416,338 2.90%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,868,661 0.96% 4,774,287 1.56%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,039,565

1,505,964



Shareholders' equity 1,190,297

948,244



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,098,523

$7,228,495















Net Interest Margin (8)

3.42%

3.70%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2020

2020

2019





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonperforming Loans (NPL)













Commercial loans:

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL

Commercial real estate $61,643

1.84% $50,508

1.47% $28,783

0.99%

Commercial and industrial 8,484

0.40% 9,081

0.51% 4,130

0.26%

Commercial construction 1,504

0.33% 571

0.14% 1,226

0.46%

Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans 71,631

1.20% 60,160

1.07% 34,139

0.72%

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 14,649

1.51% 10,582

1.07% 6,782

0.90%

Home equity 3,814

0.71% 2,797

0.51% 4,081

0.88%

Installment and other consumer 19

0.02% 258

0.32% 25

0.03%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans 18,482

1.14% 13,637

0.83% 10,888

0.83%

Total Nonperforming Loans $90,113

1.19% $73,797

1.02% $45,027

0.75%







2020

2020

2019





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Charge-offs $68,304



$11,445



$2,667





Recoveries (231)



(289)



(532)





Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $68,072



$11,156



$2,135





















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial loans:













Customer fraud $58,671



$—



$—





Commercial real estate 5,588



428



522





Commercial and industrial 3,060



10,265



1,344





Commercial construction (19)



(2)



(2)





Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 67,300



10,691



1,864





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 74



19



(154)





Home equity 16



80



57





Installment and other consumer 682



366



368





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 772



465



271





Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $68,072



$11,156



$2,135















Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2020

2019



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Charge-offs



$79,749



$8,691





Recoveries



(520)



(1,320)





Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)



$79,229



$7,371





















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial loans:













Customer fraud



$58,671



$—





Commercial real estate



6,016



401





Commercial and industrial



13,325



6,403





Commercial construction



(21)



(3)





Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)



77,991



6,801





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage



93



(38)





Home equity



97



39





Installment and other consumer



1,048



651





Consumer construction



—



(82)





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,238



570





Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)



$79,229



$7,371







S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2020

2020

2019



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonperforming loans $90,113



$73,797



$45,027



OREO 2,740



3,389



1,495



Nonperforming assets 92,853



77,186



46,522



Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing) 31,755



36,054



9,943



Troubled debt restructurings (accruing) 15,536



15,189



20,690



Total troubled debt restructurings 47,291



51,243



30,633



Nonperforming loans / loans 1.19%



1.02%



0.75%



Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO 1.23%



1.06%



0.77%



Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.52%



1.34%



1.02%



Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 127%



131%



137%



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $68,072



$11,156



$2,135



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans 3.58%



0.63%



0.14%













Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2020

2019

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)



$79,229



$7,371



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans



2.15%



0.25%





S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2020

2020

2019



Second

First

Second



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,135,777



$1,176,251



$964,953



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (383,032)



(384,557)



(289,701)



Tax effect of other intangible assets 2,046



2,160



474



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $754,791



$793,854



$675,726



Common shares outstanding 39,263



39,125



34,330



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $19.22



$20.29



$19.68

















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net (loss) income (annualized) ($133,016)



$53,216



$104,689



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) 2,623



2,542



654



Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized) (551)



(534)



(137)



Net (loss) income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) ($130,944)



$55,224



$105,206

















Average total shareholders' equity $1,191,020



$1,189,575



$951,340



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets (384,197)



(382,025)



(289,784)



Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,116



2,235



491



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $808,939



$809,785



$662,047



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (16.19%)



6.82%



15.89%

















(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $43,478



$46,391



$40,352



Less: merger related expenses —



(2,342)



618



Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items $43,478



$44,049



$40,352

















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $70,148



$70,036



$60,827



Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities (142)



—



—



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 847



849



958



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $70,853



$70,885



$61,785



Noninterest income 15,224



12,403



12,901



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $86,077



$83,288



$74,686



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.51%



52.89%



54.03%

















(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,135,777



$1,176,251



$964,953



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (383,032)



(384,557)



(289,701)



Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 2,046



2,160



474



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $754,791



$793,854



$675,726

















Total assets $9,474,296



$9,005,496



$7,334,605



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (383,032)



(384,557)



(289,701)



Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 2,046



2,160



474



Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,093,310



$8,623,099



$7,045,378



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.30%



9.21%



9.59%

















(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income $80,479



$87,589



$79,624



Less: interest expense 10,331



17,553



18,797



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $70,148



$70,036



$60,827



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 847



849



958



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $70,995



$70,885



$61,785



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $285,540



$285,098



$247,819



Average earning assets $8,611,952



$8,079,944



$6,722,404



Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.31%



3.53%



3.68%





S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - continued:







Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019











(6) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net (loss) income (annualized) ($39,900)



$98,870



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) 2,582



697



Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized) (542)



(146)



Net (loss) income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) ($37,860)



$99,421













Average total shareholders' equity $1,190,297



$948,244



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets (383,111)



(289,869)



Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,176



509



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $809,362



$658,884



Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (4.68%)



15.09%













(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense $89,869



$79,271



Less: merger related expenses (2,342)



(618)



Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items $87,527



$78,653













Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $140,184



$121,183



Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities (142)



—



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 1,697



1,919



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $141,739



$123,102



Noninterest income 27,627



24,263



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $169,366



$147,365



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.68%



53.37%













(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income $168,069



$158,214



Less: interest expense 27,885



37,031



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 140,184



121,183



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 1,697



1,919



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $141,881



$123,102



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $285,321



$248,244



Average earning assets $8,345,947



$6,707,413



Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.42%



3.70%





S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





The following profitability metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are adjusted to exclude a $58.7 million loss related to a customer fraud.



2020

2020



Second

Six Months



Quarter

Ended June 30,









Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net loss ($33,072)



($19,841)



Provision for credit losses 58,671



58,671



Tax effect (12,321)



(12,321)



Net income excluding fraud $13,278



$26,509













Net income excluding fraud (annualized) $53,404



$53,309



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) 2,623



2,582



Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized) (551)



(542)



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $55,476



$55,349













Average total shareholders' equity $1,191,020



$1,190,297



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets (384,197)



(383,111)



Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,116



2,176



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $808,939



$809,362



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 6.86%



6.84%













Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Net income excluding fraud (annualized) $53,404



$53,309



Average total assets 9,429,719



9,098,523



Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.57%



0.59%













Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income excluding fraud (annualized) $53,404



$53,309



Average total shareholders' equity 1,191,020



1,190,297



Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 4.48%



4.48%





